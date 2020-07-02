Price action finder

5

The Price Action Finder indicator is an indicator of entry points, which is designed to search and display patterns of the Price Action system on a price chart. The indicator is equipped with a system of trend filters, as well as a system of alerts and push notifications.

Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT5

Advantages

1. Patterns: Pin bar, Outside bar, Inside bar, PPR, Power bar, Hanging man, Inverted hammer

2. Pattern filtering system. Removes countertrend patterns from the chart, leaving only trending ones

3. Candle closing timer. Allows you to track not only the closure of the current candle, but also the closure of a candle of a higher time frame.

4. System of alerts and push notifications. After the pattern appears, the indicator will let you know about it.

5. Indicator customization system. You can change the color, size and font type of the patterns.

How to buy? | How to install? | FAQ
Author: Siarhei Vashchylka. For any questions, write to me in private messages. I also recommend subscribing to my updates. To do this, follow the link to my profile and click "Add to friends".
Reviews 8
Yaroslav19
56
Yaroslav19 2024.04.20 09:32 
 

Отличный помощник, рекомендую! Самое главное определить тренд

digital22
64
digital22 2022.12.26 18:39 
 

Хороший помощник

grizzzli1984
24
grizzzli1984 2022.12.14 10:51 
 

Классный индикатор! Помогает определять точки входа, но не панацея. Естественно нужно еще параллельно использовать другие методы анализа, чтобы отфильтровывать ложные сигналы. Также не надо вручную искать паттерны. Пользуюсь с удовольствием и рекомендую!

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Yaroslav19
56
Yaroslav19 2024.04.20 09:32 
 

Отличный помощник, рекомендую! Самое главное определить тренд

Vitaly Zverkov
160
Vitaly Zverkov 2022.12.26 20:37 
 

Спасибо большое за качественный индикатор Price action. Отличное дополнение любой стратегии!!!

digital22
64
digital22 2022.12.26 18:39 
 

Хороший помощник

grizzzli1984
24
grizzzli1984 2022.12.14 10:51 
 

Классный индикатор! Помогает определять точки входа, но не панацея. Естественно нужно еще параллельно использовать другие методы анализа, чтобы отфильтровывать ложные сигналы. Также не надо вручную искать паттерны. Пользуюсь с удовольствием и рекомендую!

Станислав Чередников
60
Станислав Чередников 2022.12.07 15:53 
 

Помогает оценить текущую ситуацию на рынке и правильно войти в позицию

TAbsamatov
64
TAbsamatov 2022.09.01 14:47 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Evgeny Pikalov
108
Evgeny Pikalov 2021.10.09 11:02 
 

A great addition to the trading plan for the accuracy of entering the trade. Many thanks to the developers for the excellent software!!!

plawskij.anatol
201
plawskij.anatol 2020.12.28 19:11 
 

Торгуя инструментами пропускал множество входов. С приобретением индикатора Price action finder, значительно выросло количество положительных сделок, и торговля приобрела иной смысл. Главное используя этот индикатор –это входить по паттернам Price action в направлении уже существующего тренда. Повезло его купить во время скидки, а его стоимость отбилась за один удачный вход! Большое спасибо разработчикам за данный индикатор!

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