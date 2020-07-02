• OrderInfo • Created by gyurix

Introduction





Are you tired of not knowing exactly how much can your orders win or lose and the complexity of figuring it out?

With using this script you can get all of that information instantly.





Features

Shows your open orders current • P&L •,• stop lose • and • take profit • levels

•,• • and • • levels Shows your pending orders and open positions potential wins and loses in your • accounts currency • for:

• for: the current market price

your stop lose levels price

your take profit level price

Shows your pending orders and open positions potential • percentage • wins and loses relative to your current account balance for:

• wins and loses relative to your current account balance for: the current market price

your stop lose levels price

your take profit level price

Shows your pending orders and open positions potential • pip • wins and loses for:

• wins and loses for: the current market price

your stop lose levels price

your take profit level price



Contact



If you have any questions related to this script, you are looking for custom MT4 tool development or any other type of custom software development please contact me on Discord or by email.

My Discord name is gyuriX#8413

My Email address is barathgy@gmail.com



