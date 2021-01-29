Vertical Lines for hour
- Indicators
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Luis Alberto Atuncar SanchezCheck in the utilities section, there I will place some expert advisors because the page generates many problems for me when uploading it in the EA section.
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 3 February 2021
The Vertical Lines for Hour indicator allows you to mark up to 4 vertical lines at specific times on your chart. Simply enter the hour without considering the minutes, and you can also choose the color for each line. This indicator is useful for identifying session ranges or implementing custom trading strategies. It provides a straightforward solution for your trading needs.Key Features:
- Mark up to 4 vertical lines at specified times.
- Select colors for each line.
- Useful for session range identification and custom trading strategies.
Download Vertical Lines for Hour now and enhance your trading precision. This indicator visually represents specific times, assisting you in making informed trading decisions. With its user-friendly interface, you can easily incorporate it into your trading routine and improve your overall trading performance.
Important: Remember that trading outcomes depend on various factors, and we do not guarantee specific results. Always conduct your own analysis and carefully evaluate your strategies before executing trades.
very good