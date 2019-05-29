ObiForex Pending Orders

5

Obiforex - Pending Orders

Specialized for trading during news events and at any other time in the market, Obiforex - Pending Orders is a program designed to enhance your trading experience. By utilizing pending orders, you can seize market opportunities with precision and efficiency.

  • Buy Stop: Place a pending purchase order at a higher price ("stop" price) than the current price. The Buy Stop order will be executed if the sale price ("Ask") quoted on the platform is equal to or higher than the order's level ("stop").
  • Sell Stop: Place a pending sell order at a lower price ("stop" or cap price) than the current price. The Sell Stop order will be executed if the purchase price ("Bid") quoted on the platform is equal to or lower than the order's level ("stop").
  • Buy & Sell Stop: Activate both pending orders simultaneously to take advantage of potential market movements in either direction.
  • Cancel Pending: Eliminate any pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders with a single click, providing you with flexibility and control over your trading strategy.
  • Close Open Order: Remove any open orders, whether they are Buy or Sell orders, allowing you to effectively manage your positions.
Configuration: Customize your trading experience with the following settings:
  • Stop Loss: Define the maximum acceptable loss for a trade.
  • Take Profit: Set the desired profit level at which the trade will be automatically closed.
  • Distance: Specify the price distance at which the pending orders will be placed.
  • Lot Size: Determine the volume or quantity of the financial instrument you want to trade.

Experience the power of Obiforex - Pending Orders and revolutionize your trading strategy today!

Download now and start optimizing your trading decisions.

Disclaimer: This product does not guarantee specific trading results.

Check this new alternativa:
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/104231?source=Site+Profile+Seller
Reviews 6
zakey_ahmad
73
zakey_ahmad 2021.05.22 13:57 
 

the best free ever. easy for me to put pending order entry

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Leonid Arkhipov
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UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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AscendCapital
2364
AscendCapital 2024.02.19 22:05 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Luis Alberto Atuncar Sanchez
11189
Reply from developer Luis Alberto Atuncar Sanchez 2024.02.25 23:50
thank you
John Winsome Munar
3471
John Winsome Munar 2022.06.21 04:00 
 

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zakey_ahmad
73
zakey_ahmad 2021.05.22 13:57 
 

the best free ever. easy for me to put pending order entry

darius19801408
56
darius19801408 2020.06.20 23:51 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Andrei Toader Micu
638
Andrei Toader Micu 2020.06.13 21:41 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Luis Alberto Atuncar Sanchez
11189
Reply from developer Luis Alberto Atuncar Sanchez 2021.01.29 01:55
what broker and what pairs do you use for this ea?
Flavio Graziano
1628
Flavio Graziano 2019.06.26 21:53 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Luis Alberto Atuncar Sanchez
11189
Reply from developer Luis Alberto Atuncar Sanchez 2021.05.22 16:40
thanks flavio, please remember use strategy tester.
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