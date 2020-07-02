OrderInfo
- Utilities
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Juraj BarathI am a 22 years old software developer and trader.
If you have any questions related to any of my scripts, you are looking for custom MT4 tool development or any other type of custom software development please contact me on Discord or by email.
My Discord name is gyuriX#8413
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 2 July 2020
• OrderInfo •Created by gyurix
Introduction
With using this script you can get all of that information instantly.
Features
- Shows your open orders current • P&L •,• stop lose• and • take profit• levels
- Shows your pending orders and open positions potential wins and loses in your • accounts currency • for:
- the current market price
- your stop lose levels price
- your take profit level price
- Shows your pending orders and open positions potential • percentage• wins and loses relative to your current account balance for:
- the current market price
- your stop lose levels price
- your take profit level price
- Shows your pending orders and open positions potential • pip • wins and loses for:
- the current market price
- your stop lose levels price
- your take profit level price
Contact
If you have any questions related to this script, you are looking for custom MT4 tool development or any other type of custom software development please contact me on Discord or by email.
My Discord name is gyuriX#8413
My Email address is barathgy@gmail.com