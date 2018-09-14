Gekko Variation Marks

4

This is Gekko's indicator of quotations and variations. It summarizes quotations and variations of the current symbol in different timeframes as well as other correlated symbols. Keep track of all this information on your chart while you are negotiating for decision making support.

Input Parameters

  • General Settings: configure which quotations and variations you want to keep track for current day, week, month or year as well as M1, M5, M15, M30, H1 and H4 charts;
  • Symbols Configuration: add up to 5 different symbols to keep track of their quotations and variations while you trade on you main symbol chart;
  • Visual Settings: customize background color and info box position on your chart screen.

Good trades!

Donate part of your profit to good causes and humanitarian entities of your choice. "Money only comes if there's a purpose for you to earn it".

Reviews 2
Mustafa Nail Sertoglu
1122
Mustafa Nail Sertoglu 2020.10.06 18:09 
 

adv : very useful thought and application, give me new ideas cons : I think "OnDeinit" function is not working

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Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (3)
Indicators
We present you a revolutionary indicator that changes the rules of the game in the world of trend trading. The indicator is designed to rethink performance and elevate your trading experience to unprecedented heights. Our indicator boasts a unique combination of advanced features that set it apart from its competitors. The advanced technology of "Real Pricing Factors" ensures unsurpassed stability even in the most difficult and volatile market conditions. Say goodbye to unstable patterns, broken
Quant Direction MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Indicators
Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
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Gekko MACD Plus
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Indicators
Type: Oscillator This is Gekko's Cutomized Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD), a customized version of the famous MACD indicator. Use the regular MACD and take advantage of several entry signals calculations and different ways of being alerted whenever there is potential entry point. Inputs Fast MA Period: Period for the MACD's Fast Moving Average (default 12); Slow MA Period: Period for the MACD's Slow Moving Average (default 26); Signal Average Offset Period: Period for the Signal A
Gekko Bollinger Plus
Rodrigo Galeote
Indicators
This is Gekko's Bollinger Bands indicator. It extends the use of the famous Bollinger Bands and calculates strong entry and exit signals using price action on the edge and on the middle bands. You can set it up in many different ways, eg: pullback, pullback against trend, middle band crossing and middle band crossing against trend. Inputs Number of Bars to Plot Indicator:  number of historical bars to plot the indicator, keep it low for better performance; Produces Signal Only When a Bar Closes:
HiLo Activator Plus
Rodrigo Galeote
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HiLo Activator is one of the most used indicators to determine trend. Find it here with the ability to customize period and colors. This indicator also plots up and down arrows when there is a change on the trend, indicating very strong entry and exit points. HiLo fits well to different types of periods for day trading. You can easily understand when it is time to buy or sell. It works pretty good also for other periods like daily and monthly signalizing long-term trends. The use of the indicato
Gekko Jade A Customizable EA
Rodrigo Galeote
Experts
Instrument: works with forex currency pairs, futures and stocks. Type: Scalper, Short Trade, Swing Trade, Day Trade, Buy and Hold. Description Gekko Jade series are EAs designed to be versatile providing more than 50 input parameters to be combined in different ways; Allows Day and Position Trading; Allows control of trading time windows; Allows different types parameters and strategies for entering and exiting the market; Suitable for beginners and experts; Adapts to any timeframe; Allows conf
Gekko RSI Plus
Rodrigo Galeote
Indicators
This is Gekko's Cutomized Relative Strength Index (RSI), a customized version of the famous RSI indicator. Use the regular RSI and take advantage two entry signals calculations and different ways of being alerted whenever there is potential entry or exit point. Inputs Period: Period for the RSI calculation; How will the indicator calculate entry (swing) signals: 1- Produces Exit Signals for Swings based on RSI entering and leaving Upper and Lower Levels Zones; 2- Produces Entry/Exit Signals for
Gekko ADX Plus
Rodrigo Galeote
Indicators
This is Gekko's Cutomized Cutomized Average Directional Index (ADX), a customized version of the famous ADX indicator. Use the regular ADX and take advantage two entry signals calculations and different ways of being alerted whenever there is potential entry or exit point. Inputs Period: Period for the ADX calculation; PlotSignalType: How will the indicator calculate entry (swing) signals: 1- ShowSwingsOnTrendLevel : Show Signals for Trend Confirmation Swings; 2- ShowSwingsOnTrendLevelDirection
Gekko Parabolic SAR Plus
Rodrigo Galeote
5 (1)
Indicators
Type: Trend This is Gekko's Customized Parabolic SAR, a customized version of the famous Parabolic SAR indicator. Use the regular SAR and take advantage of different ways of being alerted whenever there is potential entry or exit point. Inputs Step: Acceleration Factor (AF), default is 0.02. It means it increases by 0.02 each time the extreme point makes a new high or low. AF can reach a maximum of "x" based on the second parameter below, no matter how long the trend extends; Maximum: Extreme P
Gekko Tops n Bottoms
Rodrigo Galeote
1 (1)
Indicators
Type: Oscillator This is Gekko's Famous Tops and Bottoms indicators. Find important Tops and Bottoms on chart of any symbol or timeframe, based on set of configurations to adjust the indicator to the instrument you are trading. Inputs Calculate Tops and Bottoms for the past X Bars: number of bars the indicator will plot Tops and Bottoms for, the fewer the faster. At Least Two Bars Making New Highs or Lows to Confirm: true - only consider a new High or Low when the last 2 bars have Highs or Lows
Gekko Strong Bars
Rodrigo Galeote
Indicators
This is Gekko's Strong Bars indicator. It produces signals when there is a strong bullish or bearish bar, for that it uses three different conditions: 1 - when the current bar is higher/lower than the last x bars (x is an input parameter), 2 - when the current bar size is higher than the average size of the last x bars (x is an input parameter) and 3 - when the current bar has a short candle tail (shadow). Inputs Plot Strong Bar Arrows for the past X Historical Bars: number of historical bars t
Gekko Moving Averages Plus
Rodrigo Galeote
Indicators
his is Gekko's Moving Averages indicator. It extends the use of the famous moving averages and calculates strong entry and exit signals using Price versus a Fast Moving Average versus a Slow Moving Average. You can set it up in many different ways, eg: price crossing, moving averages crossing, moving averages trend, among others. Inputs Number of Bars to Plot Indicator:  number of historical bars to plot the indicator, keep it low for better performance; FAST Moving Average Details: settings fo
Gekko Heiken Ashi Plus
Rodrigo Galeote
Indicators
This is Gekko's customizable version of the famous Heiken Ashi indicator. It extends the use of the famous Heiken Ashi and calculates strong entry and exit signals.  Inputs Number of Bars to Plot Indicator:  number of historical bars to plot the indicator, keep it low for better performance; Produce Arrow Signals:  determine if the indicator will plot arrow signal for long/short; Produces Signal Only When a Bar Closes:  wait for a bar to close to produce a signal (more accurate, by delayed entry
Gekko Channels Plus
Rodrigo Galeote
5 (1)
Indicators
This is Gekko's Channels Plus indicator. It extends the use of the famous Channels and calculates strong entry and exit signals using price action on the top, bottom and middle lines. You can set it up in many different ways, eg: pullback, pullback against trend, middle line crossing and middle line crossing against trend. Inputs Number of Bars to Plot Indicator:  number of historical bars to plot the indicator, keep it low for better performance; Produces Signal Only When a Bar Closes:  wait fo
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Mustafa Nail Sertoglu
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Mustafa Nail Sertoglu 2020.10.06 18:09 
 

adv : very useful thought and application, give me new ideas cons : I think "OnDeinit" function is not working

[Deleted] 2019.01.14 07:34 
 

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