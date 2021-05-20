- Automated Trading at Specified Time

OrderSend Time is a convenient utility that allows you to schedule trade executions at specific times. Simply set the desired hour, minute, lot size, and order type (buy or sell), and the utility will automatically execute the trade at the designated time.

IMPORTANT! Please note that this utility operates based on the broker's time in the 24-hour format, not your computer's time.

Select the hour, minute, lot size, and order type.

Automatically executes trades at the specified time.

Works based on the broker's time, ensuring accurate execution.

Key Features:

Download OrderSend Time now and take control of your trading schedule. Simplify your trading process by automating trades at specific times, eliminating the need for constant monitoring. With its user-friendly interface, you can easily set up the parameters and let the utility handle the rest.

Important: Remember that trading outcomes depend on various factors, and we cannot guarantee specific results. Always conduct your own analysis and evaluate your strategies before executing trades.