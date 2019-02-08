PZ Super Trend

4.19

A top-quality implementation of the famous Super Trend indicator, which needs no introduction. It is completely loyal to the original algorithm, and implements many other useful features such as a multi-timeframe dashboard.

[ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products]

  • Easy to trade
  • It implements alerts of all kinds
  • It implements a multi-timeframe dashboard
  • It is non-repainting and non-backpainting

Input Parameters

  • ATR Period - This is the average true range period.
  • ATR Multiplier - The ATR multiplier which defines the trend.
  • Max History Bars - The amount of past bars to evaluate when the indicator is loaded in the chart.
  • Dashboard - In this parameter group, you can enable or disable the dashboard and customize its colors.
  • Alerts - Enable or disable alerts of all kinds.

    Author

    Arturo López Pérez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of Point Zero Trading Solutions.

    Reviews 49
    Yutak01
    24
    Yutak01 2024.04.20 14:24 
     

    good

    Mohamed Osman
    18
    Mohamed Osman 2023.08.07 08:37 
     

    Excellent free indicator

    amin13eko
    434
    amin13eko 2023.01.12 03:55 
     

    Excellent indicator

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    Filter:
    vandreifx
    224
    vandreifx 2024.05.18 09:35 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Yutak01
    24
    Yutak01 2024.04.20 14:24 
     

    good

    Ricky Esteban
    591
    Ricky Esteban 2023.08.26 22:52 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Mohamed Osman
    18
    Mohamed Osman 2023.08.07 08:37 
     

    Excellent free indicator

    amin13eko
    434
    amin13eko 2023.01.12 03:55 
     

    Excellent indicator

    L.Verschoor
    194
    L.Verschoor 2022.12.07 14:01 
     

    Very helpfull, thanks

    그럴수있어
    48
    그럴수있어 2022.09.07 23:14 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Daniel Santoso
    98
    Daniel Santoso 2022.08.17 08:24 
     

    Good

    Armin Jr Nemes
    85
    Armin Jr Nemes 2022.07.07 10:48 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    John Winsome Munar
    3471
    John Winsome Munar 2022.06.14 05:13 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    iAMMT4
    84
    iAMMT4 2022.03.21 22:26 
     

    Thanks

    Vladislav Andruschenko
    311764
    Vladislav Andruschenko 2021.11.12 09:15 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Mavusana5 khohli
    26
    Mavusana5 khohli 2021.10.15 08:34 
     

    I love it thank you for creating it Great job ✌️🙏

    andrei150
    461
    andrei150 2021.08.26 13:33 
     

    Рабочая штуковина, но есть более продвинута версия - "PZ Trend Trading " и здесь его продают, но в инете, много бес платных ... -

    BlakeWins
    36
    BlakeWins 2021.08.21 08:50 
     

    Good, but would like option to resize the dashboard. Thanks for sharing.

    david880
    304
    david880 2021.08.17 09:04 
     

    Good indicator, thanks for share.

    Hui1211
    89
    Hui1211 2021.08.11 19:45 
     

    Thanks

    Sessiri Ratanatharakeat
    38
    Sessiri Ratanatharakeat 2021.07.19 11:05 
     

    Very Slow

    naeemkhan
    55
    naeemkhan 2021.07.11 17:08 
     

    GOD bless you , many many thanks

    hlynette
    64
    hlynette 2021.06.22 05:47 
     

    Very good indicator to find the longterm trend of the pair and take the trade in the right direction. It could be better if the dashbroad was made more smaller to fit smaller chart windows.

    123
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