Day Trades Support and Resistance

Day Trades Resistance and Support (daytradesSR) is an indicator composed of

1. The main line (support/resistance line), which shows

i. either UP or DOWN trend ii. levels of dynamic support or resistance

2. A specific range defined by a line for range high and another line for range low. These lines serve as weak secondary support or resistance .

3. When the main line (support/resistance line) is first hit by the price after a detected trend reversal, either an UP ARROW (support) or DOWN ARROW (resistance) sign will appear on the main line.

4. There is an option for ARROW signs appear on the price as soon as a new trend is detected, i.e. trend reversal.

Users should examine their trading positions rigorously whenever the abovementioned 3 & 4 happen.

All abovementioned levels can be read from the MT4 Data Window (Ctrl-D).



Input parameters:

- Trends Detection Sensitivity: It has options from high to low, which controls the baseline for predicting trend reversals. In case of lower sensitivity, a longer baseline is used and the indicator becomes less responsive to price changes. - Short trends filter: It has options from strong to weak, and defines the threshold of price actions identified as an early sign of trend reversal. The stronger the filter, the more short trends will be filtered out. - Technical Objective (since version 2.0): It has 3 options to set the SR level more closely to the price: General analysis, Trading (General), Trading (Aggression).

Timeframes: as short as 1-min timeframe for day trades, and up to 4-hr timeframe for traders looking for long trends.

Screenshots : EURUSD with default input options for 1-min, 5-min, 15-min, 30-min, 1-hr and 4-hr timeframes (Ver 1.0)

Day Trades Resistance and Support (daytradesSR) is a professional grade forex indicator with proprietary algorithm.

Designed for day trades. Suitable to both traders and analysts.



