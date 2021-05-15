EA Germany 30

1
EA Germany 30

Functions:

  • Detects and analyzes market gaps, providing insights into potential trend reversals or continuations.
  • Facilitates risk management and order adjustments based on your configured settings.
  • Trades exclusively from 10:00:00 (broker's time) onwards and solely on the Germany 30 (DE30) index.

Please note: Trading involves risks. The EA Germany 30 expert advisor provides tools for analysis; however, results may vary. Use at your own discretion.

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Stefan Giehler
1021
Stefan Giehler 2021.05.20 21:00 
 

keine Einstellungen möglich zum Handel nicht geeignet,

Luis Alberto Atuncar Sanchez
11179
Reply from developer Luis Alberto Atuncar Sanchez 2021.05.20 21:08
You are very wrong, with a 1000 usd account at the Tickmill broker, the EA trades 0.82 lots. Ask first, ask the developer for help. You do prejudice.
CHECK HERE: https://prnt.sc/136jb4a
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