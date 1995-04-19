DTM Fair Value Gap Alerts

Follow the trend is a visual indicator which will color the candles according to the RSI algorithm and gives you recommended FVG entry points and recommended stoploss.

NON REPAINTING!

A confirmation arrow will appear on the first new Fair Value Gap formed!

Best used :

5 minute timeframe or higher !

Trend Panel:

FVG : Last fair value gap.

Span : above , below or inside the Ichimoku cloud.

Rsi: RSI algorithm section

You can easily grab and move the panel on the chart! By looking at the panel you can easily point out of the trend on the pair!

Strategy:

1. Possible long trade :

When the new green arrow appears. Place your stop loss below the Fair Value Gap!

Exit the trade on tp or if a new bearish fair Value gap is formed.

2. Possible short trade:

When the new red arrow appears. Place your stop loss above the Fair Value Gap!

Exit the trade on tp or if a new bullish fair Value gap is formed.

Alerts:

New Fair Value Gap created

All fair value gaps

Broken fair value gaps

according to your preferences!







