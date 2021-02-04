Candle Size Indicator

4.75
Candle Size Indicator

Explore the candle size using this convenient indicator. It works across various timeframes, providing valuable insights for technical analysis.

Key Features:

  • Display the size of the candle after configuring the indicator.
  • Compatible with all timeframes.

The size of the candle is a significant metric in technical analysis, offering insights into market strength and volatility. This indicator enables clear and accurate visualization of candle sizes on your chart.

Utilize this tool to identify candle patterns, assess the intensity of price movements, and make informed trading decisions.

Benefit from the user-friendly interface and versatility of the Candle Size Indicator. Download it now to enhance your trading approach.

Remember, successful trading requires thorough analysis and practice. Use this indicator as a supplementary tool in your trading strategy and always effectively manage associated risks.

Reviews 5
Jerzy Krzysztof Bednarski
309
Jerzy Krzysztof Bednarski 2025.12.07 19:25 
 

It works very good.

goingforward
94
goingforward 2022.10.08 01:00 
 

It works great and is what I have been looking for. No idea why someone else says it it not working...sheesh!

ricgv4
16
ricgv4 2024.01.14 14:44 
 

It works great, for me is the best indicator for volatility, by the size of the candle you know if the market is good or not.

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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Jerzy Krzysztof Bednarski
309
Jerzy Krzysztof Bednarski 2025.12.07 19:25 
 

It works very good.

ricgv4
16
ricgv4 2024.01.14 14:44 
 

It works great, for me is the best indicator for volatility, by the size of the candle you know if the market is good or not.

Luis Alberto Atuncar Sanchez
11179
Reply from developer Luis Alberto Atuncar Sanchez 2024.01.21 23:49
thanks :)
goingforward
94
goingforward 2022.10.08 01:00 
 

It works great and is what I have been looking for. No idea why someone else says it it not working...sheesh!

Luis Alberto Atuncar Sanchez
11179
Reply from developer Luis Alberto Atuncar Sanchez 2024.01.21 23:49
thanks :)
Pandya Dharmendra Prafulchandra
747
Pandya Dharmendra Prafulchandra 2022.09.18 13:54 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Luis Alberto Atuncar Sanchez
11179
Reply from developer Luis Alberto Atuncar Sanchez 2024.01.21 23:49
thanks :)
fxbam
39
fxbam 2022.03.12 23:35 
 

It's a very nice indicator but I only gave it a 4 star because it doesn't work for me. Can you please find a way to add an option to only indicate the body sizes of the candles? If you could do this it would turn this into a 5+ indicator.

Luis Alberto Atuncar Sanchez
11179
Reply from developer Luis Alberto Atuncar Sanchez 2024.01.21 23:48
thanks :)
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