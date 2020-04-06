Elvis79 conservative

This trend Advisor is conservative in every sense. It is similar to the E79U EA, but has important differences.

First, its algorithm selects signals more flexibly and rigidly. This allows you to increase the lot for trading.

Secondly, the author's settings are initially conservative.

And most importantly, this EA does not accept a small stop loss. Signals are opened not often and very selectively. He will not make a profit if he loses on the stops. I did not completely remove the stop loss, but that I did not want to joke with this parameter, I associated it with the Risk parameter. When the stop loss decreases, the risk will increase. Pay attention to this. Best of all, just don't change the stop loss.

This expert Advisor trades on the D1 chart, confidently withstands drawdowns and makes big spurts in profit.

The screenshots show two options for settings. Both were tested for 3.5 months. In both cases, the initial Deposit is $ 100, the risk is 10, and the initial lot is 1.14. In the first variant, the number of these orders is 2, and in the second it simultaneously withstands 18 orders to show almost the maximum drawdown without draining the Deposit.

The EA is designed for the USDZAR currency pair. If you still decide to use other pairs, be sure to correctly change the top three parameters.


