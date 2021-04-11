Victoria is a trend indicator used to identify trends in financial markets, indicates the direction of price movement. Flexible indicator settings allow you to receive more accurate signals for opening positions.





The indicator will allow you to determine the current trend. Using this algorithm, you can quickly understand what kind of trend is currently developing in the market. Victoria can be used along with oscillators as a filter.





Victoria is a true range indicator that identifies the range of low and high price fluctuations as well as closing prices. It is used to check the strength and direction of a trend, as well as to identify pivot points. The indicator during trading allows you not to make unnecessary movements.





It should be remembered that there are no indicators that are not wrong. Any strategy requires confirmation of its signals. When building your own system, it is recommended to use several indicators.