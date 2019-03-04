Elvis79

4
This trend Advisor is based on Alexander elder's multi-timeframe strategy. Automatic Advisor "Elvis79" royally strict, reliable and chic. It is optimized for the USDZAR currency pair. With the author's settings is set to the timeframe H4. At the same time, the EA trades at the level of the daily timeframe, that is, it holds the trade for several days.

The EA uses a sophisticated trading system "Giant". His whole concept is directed against the risky and irresponsible policies.

Before trading on other currency pairs, be sure to optimize and test.

                                                                                                                       Advantage

The signal panel of the EA is a quality indicator. If all the rectangles are of the same color, there will be a reversal at least on the H1 chart. Green color indicates the price movement up, red - down.

Reviews 1
Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.03.25 19:40 
 

Good job.

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This trend Advisor is conservative in every sense. It is similar to the E79U EA, but has important differences. First, its algorithm selects signals more flexibly and rigidly. This allows you to increase the lot for trading. Secondly, the author's settings are initially conservative. And most importantly, this EA does not accept a small stop loss. Signals are opened not often and very selectively. He will not make a profit if he loses on the stops. I did not completely remove the stop loss,
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"Giant" is a flexible system in relation to trading strategies. It consists of two high-quality indicators that are installed on five different timeframes of the same currency pair (see screenshot). It monitors the trend and gives signals to open. The system passed a large number of checks and showed high accuracy. Indicators are sold separately. The second word in the main name is the indicator itself. This issue sells the indicator  "Attention" .                                                
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"Giant" is a flexible system in relation to trading strategies. It consists of two high-quality indicators that are installed on five different timeframes of the same currency pair (see screenshot). It monitors the trend and gives signals to open. The system passed a large number of checks and showed high accuracy. Indicators are sold separately. The second word in the main name is the indicator itself. This issue sells the indicator  "Nicely" .                                                  
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This trend Advisor is best used as a confirmation signal. His task is to trade in the direction of the trend. The trend is indicated by the Giant Junior Rough Signals Advisor. Both advisors can open trades themselves, but it is better to use them as indicators for working in pairs. Their main task is to trade on large timeframes. You can install it on any schedule. Expert Advisors give good results even individually, but together they increase the reliability of the signal.
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Automatic trading system. It includes three very strict algorithms for finding a reversal on large timeframes. It is installed on any timeframe, but for the quality indicators of the visual panel, it is better to set it to H4, you can set it to H1. Optimized for the USDZAR currency pair. In addition to the usual settings, it is possible to limit trading by day. If the days 1-31 are set, the EA will trade every day. The Expert Advisor trades by itself, but it is more profitable to use it as an
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This EA is designed to extract super profits. So he needs to be allowed big risks. It is better to start with a small account. It is installed on the D1 chart and can wait a long time for the right moment. After that, it opens many orders in one direction. The EA is designed for THE highly volatile USDZAR pair and is unlikely to be useful on other pairs. Change the top three parameters to be like this: Pair USDZAR Currency USD,ZAR (between currencies comma without space) sPair USDZAR
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Indicators
Here is the most unpretentious indicator to use, but one of the most useful. It signals the near reversal of the growing volatility. It is volatility that gives income to the trader. The indicator is especially useful for those who do not want to wait for the right moment in front of the monitor. The indicator is installed on the charts M15 and M30. According to the observations on these timeframes, it best fixes the approach of wide price waves. Well-established on the USDZAR currency pair (Att
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Automatic trading system. This trend adviser will make a good company for your older brother. Optimized for the USDZAR currency pair. This Expert Advisor is also designed for trading on large timeframes. Both Expert Advisors showed a large percentage of winning trades, but they are better perceived as trading systems. For more profitable trading, in addition to the main signal, the Expert Advisors have a visual signal panel. It is displayed on the right side of the chart. If most of the cubes o
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Konkov
Artem Konkov
Indicators
This indicator helps the trader to make the final decision. When you have already decided in which direction the price will unfold, it remains as accurate as possible to determine the reversal itself. This is the task performed by the Konkov indicator. The indicator is installed on M1 and M5 charts.                                                                                                                           Indicator parameters: for M1 chart time_frame1                  5 time_frame2
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Giant M5
Artem Konkov
Indicators
This multi-timeframe indicator continues the traditions of Giant on the MT5 platform. It is based on author's indicators that collect signals from different charts. Very often, the price starts moving in the specified direction in a few minutes. Frequent repetition of signals in one direction indicates a prevailing trend.  The signals for the trader are arrows on the chart and alerts. Everything is set up for trading. You only need to specify the desired currency pair. It is recommended to set
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Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.03.25 19:40 
 

Good job.

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