IMA Finder MT4

This indicator is designed based on the Moving Origin indicator
When the moving origin indicator breaks the price, this indicator gives a signal
It is useful for better viewing of signals and analysis on them


Attributes:

  • Can be used in all symbols
  • Can be used in all time frames
  • Too many signals
  • Simple and quick settings
  • Easy way to work


Settings:

  • period: like moving average settings
  • alarmShow: If you want to receive an alert in Metatrader after receiving the signal, enable this setting
  • alarmShowNoti: If you want to receive an alert on your mobile after receiving a signal, enable this setting



Filter:
jiab
436
jiab 2023.11.03 16:47 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review