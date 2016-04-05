Scalper Signals Trader


Scalper Signals Trader (MT4 Indicator)
A powerful, adaptable MT4 signal system designed for both rapid scalping and confident swing trading — with built‑in multi‑timeframe MACD confirmation for superior entry accuracy.

The Scalper Signals Trader combines advanced dual‑algorithm logic with multi‑timeframe trend verification to deliver clear, reliable Buy/Sell entries and exits.

Whether you prefer fast, aggressive signal flow or highly filtered, confirmation‑based entries, this indicator adapts perfectly to your style.

With customizable risk‑reward levels and a rich alert system, it provides everything needed to execute disciplined, profitable trades.

Why Traders Choose Scalper Signals Trader
• Dual‑Mode Trading Engine:
Aggressive Mode: More frequent signals for active scalpers.
Safe Mode: Strongly filtered signals confirmed by multi‑timeframe MACD alignment.
• Multi‑Timeframe Confirmation: Ensures signals agree across your chosen trend timeframes for higher accuracy.
• Clear Entry & Exit Signals: Get instantly displayed Buy/Sell arrows plus exit alerts for precision trade timing.
• Flexible Risk Management: Multiple targets and customizable stop‑loss levels based on your preferred R:R structure.
• Perfect for Any Style:
– Scalpers benefit from fast signal flow
– Swing traders enjoy higher‑quality, trend‑aligned alerts
• Complete Alert System: Pop‑ups, mobile push, email, and sound alerts keep you updated in real time.
• Fully Customizable: Adjust MACD settings, trend confirmation TFs, arrow styles, colors, and alert modes.

Key Indicator Features
• Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
• Signal Types:
– Buy/Sell entries
– Exit signals
• Risk‑Reward Tools:
– Multiple targets
– Configurable stop‑loss based on percentage or custom levels
• Dual Algorithms:
Aggressive Algorithm for more signals
Safe Algorithm with MACD alignment for stronger setups
• Multi‑Timeframe MACD Filter:
– Confirms trend direction using two configurable timeframes
• Alert Types:
– Chart pop‑ups
– Sound alerts
– Email notifications
– Mobile push alerts
• Display & Interface:
– Clear arrows for entries/exits
– Customizable colors, arrow styles, and on‑chart visuals
• Custom Inputs:
– MACD settings
– Risk level adjustments
– Target and stop‑loss parameters
– Timeframes for trend confirmation
– Alert preferences
• Works on All Instruments: Forex, indices, crypto, metals, and more

Why This Indicator Is a Must‑Have
The Scalper Signals Trader is perfect for MT4 traders who want clean, consistent signal generation with the added confidence of multi‑timeframe trend alignment.

Its smart dual‑algorithm system allows you to switch instantly between a fast‑paced scalping style and a cautious, accuracy‑focused approach — all while managing risk effectively.

Trade Smarter, Not Harder. Get the Scalper Signals Trader Today!

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Price Action Sniper is designed to trade the Price Action on the desired chart time frame. - Trend Reversals. - Trend Continuation. - Brekaouts. - Good tool for Binary Options Price action forms the basis for all technical analysis of a currency pair, commodity or other asset chart. Many short-term traders rely exclusively on price action and the formations and trends extrapolated from it to make trading decisions. Technical analysis as a practice is a derivative of price action since it uses p
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Vitalyi Belyh
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Linear Trend Predictor - A trend indicator that combines entry points and direction support lines. It works on the principle of breaking through the High/Low price channel. The indicator algorithm filters market noise, takes into account volatility and market dynamics. Indicator capabilities Using smoothing methods, it shows the market trend and entry points for opening BUY or SELL orders. Suitable for determining short-term and long-term market movements by analyzing charts on any timeframes.
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Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
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Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
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Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
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