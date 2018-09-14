Gekko Variation Marks

This is Gekko's indicator of quotations and variations. It summarizes quotations and variations of the current symbol in different timeframes as well as other correlated symbols. Keep track of all this information on your chart while you are negotiating for decision making support.

Input Parameters

General Settings: configure which quotations and variations you want to keep track for current day, week, month or year as well as M1, M5, M15, M30, H1 and H4 charts;

configure which quotations and variations you want to keep track for current day, week, month or year as well as M1, M5, M15, M30, H1 and H4 charts; Symbols Configuration: add up to 5 different symbols to keep track of their quotations and variations while you trade on you main symbol chart;

add up to 5 different symbols to keep track of their quotations and variations while you trade on you main symbol chart; Visual Settings: customize background color and info box position on your chart screen.

Good trades!

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