Explore the candle size using this convenient indicator. It works across various timeframes, providing valuable insights for technical analysis.

Key Features:

Display the size of the candle after configuring the indicator.

Compatible with all timeframes.

The size of the candle is a significant metric in technical analysis, offering insights into market strength and volatility. This indicator enables clear and accurate visualization of candle sizes on your chart.

Utilize this tool to identify candle patterns, assess the intensity of price movements, and make informed trading decisions.

Benefit from the user-friendly interface and versatility of the Candle Size Indicator. Download it now to enhance your trading approach.

Remember, successful trading requires thorough analysis and practice. Use this indicator as a supplementary tool in your trading strategy and always effectively manage associated risks.