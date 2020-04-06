Obiforex Gap Pro
- Experts
- Luis Alberto Atuncar Sanchez
- Version: 1.0
Functions:
- Assists in identifying potential trading opportunities associated with weekend market gaps.
- Facilitates risk management and order adjustments based on your configured settings.
- Trades exclusively on the first market opening day (Monday) and only with the specified currency pairs.
Please note: Trading involves risks. The Obiforex Gap Pro expert advisor provides tools for analysis; however, results may vary. Use at your own discretion.