Giant Nicely

"Giant" is a flexible system in relation to trading strategies. It consists of two high-quality indicators that are installed on five different timeframes of the same currency pair (see screenshot). It monitors the trend and gives signals to open. The system passed a large number of checks and showed high accuracy.

Indicators are sold separately. The second word in the main name is the indicator itself. This issue sells the indicator "Nicely".

                                                                                                      The principle of the system

The purpose of the system is to simultaneously display indicator signals on different timeframes. The "Attention" indicator is set on the M5 and M15 charts. The "Nicely" indicator is installed on the M30, H1 and H4 charts.

After the indicator "Attention" will give the opening signal on the chart M5, wait for the signal indicator "Nicely", set on the M30 chart. At the same time, the price should touch or be close to the automatic Fibonacci levels on the M30 and H1 charts (simultaneously on both charts). The last condition: on the M5 chart, you need to additionally set the stochastic, which must be below the level 20 (with a buy signal) or above the level 80 (with a sell signal). It is desirable that there was a divergence on the charts M5 and H1. If there is no divergence, it is better to wait for it.

The "Nicely" indicator on the H1 chart confirms the signal, and on the H4 chart it monitors the trend.

                                                                 Once again about the conditions of opening a deal in the required sequence:

  1. The signal of the "Attention" indicator on the M5 chart.
  2. The signal on the "Nicely" indicator installed on the M30 chart.
  3. The price is near the Fibonacci levels simultaneously on the charts M30 and H1.
  4. On the M5 chart, the stochastic is below level 20 or above level 80.

All conditions must be met.

      5. Divergence on the M5 and H1 charts is not a prerequisite.

                                                                                           The principle of operation of the display "Nicely"

The indicator is based on the strategy of "Three screen elder". This modification also includes automatic Fibonacci levels, "Parabolic", " WPR " and several other simple but proven indicators. The algorithm used added flexibility to the classic system. Despite the trouble, the signal bar indicator is almost the same from the classic. The predominance of the number of green rectangles indicates the desire to increase the price, and more red - the desire of the price to fall.

The signal will be reliable, when the price overcame the extreme Fibonacci level on the M30 chart. To open a trade, it is better to wait until the price is inside the levels again.

                                                                                                      Parameters of the "Nicely" indicator"

For M30 chart:

  • Fibo_Timeframe 15
  • EMA_Timeframe 5
  • MACD_Timeframe 5
  • Stochastic_Timeframe 1

For H1 chart:

  • Fibo_Timeframe 30
  • EMA_Timeframe 15
  • MACD_Timeframe 15
  • Stochastic_Timeframe 5

For H4 chart:

  • Fibo_Timeframe 60
  • EMA_Timeframe 60
  • MACD_Timeframe 60
  • Stochastic_Timeframe 15

There are alerts in the settings.

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Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (659)
Indicators
Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
UU Bands Win Pro
Santi Dankamjad
Indicators
Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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Elvis79 conservative
Artem Konkov
Experts
This trend Advisor is conservative in every sense. It is similar to the E79U EA, but has important differences. First, its algorithm selects signals more flexibly and rigidly. This allows you to increase the lot for trading. Secondly, the author's settings are initially conservative. And most importantly, this EA does not accept a small stop loss. Signals are opened not often and very selectively. He will not make a profit if he loses on the stops. I did not completely remove the stop loss,
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Artem Konkov
4.5 (2)
Indicators
I present an effective tool for determining the reversal on the H4 timeframe. The indicator is installed on the M30 chart. All parameters are already set.                                                                                                          Proper use of the indicator: Unfortunately, the test in the tester will not give a correct idea about the indicator, so the rent for one month is as affordable as possible. You do not need to install the file on a remote server. Install it
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Giant Attention
Artem Konkov
Indicators
"Giant" is a flexible system in relation to trading strategies. It consists of two high-quality indicators that are installed on five different timeframes of the same currency pair (see screenshot). It monitors the trend and gives signals to open. The system passed a large number of checks and showed high accuracy. Indicators are sold separately. The second word in the main name is the indicator itself. This issue sells the indicator  "Attention" .                                                
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Elvis A
Artem Konkov
Indicators
The indicator "Elvis A" is designed for a very strict determination of the reversal. With the author's settings, it is installed on the D1 chart. It will skip many signals and choose only the most reliable ones. Therefore, it is better to set it on several currency pairs. The screenshot shows an example of this indicator in the form of an expert Advisor on a currency pair with a very large spread.
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Elvis Ultra
Artem Konkov
4 (1)
Experts
"Elvis Ultra" automatic expert Advisor has almost universal settings for different currency pairs. Two options of settings for D1 and M5 charts are offered. You can download them in the product discussion. They are optimized for the USDZAR currency pair. It was on her Advisor showed good results. For other currency pairs, you need to choose several upper parameters, which depend on the volatility and spread of a particular pair. It is recommended to install the EA on two charts at the same time.
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Elvis79
Artem Konkov
4 (1)
Experts
This trend Advisor is based on Alexander elder's multi-timeframe strategy. Automatic Advisor "Elvis79" royally strict, reliable and chic. It is optimized for the USDZAR currency pair. With the author's settings is set to the timeframe H4. At the same time, the EA trades at the level of the daily timeframe, that is, it holds the trade for several days. The EA uses a sophisticated trading system "Giant". His whole concept is directed against the risky and irresponsible policies. Before trading on
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Giant Extra
Artem Konkov
Experts
This trend Advisor is best used as a confirmation signal. His task is to trade in the direction of the trend. The trend is indicated by the Giant Junior Rough Signals Advisor. Both advisors can open trades themselves, but it is better to use them as indicators for working in pairs. Their main task is to trade on large timeframes. You can install it on any schedule. Expert Advisors give good results even individually, but together they increase the reliability of the signal.
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Giant
Artem Konkov
4 (1)
Experts
Automatic trading system. It includes three very strict algorithms for finding a reversal on large timeframes. It is installed on any timeframe, but for the quality indicators of the visual panel, it is better to set it to H4, you can set it to H1. Optimized for the USDZAR currency pair. In addition to the usual settings, it is possible to limit trading by day. If the days 1-31 are set, the EA will trade every day. The Expert Advisor trades by itself, but it is more profitable to use it as an
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Elvis79 Ultra
Artem Konkov
Experts
This EA is designed to extract super profits. So he needs to be allowed big risks. It is better to start with a small account. It is installed on the D1 chart and can wait a long time for the right moment. After that, it opens many orders in one direction. The EA is designed for THE highly volatile USDZAR pair and is unlikely to be useful on other pairs. Change the top three parameters to be like this: Pair USDZAR Currency USD,ZAR (between currencies comma without space) sPair USDZAR
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Bulletin of volatility
Artem Konkov
4 (1)
Indicators
Here is the most unpretentious indicator to use, but one of the most useful. It signals the near reversal of the growing volatility. It is volatility that gives income to the trader. The indicator is especially useful for those who do not want to wait for the right moment in front of the monitor. The indicator is installed on the charts M15 and M30. According to the observations on these timeframes, it best fixes the approach of wide price waves. Well-established on the USDZAR currency pair (Att
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Giant Junior
Artem Konkov
Experts
Automatic trading system. This trend adviser will make a good company for your older brother. Optimized for the USDZAR currency pair. This Expert Advisor is also designed for trading on large timeframes. Both Expert Advisors showed a large percentage of winning trades, but they are better perceived as trading systems. For more profitable trading, in addition to the main signal, the Expert Advisors have a visual signal panel. It is displayed on the right side of the chart. If most of the cubes o
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Konkov
Artem Konkov
Indicators
This indicator helps the trader to make the final decision. When you have already decided in which direction the price will unfold, it remains as accurate as possible to determine the reversal itself. This is the task performed by the Konkov indicator. The indicator is installed on M1 and M5 charts.                                                                                                                           Indicator parameters: for M1 chart time_frame1                  5 time_frame2
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Giant M5
Artem Konkov
Indicators
This multi-timeframe indicator continues the traditions of Giant on the MT5 platform. It is based on author's indicators that collect signals from different charts. Very often, the price starts moving in the specified direction in a few minutes. Frequent repetition of signals in one direction indicates a prevailing trend.  The signals for the trader are arrows on the chart and alerts. Everything is set up for trading. You only need to specify the desired currency pair. It is recommended to set
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