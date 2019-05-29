Obiforex - Pending Orders

Specialized for trading during news events and at any other time in the market, Obiforex - Pending Orders is a program designed to enhance your trading experience. By utilizing pending orders, you can seize market opportunities with precision and efficiency.

Buy Stop: Place a pending purchase order at a higher price ("stop" price) than the current price. The Buy Stop order will be executed if the sale price ("Ask") quoted on the platform is equal to or higher than the order's level ("stop").

Sell Stop: Place a pending sell order at a lower price ("stop" or cap price) than the current price. The Sell Stop order will be executed if the purchase price ("Bid") quoted on the platform is equal to or lower than the order's level ("stop").

Buy & Sell Stop: Activate both pending orders simultaneously to take advantage of potential market movements in either direction.

Cancel Pending: Eliminate any pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders with a single click, providing you with flexibility and control over your trading strategy.

Close Open Order: Remove any open orders, whether they are Buy or Sell orders, allowing you to effectively manage your positions.

Stop Loss: Define the maximum acceptable loss for a trade.

Take Profit: Set the desired profit level at which the trade will be automatically closed.

Distance: Specify the price distance at which the pending orders will be placed.

Lot Size: Determine the volume or quantity of the financial instrument you want to trade.

Configuration: Customize your trading experience with the following settings:

Experience the power of Obiforex - Pending Orders and revolutionize your trading strategy today!

Download now and start optimizing your trading decisions.