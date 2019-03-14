Elvis Ultra

4

"Elvis Ultra" automatic expert Advisor has almost universal settings for different currency pairs. Two options of settings for D1 and M5 charts are offered. You can download them in the product discussion. They are optimized for the USDZAR currency pair. It was on her Advisor showed good results. For other currency pairs, you need to choose several upper parameters, which depend on the volatility and spread of a particular pair.

It is recommended to install the EA on two charts at the same time. On one chart, the EA will skip a trade, and on the other it will open. Parameter Magic on them in this case should be different.

This expert Advisor receives signals from large timeframes, so it requires a wide corridor for landing.

The visual panel is an additional tool for assessing the situation. The more rectangles of the corresponding color, the greater the probability of reversal.


Reviews 1
Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.03.28 18:41 
 

Good job.

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"Giant" is a flexible system in relation to trading strategies. It consists of two high-quality indicators that are installed on five different timeframes of the same currency pair (see screenshot). It monitors the trend and gives signals to open. The system passed a large number of checks and showed high accuracy. Indicators are sold separately. The second word in the main name is the indicator itself. This issue sells the indicator  "Nicely" .                                                  
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This trend Advisor is based on Alexander elder's multi-timeframe strategy. Automatic Advisor "Elvis79" royally strict, reliable and chic. It is optimized for the USDZAR currency pair. With the author's settings is set to the timeframe H4. At the same time, the EA trades at the level of the daily timeframe, that is, it holds the trade for several days. The EA uses a sophisticated trading system "Giant". His whole concept is directed against the risky and irresponsible policies. Before trading on
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Here is the most unpretentious indicator to use, but one of the most useful. It signals the near reversal of the growing volatility. It is volatility that gives income to the trader. The indicator is especially useful for those who do not want to wait for the right moment in front of the monitor. The indicator is installed on the charts M15 and M30. According to the observations on these timeframes, it best fixes the approach of wide price waves. Well-established on the USDZAR currency pair (Att
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Automatic trading system. This trend adviser will make a good company for your older brother. Optimized for the USDZAR currency pair. This Expert Advisor is also designed for trading on large timeframes. Both Expert Advisors showed a large percentage of winning trades, but they are better perceived as trading systems. For more profitable trading, in addition to the main signal, the Expert Advisors have a visual signal panel. It is displayed on the right side of the chart. If most of the cubes o
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This indicator helps the trader to make the final decision. When you have already decided in which direction the price will unfold, it remains as accurate as possible to determine the reversal itself. This is the task performed by the Konkov indicator. The indicator is installed on M1 and M5 charts.                                                                                                                           Indicator parameters: for M1 chart time_frame1                  5 time_frame2
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This multi-timeframe indicator continues the traditions of Giant on the MT5 platform. It is based on author's indicators that collect signals from different charts. Very often, the price starts moving in the specified direction in a few minutes. Frequent repetition of signals in one direction indicates a prevailing trend.  The signals for the trader are arrows on the chart and alerts. Everything is set up for trading. You only need to specify the desired currency pair. It is recommended to set
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Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.03.28 18:41 
 

Good job.

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