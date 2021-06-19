Harmonic Wave

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This indicator is a classic butterfly indicator (harmonic trading). By default, it can identify 20 patterns and give prompts. You can also add custom shape parameters for custom prompts , prompting appropriate stop loss and profit levels.

The built-in algorithm of this indicator is unique and is a unique band algorithm.

Index characteristics

Gartley pattern, also known as Gartley "222", was originally proposed by HMGartley, the pioneer of American pattern technical analysis in 1935. It discovered the golden section relationship between 4 separate price segments, and the purpose is to guide everyone on how to market in disorderly intervals. In the transaction.

At present, many forms have been developed in its foundation, and this indicator categorizes them and integrates the algorithm of the band.

Fundamental contents

    • Contains 20 price patterns  
    • History and current state judgment
    • Stop loss and profit level
    • Email/Sound/Alert

basic settings

  • Set the calculation period.
  • Set indicator band algorithm 1. Sensitive 2. Stable
  • Set the harmonic index calculation mode selection 1. Default algorithm 2. Custom algorithm 3. Both algorithms are required
  • Custom shape name, and XA-B MIN XA-B MAX AB-C MIN AB-C MAX BC-D MIN BC-D MAX XA-D MIN XA-D MAX with a total of 8 parameters, plus the shape name, a total of 9 groups Parameter, please separate with',' in the setting. If you don't fill in the format, it will not be calculated and will not pass.
  • Color settings

Alarm settings

  • New form generates alarm
  • Alarm pop-up window
  • Alarm email sending
  • Send push alert

Color setting

  • You can set the rising and falling colors of the pattern
  • Can calculate the proportion of text and other colors

Any questions, communicate with each other


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NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
5 (1)
Indicators
MT4 Multi-timeframe Divergence and Overbougt/Oversold detection indicator. Features - Fully customizable on chart control panel, provides complete interaction. - Hide and show control panel wherever you want. - Real time information about non-capitalized divergences. - Real time information about overbougt / oversold situations. - Real time information about regular divergences. - Real time information about hidden divergences. - Oscillators available for divergences detection: AO, RSI, CCI, MA
Volatility Ratio Histogram MTF
Damien Camille Leriche
Indicators
There is always a need to measure if the market is "quiet" or it is volatile. One of the possible way is to use standard deviations, but the issue is simple : We do not have some levels that could help us find out if the market is in a state of lower or higher volatility. This indicator is attempting to do that : •           values above level 0 are indicating state of higher volatility (=GREEN buffer) •           values below level 0 are indicating state of lower volatility (=RED buffer)
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