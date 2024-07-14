Trend MACD Candles
- Indicators
-
Claus DietrichI am a part-time trader in Germany, I love chart analysis and programming simple setups and indicators for trend movements. I trade my own setups and signals from my own Indicators only.
- Version: 25.1
- Updated: 16 February 2025
COLORED TREND MA / MACD CANDLES
- draw MA Candles above/below Moving Average
- draw MACD Candles above and below 0 and Signal-Line
Your Advantage:
- a simple view of the trend direction
- a simple view over the higher trend direction
- a calmer chart for the eye
- clear rules can be defined
- Value Quick-Set: pre-Settings
- MACD 3 / 9 / 6
- MACD customize
- MA Candles
- Fast EMA: 12
- Slow EMA: 26
- MACD SMA: 9
- 1. MA Period: default 14 and 20, which are my favorite for all timeframes, I believe in the 14 and 20 sma as a proof for trend-direction (in combination with a higher timeframe)
- MA Mode: default simple
- MA Price: default close
Rules I, as shown in screenshots, Trading the H1-Chart:
- H1:
- 1. Trend-MA-Candles: colored Trend MA=20 sma
- 2. Trend-MA-Candles: 120 ema
- short:
- ignore gray candles
- red Candle closed
- Close needs to be below 20 sma/low (green line) and below 120 ema/low (red line)
- Entry a few pips below that Candle
- if the Candle is obvious very long, be careful, it could be wise to wait for an Entry closer to the MA
- the longer the trend runs, the more likely is a correction or a trend-change
- Risk => a few pip above the Entry-Candle
- Target => previous support and resistance levels
- long:
- green Candle closed
- Close needs to be above 20 ema/high (green line) and above 120 ema/low (red line)
- Entry a few pips above that Candle
- if the Candle is obvious very long, be careful, it could be wise to wait for an Entry closer to the MA
- the longer the trend runs, the more likely is a correction or a trend-change
- Risk => a few pips below the Entry-Candle
- Target => previous support and resistance levels
Rules II, watching H4, Trading H1:
- Settings H4:
- default
- Settings H1:
- default
- short / long:
- H4
- obvious Trend below / above MA
- H4 and H1 need to be in the same trend-direction
Recommendations
- I don't trade after over-size-candles
- I only go for a clear trend on the higher time-frame
- I stay out before high-impact news hit the market
- Always on my mind, major Support and Resistance
- No trade without money-management, please calculate your risk, trade smart
- There is no guarantee of success as in any trading business / in my examples above
Ja również pobrałam na Mt5 i się nie otwiera na wykresie. Na Mt4 działa idealnie i bardzo mi pomaga.