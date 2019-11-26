Obiforex Swaps

Explore Obiforex Swaps, a robust tool that provides information on the swaps for both short (sell) and long (buy) positions. This indicator is particularly valuable when implementing the "triple swap" strategy, enhancing your trading capabilities.

The program is specifically designed to support the first 75 currency pairs, offering a broad range of trading opportunities. We recommend using reputable brokers such as TITANFX and ICMARKETS for optimal performance.

If your currency pairs have specific prefixes or suffixes, Obiforex Swaps seamlessly handles them:

Example prefix "abc.AUDUSD" - prefix = "abc."

Example suffix "AUDUSD_xyz" - suffix = "_xyz"

With Obiforex Swaps, you can stay informed about the swap rates associated with your trades, enabling you to make well-informed decisions and optimize your trading potential. Take advantage of this essential tool to enhance your trading strategy.

We are dedicated to providing cutting-edge trading tools that are both effective and user-friendly. Download Obiforex Swaps now and take control of your trading journey.

Disclaimer: Trading outcomes are subject to individual factors. Exercise caution and perform thorough analysis.

Stay ahead of the game and unlock the potential of swaps with Obiforex Swaps. Don't miss this opportunity to elevate your trading experience!