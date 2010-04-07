Sequence Project

This Expert Advisor is a very advanced sequential tool that gives each user the possibility to program
the order of tasks according to specific conditions.
Everything can be done in a simple and intuitive way.
The sequencing of the EA's programming ensures that each operation is carried out one after another.
I present the method of operation in the attached movie.

EA global settings

magicindividual EA number. For each EA attached on the same instrument, a different number must be entered to distinguish the transactions concluded by these Eas . You can enter any integer.

pos_Xposition of the EA panel in a horizontal position. Value entered in pixels from the left edge of the chart.

Creating sequences

We can create max. 15 segments with the selected sequence.

Each sequence carries out a fixed activity, each of which is carried out in succession.

For example, sequence 9 will be executed after the condition has been met provided that sequence 8 has been previously performed.

The next segments are opened with a green triangle and closed with a red minus.

After programming all sequences, press the "Save project" button on the main panel.

EA will check the correctness of entries in individual segments, and then either a message about entries errors (segment number and field) or a message about the project ready to be launched.

From now on the buttons will appear on the main panel :

- Delete projectdeleting the entire project (return to 0)

- Save projectsave the project if we make some changes

- Hide project/Show project – hide the project (only displays the main panel, but the project       is still active), or show the project again

- Startstart executing the sequence cycle.

After pressing the "Start" button, the execution part begins. EA opens, closes or modifies sequences.

The "Stop project" button appears on the main panel ( stop/delete the execution cycle ).

After executing individual sequences, a given segment is crossed out with a green line as "made".

Notice !

During execution of the sequence (after pressing "Start") you can edit entries in segments that have not yet been made.

However, after each change of the entry, the "Save project" button should be pressed again to check the correctness of the entries.

Description of the sequence segment

The entire segment consists of eight fields.

The first two are condition fields.

Six more are the fields of action.

There are hints in the fields

Field 1drop-down list with a choice :

- „if the price exceeds” the condition is to exceed the Bid price by the level entered in field 2

- „... and”the condition for executing this sequence is simply the execution of the previous sequence. This condition is not displayed in the first segment.

- „do it immediately” – this condition is only in the first segment and execution takes place immediately after pressing "Start".

Field 2  enter the price level if in field 1 the condition is "if the price exceeds"

Field 3drop-down list with a selection of to do items :

- open – opening a position with parameters determined in the following fields

- close – closing the position of the type indicated in field 4

- modify point > > - modification of the order from the segment with the number indicated in field 4

- go to next step go to the next sequence without execution

Field 4drop-down list with selection of the type of order. If in field 3 we choose "modify point >>" enter here the number of the order segment to be modified.

Field 5size lot of the order being opened.

Field 6 – the opening price of the pending order. You can do it in two ways :

- by entering the opening price

- by entering the opening distance from the current price (in points, value preceded by a + or – sign ) for example +250 or -140.

Notice!!! – when modifying a pending order, only the first method can be used. You can not use the distance method with the + and -.

Field 7value Take Profit ( in points ). This value is entered only if in field 3 we choose "open" or "modify point >>".

Field 8value Stop Loss ( in points ). This value is entered only if in field 3 we choose "open" or "modify point >>".

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EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
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Time saving and fast execution Whether you’re traveling or sleeping, always know that Telegram To Mt4 performs the trades for you. In other words, Our   Telegram MT4 Signal Trader  will analyze the trading signals you receive on your selected Telegram channels and execute them to your Telegram to MT4 account. Reduce The Risk Telegram To Mt4   defines the whole experience of copying signals from   Telegram signal copier to mt4 platforms. Users not only can follow all instructions from the signa
GerFX BreakingNews Filter
Exler Consulting GmbH
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In the current version this filter will only work with my   night scalpers and the EA Profitection Filter  or with other EAs that utilize the global variables set by this EA.  An MT5 version is availalble   here .  Many scalpers these days have a "normal" news filter, which filters calendar news such as interest rate decisions or CPI releases.  However, this breaking news filter is able to filter non-standard breaking news. It will check every minute for news and if it finds a news event, it w
Arrow indicator to Martingale EA
Sofiia Butenko
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If you need an advisor on any arrow indicator signals - this utility will definitely help you.  You will be able, with the help of this utility to form an unlimited number of EAs on YOUR signals , with your set of settings, with your copyright and complete source code . You will be able to use the resulting EAs unlimitedly , including adding them to the Market and other resources. Free simple version of the generation script to help you understand how it works - here What does the utility do? 
Discord To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
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Utilities
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT4. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
Auto Trade Driver
Vu Trung Kien
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Utilities
Auto Trade Driver is an automatic powerful tool (run as Expert Advisor) that helps you to manage risk and control orders and maximize your profit in multi-protect/trailing-stop rules. This tool is very useful for both scalpers and trend followers. It not only calculates the trade risk exactly, but also protects and maximizes your profits in real-time. With this tool, the only thing you have to do is to enter trade by your own strategy, then it will auto-drive your position with exit strategy you
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A real rarity for scalpers. Are you looking for TFs lower than M1 ? Do you want to see the price dynamics inside the candle? This is a tool for you. Visual Ticks is an indicator that shows the tick chart in a separate window. He does it in real time waiting for changing ticks. Thanks to Visual Ticks, we can look inside the traditional candle and see the dynamics of the moving price. By setting "period_of_model" we can shape a chart made of candles. "period_of_model" defines how many consecuti
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A real rarity for scalpers. Are you looking for TFs lower than M1 ? Do you want to see the price dynamics inside the candle? This is a tool for you. Visual Ticks is an indicator that shows the tick chart in a separate window. He does it in real time waiting for changing ticks. Thanks to Visual Ticks, we can look inside the traditional candle and see the dynamics of the moving price. By setting "period_of_model" we can shape a chart made of candles. "period_of_model" defines how many consecuti
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MultiTrend_Scanner is an indicator for the MT4 platform that is used to review trends on multiple symbols. We turn it on on any symbol, on any TF and we have a preview of the entire market. The current symbol is permanently assigned in the first segment of scanner. When adding another segment, you can manually enter any symbol. The quantity of added segments is unlimited. In each segment of a given symbol displayed are trends on different TFs. To calculate the strength of these trends are used
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