"Elvis Ultra" automatic expert Advisor has almost universal settings for different currency pairs. Two options of settings for D1 and M5 charts are offered. You can download them in the product discussion. They are optimized for the USDZAR currency pair. It was on her Advisor showed good results. For other currency pairs, you need to choose several upper parameters, which depend on the volatility and spread of a particular pair.

It is recommended to install the EA on two charts at the same time. On one chart, the EA will skip a trade, and on the other it will open. Parameter Magic on them in this case should be different.