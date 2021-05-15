EA England Bnak
- Utilities
-
Luis Alberto Atuncar SanchezCheck in the utilities section, there I will place some expert advisors because the page generates many problems for me when uploading it in the EA section.
- Version: 21.515
EA England Bank
Functions:
- Exclusively trades the GBPUSD pair on the 1-hour timeframe.
- Relies on technical and fundamental analysis, combining indicators like "Gap size 75" and events such as Bank of England decisions.
- Automatically adjusts Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on user-configured settings for risk management.
- Executes trades starting from 01:00:00 (broker's time) onwards and focuses solely on the GBPUSD pair.
keine Einstellungen möglich für Benutzer