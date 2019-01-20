Stochastic Crossover EA

5

How it works?

  • This EA trades with Stochastic Signal Line and Base Line crossovers.
  • Stochastic will base its value on the current time frame.
  • Only allows one open trade at a time.
  • Two strategy to choose,  crossover and trend following.
  • Optimize risk management settings for lot size and martingale.

Strategy:

Crossover
    • Opens a buy position if the Signal Line  crosses below Base Line and base line is below the Buy below crossover level.
    • Opens a sell position if the Signal Line  crosses above Base Line and base line is above the Sell above crossover level.
if Close on Reverse Trend is set to true.
    • Close a buy position if the Signal Line  crosses above Base Line and base line is above the Sell above crossover level.
    • Close a sell position if the Signal Line  crosses below Base Line and base line is below the Buy below crossover level.

Trend Following

    • Opens a buy position if the Signal Line  is below Base Line.
    • Opens a sell position if the Signal Line is above Base Line .
    if Close on Reverse Trend is set to true.
    • Close a buy position if the Signal Line is above Base Line.
    • Close a sell position if the Signal Line is below Base Line.
if Reverse Logic is set to true, opening and closing of position will be reverse in order type.
Parameters:
  • MagicNumber return an identifying (magic) number of the currently selected order.
  • Strategy - The option to choose Crossover or Trend Following.
  • Reverse Logic - Reverse order type.
  • Max Spread Pips - distance between Ask and Bid, at which you allow the EA to open a trade.(0 to deactivate)
  • Max Slippage - The difference between the expected price of a trade, and the price the trade actually executes at which you allow the EA to execute an order.
  • Indicator Bar Value - The option to choose current bar value or closed bar value.
  • ~~~~~Stochastic Oscillator Settings~~~~~
  • %K value - Input %K value.
  • %D value Input %D value.
  • Slowing value Input %Slowing value.
  • Buy below crossover Level - Input Buy below crossover Level.
  • Sell above crossover Level - Sell above crossover Level.
  • Price Field - Low/High or Close/Close.
  • MA Method - Moving Average method. It can be any of enumeration values. SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA.
  • ~~~~~Risk Management Settings~~~~~
  • Start Lot - Starting lot size.
  • Loss Factor - Multiplier of last lot size if the last trade was a loss.
  • Max Consecutive loss - Maximum Consecutive loss, it will restart to starting lot size if reached.
  • StopLoss - Stop loss value relative to open price. Measured in pips.
  • TakeProfit - Take profit value relative to open price. Measured in pips.
  • Trailing Stop - Modify Stop order when moves price moves to its favor, set 0 to deactivate.
  • Trailing Step - Modify Stop order by step, this is made to avoid excessive modification when price moves to your favor.
  • Traili Above Breakeven - if set to true, calculated trail stop will only be valid if its move in favor from the order open price.
  • Close on Reverse Trend - if set to true, it will close open trade if it met the condition in reverse of opening the trade.
  • ~~~~~Time and Day Filter Settings~~~~~ - For Opening of Trades Only.
  • Daily Start Time - Starts to open a trade.
  • Daily Stop Time - Ends to stop opening a trade.
  • Monday - Trade on Monday.
  • Tuesday Trade on Tuesday.
  • Wednesday Trade on Wednesday.
  • Thursday Trade on Thursday.
  • Friday Trade on Friday.
  • ~~~~~Alert Settings~~~~~
  • Send_Email
  • Audible_Alerts 
  • Push_Notifications 
Martingale is a very risky strategy! 
Do not trade with money you can’t afford to lose! 
Consider withdrawal as a part of the strategy!



Reviews 6
Matrix2020
234
Matrix2020 2020.12.28 09:04 
 

I've tested on my Demo with eurusd @ TF H1 from 01.01.2019-01.12.2020 for Both strategies & by changing the parameters like SL,TP, TR & Stochastic. : Stoch. 12,3,3-20/80 - SL 50 / TP 150-200 / TRstep 20. Results of Trending & Crossover were very positive (Profit Factor 1,25 - 1,36). The trading time was set from (07:00:00-20:00:00 GMT / broker time). I've just bought it, because of its price, applications & performance. I thank Mr. Hafalla for his patience to answer my questions & the great job to support me by messaging. Thank you ..

Omar Alsaleem
1787
Omar Alsaleem 2020.10.08 05:34 
 

Good ea , but if you add(parabolic indicator )it wil be perfect ea .thank you.

CHUI CHUAN YAU Chuanyau
771
CHUI CHUAN YAU Chuanyau 2020.01.30 13:42 
 

idea are good

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5 (4)
Experts
MULTI SNIPER EA is precise automatic trading system with around 90% accuracy for MT4 platform. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time. No grid! No martingale! It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website. Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: GBPAUD Set_file GBPCAD Set_file - Implemented compound interest method and scalping techniques. - System sets dynamic SL automatically depending on market volati
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Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
5 (4)
Experts
AI Games Changer – MultiPair Averaging + Hedge System (Smart Directional Extended) Version: Perfected Interactive UI - MT4 (Patched) Developer: CyberBot Project P R E P A R A T II O N Enter the Games Changer Philosophy: If trading is gambling, embrace it intelligently. By activating up to 20 pairs simultaneously, complementary price patterns create a stable balance point far superior to single-pair reliance. The core principle? More data equals higher winning probabilities.
Quantum Gold Miner
Siphesihle Mabhengu
Experts
Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
EA Spectr
Fanur Galamov
4.9 (20)
Experts
EA Spectr is an automated professional multi-currency expert advisor that designed for long-term profitable trading. The EA continuously controls price movements and makes accurate trades based on market patterns, trend and technical indicators. The Ea contains a flexible news filter, high spread protection, separate time and days trading filters and allows to work with automatic and fixed trading lots. Each Ea trade is covered by stop loss and take profit levels. The EA does not use grid, mart
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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Master Stochastic
Genesis Hafalla
4 (1)
Experts
How it works This EA trades Stochastic signal line and base line crossovers. It opens a Buy position when the signal line crosses below the base line under the level set in the BuyBelow parameter, and a Sell position when the signal line crosses above the base line over the level set in the SellAbove parameter. Only one trade is allowed at a time on the symbol the EA is attached to. The EA works on any timeframe and any pair. The Stochastic oscillator uses data from the timeframe of the chart i
RSI Level EA
Genesis Hafalla
5 (2)
Experts
A simple EA that trades based on Relative Strength Index levels. How it works? This EA trades with  Relative Strength Index Level   . Relative Strength Index Level  will base its value on the current time frame. Only allows one open trade at a time. Two strategy to choose,  Reversal and Trend following . Optimize risk management settings for lot size and martingale. Strategy: Reversal Opens a buy position  if the RSI is below oversold  level. Opens a sell position  if the RSI is above overbought
Universal TP SL Pips
Genesis Hafalla
5 (1)
Utilities
This EA utility does not trade on its own, but it only modifies the   open  trades    to add   take profit   and   stop loss   that was  opened manually or by any other expert advisors.  The distance is based on Pips . How Does It Work? If   Symbol to modify   is set to   "All Symbol"   simply attach it to one chart, and all   open trades   in the entire terminal will set the   take profit   and   stop loss   .  If  Symbol to modify   is set to   "Local Symbol"   , it will only set the   ta
Logical Trader
Genesis Hafalla
Experts
GenieBull The Logical Trader is a fully automated hedging grid expert advisor for MT5. It does not predict direction. Once per cycle, inside a session window you define, it arms a pending-order straddle around the current price and lets the market choose the side. All distances adapt to volatility through ATR, so the same settings scale across symbols and market conditions. How it trades At the start of a cycle the EA places a pending straddle: a stop order on each side of price at ATR-based dis
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Marwan Alrefaei
205
Marwan Alrefaei 2021.07.15 17:48 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Matrix2020
234
Matrix2020 2020.12.28 09:04 
 

I've tested on my Demo with eurusd @ TF H1 from 01.01.2019-01.12.2020 for Both strategies & by changing the parameters like SL,TP, TR & Stochastic. : Stoch. 12,3,3-20/80 - SL 50 / TP 150-200 / TRstep 20. Results of Trending & Crossover were very positive (Profit Factor 1,25 - 1,36). The trading time was set from (07:00:00-20:00:00 GMT / broker time). I've just bought it, because of its price, applications & performance. I thank Mr. Hafalla for his patience to answer my questions & the great job to support me by messaging. Thank you ..

Omar Alsaleem
1787
Omar Alsaleem 2020.10.08 05:34 
 

Good ea , but if you add(parabolic indicator )it wil be perfect ea .thank you.

CHUI CHUAN YAU Chuanyau
771
CHUI CHUAN YAU Chuanyau 2020.01.30 13:42 
 

idea are good

Muha12
87
Muha12 2020.01.28 17:38 
 

happy so far

Scott Fredeman
39323
Scott Fredeman 2019.01.21 14:49 
 

This is a fantastic EA for the price. You will need to experiment for your best setting. I tested 100 Pips SL and changed it from Crossover to Trend Following strategy and am getting really good tests. You will find better settings than this. Genesis a great programmer and will indeed support you when you message him.

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