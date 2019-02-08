PZ Super Trend

A top-quality implementation of the famous Super Trend indicator, which needs no introduction. It is completely loyal to the original algorithm, and implements many other useful features such as a multi-timeframe dashboard.

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Easy to trade

It implements alerts of all kinds

It implements a multi-timeframe dashboard

It is non-repainting and non-backpainting

Input Parameters



ATR Period - This is the average true range period.

ATR Multiplier - The ATR multiplier which defines the trend.

Max History Bars - The amount of past bars to evaluate when the indicator is loaded in the chart.



Dashboard - In this parameter group, you can enable or disable the dashboard and customize its colors.

Alerts - Enable or disable alerts of all kinds.





Author

Arturo López Pérez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of Point Zero Trading Solutions.