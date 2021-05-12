PZ Bollinger Trend MT5

4.89

A personal implementation of the famous Bollinger bands indicator as a trend following mechanism, which uses a moving average and the standard deviation to define what a trend is and when it changes. Bollinger bands are usually used as an oversold/overbought indicator only, but in my opinion, the trading approach is more complete using the trend variant as an exit strategy.

[ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  | 👉 Get Help ]

  • Easy to trade
  • Customizable colors and sizes
  • It is non-repainting and non-backpainting
  • It is fantastic as a trailing stop method
  • It implements alerts of all kinds


Settings

When loading the indicator to any chart, you will be presented with a set of options as input parameters. Do not despair if you think they are too many, because parameters are grouped into self-explanatory blocks. This is what each block of parameters does.

  • Period - MA period of Bollinger bands.
  • Deviation - standard deviation for Bollinger bands.
  • Max History Bars - past bars to draw when the indicator loads.
  • Drawing Settings - colors and sizes for arrow objects.
  • Alerts - enable/disable alerts of all kinds, or set a custom alert text.

    Author

    Arturo López Pérez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of Point Zero Trading Solutions.


    Reviews 9
    Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski
    2407
    Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski 2024.09.13 18:29 
     

    helpful indicator

    PichaiPraphas
    69
    PichaiPraphas 2024.07.25 04:40 
     

    GREAT~!

    Detleff Böhmer
    3262
    Detleff Böhmer 2023.06.22 16:19 
     

    Gut gemacht!

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    Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski
    2407
    Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski 2024.09.13 18:29 
     

    helpful indicator

    PichaiPraphas
    69
    PichaiPraphas 2024.07.25 04:40 
     

    GREAT~!

    Detleff Böhmer
    3262
    Detleff Böhmer 2023.06.22 16:19 
     

    Gut gemacht!

    WILDTOMATO12
    14
    WILDTOMATO12 2023.06.11 14:05 
     

    greatest!!

    James Erasmus
    3311
    James Erasmus 2023.04.22 17:30 
     

    Great product, keeps the bar high for developers this is quality. Sure accuracy is not great when market consolidates, needs to be combined with another indi to solve that. A superb contributor, many thanks

    V1ctor
    65
    V1ctor 2023.02.01 08:00 
     

    Хороший. Спасибо.

    63390699 Kong
    20
    63390699 Kong 2022.10.03 00:39 
     

    How can debugging effectively avoid the problem of hysteresis? 请问如何调试能有效避免滞后性的问题呢？

    KATTY2010
    196
    KATTY2010 2022.07.10 23:09 
     

    buena

    fangliu1
    44
    fangliu1 2021.12.29 17:46 
     

    This is a perfect indicator. I love it and thank you.

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