Stochastic Crossover EA
- Experts
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Genesis HafallaFueled by coffee and optimism, even on 1 % battery—ambitiously steering through questionable choices as a part-time realist and full-time daydreamer.
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 8 October 2020
- Activations: 20
How it works?
- This EA trades with Stochastic Signal Line and Base Line crossovers.
- Stochastic will base its value on the current time frame.
- Only allows one open trade at a time.
- Two strategy to choose, crossover and trend following.
- Optimize risk management settings for lot size and martingale.
Strategy:
Crossover
- Opens a buy position if the Signal Line crosses below Base Line and base line is below the Buy below crossover level.
- Opens a sell position if the Signal Line crosses above Base Line and base line is above the Sell above crossover level.
if Close on Reverse Trend is set to true.
- Close a buy position if the Signal Line crosses above Base Line and base line is above the Sell above crossover level.
- Close a sell position if the Signal Line crosses below Base Line and base line is below the Buy below crossover level.
Trend Following
- Opens a buy position if the Signal Line is below Base Line.
- Opens a sell position if the Signal Line is above Base Line .
- Close a buy position if the Signal Line is above Base Line.
- Close a sell position if the Signal Line is below Base Line.
if Close on Reverse Trend is set to true.
- MagicNumber - return an identifying (magic) number of the currently selected order.
- Strategy - The option to choose Crossover or Trend Following.
- Reverse Logic - Reverse order type.
- Max Spread Pips - distance between Ask and Bid, at which you allow the EA to open a trade.(0 to deactivate)
- Max Slippage - The difference between the expected price of a trade, and the price the trade actually executes at which you allow the EA to execute an order.
- Indicator Bar Value - The option to choose current bar value or closed bar value.
- ~~~~~Stochastic Oscillator Settings~~~~~
- %K value - Input %K value.
- %D value - Input %D value.
- Slowing value - Input %Slowing value.
- Buy below crossover Level - Input Buy below crossover Level.
- Sell above crossover Level - Sell above crossover Level.
- Price Field - Low/High or Close/Close.
- MA Method - Moving Average method. It can be any of enumeration values. SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA.
- ~~~~~Risk Management Settings~~~~~
- Start Lot - Starting lot size.
- Loss Factor - Multiplier of last lot size if the last trade was a loss.
- Max Consecutive loss - Maximum Consecutive loss, it will restart to starting lot size if reached.
- StopLoss - Stop loss value relative to open price. Measured in pips.
- TakeProfit - Take profit value relative to open price. Measured in pips.
- Trailing Stop - Modify Stop order when moves price moves to its favor, set 0 to deactivate.
- Trailing Step - Modify Stop order by step, this is made to avoid excessive modification when price moves to your favor.
- Traili Above Breakeven - if set to true, calculated trail stop will only be valid if its move in favor from the order open price.
- Close on Reverse Trend - if set to true, it will close open trade if it met the condition in reverse of opening the trade.
- ~~~~~Time and Day Filter Settings~~~~~ - For Opening of Trades Only.
- Daily Start Time - Starts to open a trade.
- Daily Stop Time - Ends to stop opening a trade.
- Monday - Trade on Monday.
- Tuesday - Trade on Tuesday.
- Wednesday - Trade on Wednesday.
- Thursday - Trade on Thursday.
- Friday - Trade on Friday.
- ~~~~~Alert Settings~~~~~
- Send_Email
- Audible_Alerts
- Push_Notifications
I've tested on my Demo with eurusd @ TF H1 from 01.01.2019-01.12.2020 for Both strategies & by changing the parameters like SL,TP, TR & Stochastic. : Stoch. 12,3,3-20/80 - SL 50 / TP 150-200 / TRstep 20. Results of Trending & Crossover were very positive (Profit Factor 1,25 - 1,36). The trading time was set from (07:00:00-20:00:00 GMT / broker time). I've just bought it, because of its price, applications & performance. I thank Mr. Hafalla for his patience to answer my questions & the great job to support me by messaging. Thank you ..