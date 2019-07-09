- Market Gap Indicator

The Gaps Size 75 indicator reveals the gaps between the current day and the previous day, aiding your trading decisions. It is designed for the "END OF WEEK GAPS" strategy, allowing you to identify potential opportunities. This indicator supports up to 75 currency pairs, with additional pairs available upon request. The columns are color-coded for easy interpretation. For inquiries regarding the weekend gaps strategy, kindly send a private message.

Gaps Size 75 is designed to provide a user-friendly and efficient experience, simplifying your trading process.

Key Features:

Highlights market gaps between consecutive days.

Supports the "END OF WEEK GAPS" strategy for potential opportunities.

Initial support for 75 currency pairs.

Color-coded columns for clear differentiation of gaps.

Compatible with brokers like TITANFX and ICMARKETS (may be compatible with other brokers).

Download Gaps Size 75 now to enhance your trading experience. This indicator aims to assist you in making informed decisions, but please note that trading success depends on various factors. Perform your own analysis and evaluate strategies before live trading.

Disclaimer: Trading outcomes are subject to individual factors. Perform thorough analysis and exercise caution.