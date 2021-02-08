Day Trades Support and Resistance

5

Day Trades Resistance and Support (daytradesSR) is an indicator composed of

1.  The main line (support/resistance line),  which shows

i.   either UP or DOWN trend

ii.  levels of dynamic support or resistance   

2.    A specific range defined by a line for range high and another line for range low.   These lines serve as weak secondary support or resistance.   

3.   When the main line (support/resistance line) is first hit by the price after a detected trend reversal, either an UP ARROW (support) or DOWN ARROW (resistance) sign will appear on the main line.

4.    There is an option for ARROW signs appear on the price as soon as a new trend is detected, i.e. trend reversal.  

Users should examine their trading positions rigorously whenever the abovementioned 3 & 4 happen.

All abovementioned levels can be read from the MT4 Data Window (Ctrl-D).

Input parameters:

-    Trends Detection Sensitivity:  It has options from high to low, which controls the baseline for predicting trend reversals.    In case of lower sensitivity,  a longer baseline is used and the indicator becomes less responsive to price changes. 

-   Short trends filter:  It has options from strong to weak, and defines the threshold of price actions identified as an early sign of trend reversal.  The stronger the filter, the more short trends will be filtered out.  

-   Technical Objective (since version 2.0):  It has 3 options to set the SR level more closely to the price:  General analysis, Trading (General), Trading (Aggression).   

Timeframes:  as short as 1-min timeframe for day trades, and up to 4-hr timeframe for traders looking for long trends.       

Screenshots: EURUSD with default input options for 1-min, 5-min, 15-min, 30-min, 1-hr and 4-hr timeframes (Ver 1.0)  

Day Trades Resistance and Support (daytradesSR) is a professional grade forex indicator with proprietary algorithm. 

Designed for day trades.  Suitable to both traders and analysts. 


Reviews 1
Aravind Kolanupaka
10319
Aravind Kolanupaka 2021.02.15 16:21 
 

Useful indicator to confirm trend direction

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MT4 Multi-timeframe Divergence and Overbougt/Oversold detection indicator. Features - Fully customizable on chart control panel, provides complete interaction. - Hide and show control panel wherever you want. - Real time information about non-capitalized divergences. - Real time information about overbougt / oversold situations. - Real time information about regular divergences. - Real time information about hidden divergences. - Oscillators available for divergences detection: AO, RSI, CCI, MA
Volatility Ratio Histogram MTF
Damien Camille Leriche
Indicators
There is always a need to measure if the market is "quiet" or it is volatile. One of the possible way is to use standard deviations, but the issue is simple : We do not have some levels that could help us find out if the market is in a state of lower or higher volatility. This indicator is attempting to do that : •           values above level 0 are indicating state of higher volatility (=GREEN buffer) •           values below level 0 are indicating state of lower volatility (=RED buffer)
MagicTrigger MT4
Mostafa Ghanbari
Indicators
MagicTrigger — Multi-Timeframe HD/RD Divergence Confirmation Indicator MagicTrigger is a multi-timeframe divergence engine that looks for a structural divergence on a higher timeframe (HD) and waits for it to be confirmed by matching divergences on lower timeframes (RD) inside the same price zone. Only when the higher-timeframe swing structure and the lower-timeframe confirmations align does the indicator mark a signal, together with a suggested entry trigger, stop loss, and two target levels. H
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EUR Reversion Pro
Siu Keung Tse
Experts
1. Specifically used on EURUSD 15Min timeframe 2. Default parameter is ready for direct trading 3. A fix Stop Loss/Take Profit of 764 points (76.4pips) for a new position 4. A maximum of 1 additional position is added upon specific condition.   5. Proprietary algorithm is used.  No martingale.   Not a cheating EA using.  However, use on other currency pairs is NOT recommended. 6. The only parameter you need to enter is the lot size for new position. 
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Aravind Kolanupaka
10319
Aravind Kolanupaka 2021.02.15 16:21 
 

Useful indicator to confirm trend direction

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