OrderInfo

  • Utilities
  • Juraj Barath
    Juraj Barath

    Juraj Barath

    I am a 22 years old software developer and trader.
    If you have any questions related to any of my scripts, you are looking for custom MT4 tool development or any other type of custom software development please contact me on Discord or by email.
    My Discord name is gyuriX#8413
  • Version: 2.0
  • Updated: 2 July 2020

• OrderInfo •

Created by gyurix

Introduction


Are you tired of not knowing exactly how much can your orders win or lose and the complexity of figuring it out?

With using this script you can get all of that information instantly.


Features

  • Shows your open orders current • P&L •,• stop lose• and • take profit• levels
  • Shows your pending orders and open positions potential wins and loses in your • accounts currency • for:
    1. the current market price
    2. your stop lose levels price
    3. your take profit level price
  • Shows your pending orders and open positions potential • percentage• wins and loses relative to your current account balance for:
    1. the current market price
    2. your stop lose levels price
    3. your take profit level price
  • Shows your pending orders and open positions potential • pip • wins and loses for:
    1. the current market price
    2. your stop lose levels price
    3. your take profit level price


Contact


If you have any questions related to this script, you are looking for custom MT4 tool development or any other type of custom software development please contact me on Discord or by email.

My Discord name is gyuriX#8413

My Email address is barathgy@gmail.com


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Close If Profit or Loss with Trailing for MetaTrader 4 — automatic closing by total profit or loss A reliable trade-management utility for MetaTrader 4 that automatically closes positions when the total profit or total loss reaches the level you set. The Expert Advisor monitors open trades, calculates floating profit and loss, can trail profit, and helps close positions faster than manual reaction. MetaTrader 4 is still used by many manual traders, grid traders, scalpers, and Expert Advisor use
DrawDown Limiter MT4
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (8)
Utilities
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Exp Averager
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.82 (22)
Utilities
Averager for MetaTrader 4 — advanced trade recovery and position series management system A professional Expert Advisor created for traders who need a controlled way to average losing positions, build a structured trade basket, and manage exits with more flexibility. Averager is designed to open additional trades when positions move into drawdown, helping you improve the average entry price and manage the entire series as one coordinated structure. This is not just another averaging utility. It
Trade Copier Professional MT4
Tola Moses Hector
Utilities
Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
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