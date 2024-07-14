Trend MACD Candles

4

COLORED TREND MA / MACD CANDLES

  • draw MA Candles above/below Moving Average
  • draw MACD Candles above and below 0 and Signal-Line

Your  Advantage:
  • a simple view of the trend direction
  • a simple view over the higher trend direction
  • a calmer chart for the eye
  • clear rules can be defined
Settings:
  • Value Quick-Set: pre-Settings
    • MACD 3 / 9 / 6
    • MACD customize
    • MA Candles
  • Fast EMA: 12
  • Slow EMA: 26
  • MACD SMA: 9
  • 1. MA Period: default 14 and 20, which are my favorite for all timeframes, I believe in the 14 and 20 sma as a proof for trend-direction (in combination with a higher timeframe)
  • MA Mode: default simple
  • MA Pricedefault close

    Rules I, as shown in screenshots, Trading the H1-Chart:

      • H1
        • 1. Trend-MA-Candles: colored Trend MA=20 sma
        • 2. Trend-MA-Candles: 120 ema
      • short:
        • ignore gray candles
        • red Candle closed
        • Close needs to be below 20 sma/low (green line) and  below 120 ema/low (red line) 
        • Entry a few pips below that Candle
        • if the Candle is obvious very long, be careful, it could be wise to wait for an Entry closer to the MA
        • the longer the trend runs, the more likely is a correction or a trend-change
        • Risk => a few pip above the Entry-Candle
        • Target => previous support and resistance levels
      • long:
        • green Candle closed
        • Close needs to be above 20 ema/high (green line) and  above 120 ema/low (red line) 
        • Entry a few pips above that Candle
        • if the Candle is obvious very long, be careful, it could be wise to wait for an Entry closer to the MA
        • the longer the trend runs, the more likely is a correction or a trend-change
        • Risk => a few pips below the Entry-Candle
        • Target => previous support and resistance levels

      Rules II, watching H4, Trading H1:

      • Settings H4
        • default
      • Settings H1
        • default
      • short / long:
        • H4
          • obvious Trend below / above MA
          • H4 and H1 need to be in the same trend-direction

      Recommendations

      • I don't trade after over-size-candles
      • I only go for a clear trend on the higher time-frame
      • I stay out before high-impact news hit the market
      • Always on my mind, major Support and Resistance
      • No trade without money-management, please calculate your risk, trade smart
      • There is no guarantee of success as in any trading business / in my examples above


      Reviews 3
      Marzena044
      66
      Marzena044 2024.08.13 11:08 
       

      Ja również pobrałam na Mt5 i się nie otwiera na wykresie. Na Mt4 działa idealnie i bardzo mi pomaga.

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      victor Powerful
      89
      victor Powerful 2025.02.01 16:14 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      Marzena044
      66
      Marzena044 2024.08.13 11:08 
       

      Ja również pobrałam na Mt5 i się nie otwiera na wykresie. Na Mt4 działa idealnie i bardzo mi pomaga.

      pedro
      102
      pedro 2024.07.20 19:19 
       

      lo he descargado y no se abre en el grafico

      Claus Dietrich
      30712
      Reply from developer Claus Dietrich 2024.07.21 11:46
      Hola Pedro, ¿qué versión de Metatrader utilizas y has instalado el indicador directamente a través de Metatrader?
      Reply to review