Scalper Signals Trader (MT4 Indicator)

A powerful, adaptable MT4 signal system designed for both rapid scalping and confident swing trading — with built‑in multi‑timeframe MACD confirmation for superior entry accuracy.

The Scalper Signals Trader combines advanced dual‑algorithm logic with multi‑timeframe trend verification to deliver clear, reliable Buy/Sell entries and exits.

Whether you prefer fast, aggressive signal flow or highly filtered, confirmation‑based entries, this indicator adapts perfectly to your style.

With customizable risk‑reward levels and a rich alert system, it provides everything needed to execute disciplined, profitable trades.

Why Traders Choose Scalper Signals Trader

• Dual‑Mode Trading Engine:

– Aggressive Mode: More frequent signals for active scalpers.

– Safe Mode: Strongly filtered signals confirmed by multi‑timeframe MACD alignment.

• Multi‑Timeframe Confirmation: Ensures signals agree across your chosen trend timeframes for higher accuracy.

• Clear Entry & Exit Signals: Get instantly displayed Buy/Sell arrows plus exit alerts for precision trade timing.

• Flexible Risk Management: Multiple targets and customizable stop‑loss levels based on your preferred R:R structure.

• Perfect for Any Style:

– Scalpers benefit from fast signal flow

– Swing traders enjoy higher‑quality, trend‑aligned alerts

• Complete Alert System: Pop‑ups, mobile push, email, and sound alerts keep you updated in real time.

• Fully Customizable: Adjust MACD settings, trend confirmation TFs, arrow styles, colors, and alert modes.

Key Indicator Features

• Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

• Signal Types:

– Buy/Sell entries

– Exit signals

• Risk‑Reward Tools:

– Multiple targets

– Configurable stop‑loss based on percentage or custom levels

• Dual Algorithms:

– Aggressive Algorithm for more signals

– Safe Algorithm with MACD alignment for stronger setups

• Multi‑Timeframe MACD Filter:

– Confirms trend direction using two configurable timeframes

• Alert Types:

– Chart pop‑ups

– Sound alerts

– Email notifications

– Mobile push alerts

• Display & Interface:

– Clear arrows for entries/exits

– Customizable colors, arrow styles, and on‑chart visuals

• Custom Inputs:

– MACD settings

– Risk level adjustments

– Target and stop‑loss parameters

– Timeframes for trend confirmation

– Alert preferences

• Works on All Instruments: Forex, indices, crypto, metals, and more

Why This Indicator Is a Must‑Have

The Scalper Signals Trader is perfect for MT4 traders who want clean, consistent signal generation with the added confidence of multi‑timeframe trend alignment.

Its smart dual‑algorithm system allows you to switch instantly between a fast‑paced scalping style and a cautious, accuracy‑focused approach — all while managing risk effectively.

Trade Smarter, Not Harder. Get the Scalper Signals Trader Today!