Rossi Campos Arrows Indicator – Trade with an indicator that actually works

If you want more clarity when entering or exiting the market, this indicator was made for you.
I developed an exclusive indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines two of the most respected technical filters: Bollinger Bands and RSI — at the same time.

The algorithm does all the heavy lifting for you:

  • When a real buying opportunity appears, a green arrow shows up on the chart.

  • When it’s time to sell, a red arrow is displayed.
    Simple, direct, and visual.

Why does it work so well?
Because it only shows signals when both indicators agree.
You only see arrows when there is:

  • Favorable volatility (Bollinger Bands),

  • Confirmation of trend strength or weakness (RSI).

This combination reduces noise and increases signal reliability — perfect for scalping, day trading, or swing trading.

Indicator Benefits:
✔ Fast and extremely clear signals
✔ Ideal for any asset: index, dollar, stocks, forex, or crypto
✔ Fully visual and easy to use
✔ Works on any timeframe
✔ Great for beginners and advanced traders seeking precision
✔ Does not repaint signals (text can be adjusted)

If you want more accuracy in your entries, less doubt, and a more objective guide on your chart, this indicator will level up your trading.

It’s time to trade with confidence.
Get the indicator now and turn your MT5 into a much smarter and more profitable tool.


