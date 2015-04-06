Elvis79 Ultra

This EA is designed to extract super profits. So he needs to be allowed big risks. It is better to start with a small account.





It is installed on the D1 chart and can wait a long time for the right moment. After that, it opens many orders in one direction.









The EA is designed for THE highly volatile USDZAR pair and is unlikely to be useful on other pairs.





Change the top three parameters to be like this:





Pair USDZAR





Currency USD,ZAR (between currencies comma without space)





sPair USDZAR