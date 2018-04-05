Giant Extra

This trend Advisor is best used as a confirmation signal. His task is to trade in the direction of the trend. The trend is indicated by the Giant Junior Rough Signals Advisor.





Both advisors can open trades themselves, but it is better to use them as indicators for working in pairs. Their main task is to trade on large timeframes. You can install it on any schedule.





Expert Advisors give good results even individually, but together they increase the reliability of the signal.