- Time-Based Trading Indicator

The Vertical Lines for Hour indicator allows you to mark up to 4 vertical lines at specific times on your chart. Simply enter the hour without considering the minutes, and you can also choose the color for each line. This indicator is useful for identifying session ranges or implementing custom trading strategies. It provides a straightforward solution for your trading needs.

Mark up to 4 vertical lines at specified times.

Select colors for each line.

Useful for session range identification and custom trading strategies.

Key Features:

Download Vertical Lines for Hour now and enhance your trading precision. This indicator visually represents specific times, assisting you in making informed trading decisions. With its user-friendly interface, you can easily incorporate it into your trading routine and improve your overall trading performance.

Important: Remember that trading outcomes depend on various factors, and we do not guarantee specific results. Always conduct your own analysis and carefully evaluate your strategies before executing trades.