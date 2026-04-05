Channel BEAM - indicator of the channel and levels. If you use the Channel BEAM indicator to build the price band, then the trader will not have to conduct a detailed analysis of the market situation. All calculations in automatic mode will be performed by the indicator itself. This tool is simple and functional. When using it Channel BEAM, a price corridor is built on the chart:

The upper line of the channel is the maximum value of the bar for a certain number of them.

The lower line of the channel is the minimum value of the bar for a certain number of them.

The center line of the channel is the average between the upper and lower lines.

Its boundaries are based on the minimum and maximum price indicators for the selected time period. The number of candles is taken as an additional characteristic for the calculation. Length - the number of bars on which the search for the maximum and minimum bar values ​​is performed. A center line is also marked on the chart, which indicates the average asset value.