



“ HS-FAQ ”

High Signals Frequently Asked Questions







Version Meta Trader 4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67903

Version Meta Trader 5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67905













In this file, I have collected the common questions that indicator buyers ask through the “MQL5.com” site.

1. What are the ways to buy “HighSignals”?







The only way to buy “HighSignals” is “MQL5.com”









2. In what time frames can “HighSignals” be run?



In all timeframes









3. In what currency pairs can “HighSignals” be run?



In all currency pairs









4. What are our ways of communicating with you?



the “MQL5.com” site.









5. How long have you been using this indicator?







2021.04 to now









6. What is the best time frame?



In my opinion, the best time frames are “5 minutes” and “15 minutes” time frames. Because the number of signals is very large and many good signals can be found









7. What are the best settings?







In my opinion, the best settings are the “default settings”. I use the default settings.

But note that to "increase the signal", you can "reduce the indicator period".

or for "decrease the signal", you can "Increase the indicator period".

But excessive reduction and excessive increase is not recommended.



