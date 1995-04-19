DTM Fair Value Gap Alerts
- Indicators
- Gabor Bocsak
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 20
Follow the trend is a visual indicator which will color the candles according to the RSI algorithm and gives you recommended FVG entry points and recommended stoploss.
NON REPAINTING!
A confirmation arrow will appear on the first new Fair Value Gap formed!
Best used :
- 5 minute timeframe or higher !
Trend Panel:
- FVG : Last fair value gap.
- Span : above , below or inside the Ichimoku cloud.
- Rsi: RSI algorithm section
Strategy:
1. Possible long trade :
- When the new green arrow appears. Place your stop loss below the Fair Value Gap!
- Exit the trade on tp or if a new bearish fair Value gap is formed.
2. Possible short trade:
- When the new red arrow appears. Place your stop loss above the Fair Value Gap!
- Exit the trade on tp or if a new bullish fair Value gap is formed.
Alerts:
- New Fair Value Gap created
- All fair value gaps
- Broken fair value gaps