EA Germany 30
- Utilities
-
Luis Alberto Atuncar SanchezCheck in the utilities section, there I will place some expert advisors because the page generates many problems for me when uploading it in the EA section.
- Version: 21.5
EA Germany 30
Functions:
- Detects and analyzes market gaps, providing insights into potential trend reversals or continuations.
- Facilitates risk management and order adjustments based on your configured settings.
- Trades exclusively from 10:00:00 (broker's time) onwards and solely on the Germany 30 (DE30) index.
Please note: Trading involves risks. The EA Germany 30 expert advisor provides tools for analysis; however, results may vary. Use at your own discretion.
keine Einstellungen möglich zum Handel nicht geeignet,
CHECK HERE: https://prnt.sc/136jb4a