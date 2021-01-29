Vertical Lines for hour

5
Vertical Lines for Hour - Time-Based Trading Indicator

The Vertical Lines for Hour indicator allows you to mark up to 4 vertical lines at specific times on your chart. Simply enter the hour without considering the minutes, and you can also choose the color for each line. This indicator is useful for identifying session ranges or implementing custom trading strategies. It provides a straightforward solution for your trading needs.

Key Features:
  • Mark up to 4 vertical lines at specified times.
  • Select colors for each line.
  • Useful for session range identification and custom trading strategies.

Download Vertical Lines for Hour now and enhance your trading precision. This indicator visually represents specific times, assisting you in making informed trading decisions. With its user-friendly interface, you can easily incorporate it into your trading routine and improve your overall trading performance.

Important: Remember that trading outcomes depend on various factors, and we do not guarantee specific results. Always conduct your own analysis and carefully evaluate your strategies before executing trades.

Reviews 3
Max
1654
Max 2025.01.11 11:49 
 

very good

merky16
345
merky16 2021.04.12 23:34 
 

Muy útil

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Candle Size Indicator Explore the candle size using this convenient indicator. It works across various timeframes, providing valuable insights for technical analysis. Key Features: Display the size of the candle after configuring the indicator. Compatible with all timeframes. The size of the candle is a significant metric in technical analysis, offering insights into market strength and volatility. This indicator enables clear and accurate visualization of candle sizes on your chart. Utilize thi
FREE
ObiForex Pending Orders
Luis Alberto Atuncar Sanchez
5 (1)
Experts
Obiforex - Pending Orders Specialized for trading during news events and at any other time in the market, Obiforex - Pending Orders is a program designed to enhance your trading experience. By utilizing pending orders, you can seize market opportunities with precision and efficiency. Buy Stop: Place a pending purchase order at a higher price ("stop" price) than the current price. The Buy Stop order will be executed if the sale price ("Ask") quoted on the platform is equal to or higher than the o
FREE
Multi Pending Orders
Luis Alberto Atuncar Sanchez
Utilities
Multi Pending Orders The expert advisor "PendingOrders" is an automated trading program. This advisor manages multiple pending orders, setting entry levels, stop loss (loss limit), and take profit (profit limit) for each order. You can set various separation levels between each order. MagicNumber: It is a unique number used to identify orders related to this expert advisor. DistancePips: It is the distance in pips from the current price at which the pending orders will be placed. DistanceSeparat
FREE
MetaTimer
Luis Alberto Atuncar Sanchez
5 (1)
Indicators
The " Countdown Candle Timer " indicator is a visual tool for the MetaTrader 4 platform that displays an accurate countdown of the time remaining until the next candle on the chart. It provides real-time information about the remaining duration of the current candle, allowing traders to track time precisely and optimize their trading decision-making. The indicator can be customized in terms of color, font size, and position on the chart, providing flexibility and convenience to the user. You can
FREE
AutoSTPending
Luis Alberto Atuncar Sanchez
2 (1)
Utilities
AutoSTPending - Expert Advisor for Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit The AutoSTPending expert advisor automatically creates or modifies the Stop Loss and Take Profit levels configured in the properties. It is a user-friendly and easy-to-understand tool. With AutoSTPending, you can simplify and streamline your trading operations by allowing the expert advisor to automatically set and adjust your Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. This allows you to focus on other activities while maintaining ef
FREE
ObiForex 75 Spreads
Luis Alberto Atuncar Sanchez
4 (1)
Indicators
ObiForex 75 Spreads Discover a powerful indicator showcasing instant spreads for 75 currency pairs. Unlock valuable insights for informed trading decisions and optimize your strategies. The indicator features 3 columns, providing a comprehensive view of the spreads. Spread reading can be effectively used with macroeconomic news. Share your strategies! For optimal performance, install the indicator on the USDJPY currency pair. Experience the capabilities of ObiForex 75 Spreads and elevate your tr
FREE
Max LotSize
Luis Alberto Atuncar Sanchez
5 (2)
Indicators
LotSize Indicator Discover the appropriate lot size to use in your trades based on the available margin. This indicator provides valuable information for risk management. If the indicator shows a value of 0, it means that your balance or available margin is insufficient for trading. It is important to maintain adequate margin levels for safe trading practices. This indicator is exclusively designed for the MT4 platform, a popular and reliable trading platform in the market. With the LotSize Indi
FREE
Stochastic Oscillator Panel
Luis Alberto Atuncar Sanchez
Indicators
Stochastic Oscillator Panel Introducing the Stochastic Oscillator Panel, a comprehensive representation of the stochastic oscillator for all currencies (up to 75 pairs). This powerful tool operates within the current time frame, utilizing the simple moving average and relying on the Low/High prices. The panel consists of three columns: Name of the currency MODE_MAIN (main line) MODE_SIGNAL (signal line) The Stochastic Oscillator Panel provides visual cues through color coding: Green color (overb
FREE
Obiforex Gap Pro
Luis Alberto Atuncar Sanchez
Experts
Obiforex Gap Pro Functions: Assists in identifying potential trading opportunities associated with weekend market gaps. Facilitates risk management and order adjustments based on your configured settings. Trades exclusively on the first market opening day (Monday) and only with the specified currency pairs. Please note: Trading involves risks. The Obiforex Gap Pro expert advisor provides tools for analysis; however, results may vary. Use at your own discretion.
FREE
PendingOrderActivator
Luis Alberto Atuncar Sanchez
Utilities
PendingOrderActivator manages pending orders in the forex market in a continuous cycle. The user must configure the duration of the orders, stop loss levels, take profit levels, and the MagicNumber. The expert advisor automatically places pending orders based on the distance from the current price and deletes them when the opposite order is triggered. When an order is activated, the bot will take a break until the user reconfigures it or changes the timeframe, at which point the bot will reactiv
FREE
OrderSend Time
Luis Alberto Atuncar Sanchez
Utilities
OrderSend Time - Automated Trading at Specified Time OrderSend Time is a convenient utility that allows you to schedule trade executions at specific times. Simply set the desired hour, minute, lot size, and order type (buy or sell), and the utility will automatically execute the trade at the designated time. IMPORTANT! Please note that this utility operates based on the broker's time in the 24-hour format, not your computer's time. Key Features: Select the hour, minute, lot size, and order type.
FREE
Percentage
Luis Alberto Atuncar Sanchez
Indicators
Daily Percentage and Current Candle Would you like to know how much an asset has risen or fallen in a day or in the last candle? Do you want a numerical reference for the strength and direction of price movement? Then, the Daily Percentage and Current Candle indicator is the tool you need. The Daily Percentage and Current Candle indicator shows you the percentage increase or decrease of an asset in the current day or in the last candle, depending on the timeframe you choose. The indicator allows
FREE
Obiforex Swaps
Luis Alberto Atuncar Sanchez
5 (3)
Indicators
Obiforex Swaps Explore Obiforex Swaps, a robust tool that provides information on the swaps for both short (sell) and long (buy) positions. This indicator is particularly valuable when implementing the "triple swap" strategy, enhancing your trading capabilities. The program is specifically designed to support the first 75 currency pairs, offering a broad range of trading opportunities. We recommend using reputable brokers such as TITANFX and ICMARKETS for optimal performance. If your currency pa
FREE
Gaps size 75
Luis Alberto Atuncar Sanchez
2 (1)
Indicators
Gaps Size 75 - Market Gap Indicator The Gaps Size 75 indicator reveals the gaps between the current day and the previous day, aiding your trading decisions. It is designed for the "END OF WEEK GAPS" strategy, allowing you to identify potential opportunities. This indicator supports up to 75 currency pairs, with additional pairs available upon request. The columns are color-coded for easy interpretation. For inquiries regarding the weekend gaps strategy, kindly send a private message. Gaps Size 7
FREE
EA Germany 30
Luis Alberto Atuncar Sanchez
1 (1)
Utilities
EA Germany 30 Functions: Detects and analyzes market gaps, providing insights into potential trend reversals or continuations. Facilitates risk management and order adjustments based on your configured settings. Trades exclusively from 10:00:00 (broker's time) onwards and solely on the Germany 30 (DE30) index. Please note: Trading involves risks. The EA Germany 30 expert advisor provides tools for analysis; however, results may vary. Use at your own discretion.
FREE
EA England Bnak
Luis Alberto Atuncar Sanchez
1 (1)
Utilities
EA England Bank Functions: Exclusively trades the GBPUSD pair on the 1-hour timeframe. Relies on technical and fundamental analysis, combining indicators like "Gap size 75" and events such as Bank of England decisions. Automatically adjusts Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on user-configured settings for risk management. Executes trades starting from 01:00:00 (broker's time) onwards and focuses solely on the GBPUSD pair.
FREE
Australia Bank
Luis Alberto Atuncar Sanchez
Utilities
Australia Bank Functions: Navigates movements in the AUDUSD, a highly traded currency pair. Facilitates risk management and order adjustments based on your settings. Trades within specified hours with the AUDUSD pair, reducing noise. Please note: Trading involves risks. The Australia Bank expert advisor provides tools for analysis; however, results may vary. Use at your own discretion. The Australia Bank expert advisor is a user-friendly tool designed to assist you in your trading experience. Do
FREE
EA New Zealand Bank
Luis Alberto Atuncar Sanchez
Utilities
EA New Zealand Bank - Automated Trading for NZDUSD Instructions: Compatible brokers: TICKMILL, TitanFX, IcMarkets, FXPig. Symbol: NZDUSD. Recommended account type: LOW SPREAD. Timeframe: 1 HOUR. Please note that I do not recommend using this expert advisor with any broker outside the list. It has been specifically developed and tested for optimal performance with the mentioned brokers and symbol. To get started, I recommend testing the strategy on a demo account. Conduct a thorough strategy test
FREE
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Max
1654
Max 2025.01.11 11:49 
 

very good

edipciftci
24
edipciftci 2022.03.18 01:07 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

merky16
345
merky16 2021.04.12 23:34 
 

Muy útil

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