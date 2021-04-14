Would you like to know how much an asset has risen or fallen in a day or in the last candle? Do you want a numerical reference for the strength and direction of price movement? Then, the Daily Percentage and Current Candle indicator is the tool you need.

The Daily Percentage and Current Candle indicator shows you the percentage increase or decrease of an asset in the current day or in the last candle, depending on the timeframe you choose. The indicator allows you to quickly see if the asset is in an uptrend or downtrend, and how much its value has varied in each period. It works on currencies, stocks, metals, and more.

The indicator presents two numerical values:

Daily Percentage: It shows you the percentage change in price from the open to the close of the current day. For example, in EURUSD, it appears if it has increased (+1%) or decreased (-2%) in the current day.

Candle Percentage: It shows you the percentage change in price from the close of the previous candle to the close of the current candle. For example, in EURUSD, it appears if it has increased (+0.07%) or decreased (-0.05%) since the previous candle.

The indicator offers you the following advantages:

Helps you identify market trends and trend changes by seeing if the percentage is positive or negative, and if it is greater or lower than the previous one.

Facilitates analysis and decision-making by showing if the asset is overbought or oversold, and if there are opportunities to enter or exit the market.

Saves you time and effort by automatically and accurately calculating and displaying the percentages.

Please note: Trading involves risks. The Daily Percentage and Current Candle indicator provides analysis tools; however, results may vary. Use it at your own discretion.

The Daily Percentage and Current Candle indicator is a highly useful and user-friendly tool that will help you improve your trading and optimize your results. Download it now and start enjoying its benefits.