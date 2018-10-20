Here is the most unpretentious indicator to use, but one of the most useful. It signals the near reversal of the growing volatility. It is volatility that gives income to the trader. The indicator is especially useful for those who do not want to wait for the right moment in front of the monitor.

The indicator is installed on the charts M15 and M30. According to the observations on these timeframes, it best fixes the approach of wide price waves. Well-established on the USDZAR currency pair (Attention: a pair with a large spread). On this currency pair, notifications come several times a day .

The "Bulletin of volatility" indicator does not determine the direction of reversal. For these purposes, use the "Attention" and "Nicely" indicators to work together.



