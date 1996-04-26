New Binary Horizon
- Indicators
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Yaroslav VarankinI love to trade in the financial market and everything connected with it. I also like programming, this is my hobby in my free time.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Radically new perspective on binary options trading . This is New Binary Horizon it was originally . created for binary options and it came out good accuracy no redrawing. an alert will be available in the next update. and the algorithm itself has been improved. at the moment, the tool is more than willing to work with it on binary options. it perfectly recognizes both the smallest and the largest levels. easy to work. can be used by both a professional and a novice without bothering in search of new remixes and searching for matches 3x and more tools and wait.