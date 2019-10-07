Stochastic Oscillator Panel

Introducing the Stochastic Oscillator Panel, a comprehensive representation of the stochastic oscillator for all currencies (up to 75 pairs). This powerful tool operates within the current time frame, utilizing the simple moving average and relying on the Low/High prices.

The panel consists of three columns:

  1. Name of the currency
  2. MODE_MAIN (main line)
  3. MODE_SIGNAL (signal line)

The Stochastic Oscillator Panel provides visual cues through color coding:

  • Green color (overbought): when the value exceeds 80, indicating a potential selling opportunity.
  • Red color (oversold): when the value is below 20, suggesting a potential buying opportunity.
  • Gray color (normal): when the value ranges between 20 and 80, indicating a neutral state.

Default parameter values for the Stochastic Oscillator Panel are as follows:

  • K_period = 5
  • D_period = 3
  • Slowing = 3

Unlock the power of the Stochastic Oscillator Panel and enhance your trading decisions. With its user-friendly interface and clear visual representation, this tool enables you to spot potential market reversals and identify optimal entry and exit points.

We are committed to providing you with cutting-edge trading tools that are not only effective but also easy to use. Download the Stochastic Oscillator Panel now and experience a seamless and efficient trading experience.

Disclaimer: Trading outcomes are subject to individual factors. Exercise caution and perform thorough analysis.

Make informed trading decisions and take advantage of market opportunities with the Stochastic Oscillator Panel. Don't miss out on maximizing your trading potential!

