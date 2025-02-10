Reversal Monster EA

The Most advanced and comprehensive EA to trade Trend Reversals/Pullbacks

  • It is a very profitable EA, to trade trends pullback, and manage trades, takeprofit, stoploss, move to breakeven, and trailing stop.

  • The “Reversal Monster EA” trades Reversal/Pullbacks when the current price of the pair pullback to a predefined horizontal level or trendline on the currency chart. The opening of the position can be immediate after pullback to the drawn trendline or after closing the candle below/above this trend, provided that all technical and non-technical filters defined by the trader through the expert settings are passed.


  • It is provided with sophisticated filters (technical and non-technical) and systems.


  • All features were explained in details in the booklet. DM me to get it.


I Will add some videos and animated images soon.


Please, leave your review and comments. And have a look on the other EA to trade breakouts.


Kind regards,







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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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