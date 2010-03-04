The Controller VPU bot is a trending bot that works by levels.





The work is carried out using the levels that are formed by the price itself and which are fixed by the VPU Levels indicator. Based on these levels, the algorithm generates an entry signal. Thus, a fairly reliable forecasting system is obtained. The example in the screenshots shows optimization in one year and optimistic forecasting for the next few years.





If resources allow, then it is better to carry out optimization at checkpoints. But it is also possible at opening prices in order to save time. Approximately, even the opening prices do not give bad results. You can use absolutely any currency pair for work. Experiment, write reviews. It is recommended to optimize for 1-2 years and work for 3-6 months. This test was carried out on the H1 timeframes and the EURUSD currency pair.





Also, this bot, for better profitability, is recommended to be used on several different charts.





Bot parameters

Type Filling - order execution policy (select for your broker).

Magic is a magic number.

Work TF - the timeframe on which the bot is running.

Min Spread (in points) - the maximum allowable spread at which you can still enter the market.

Volume - lot size for entering the market.

On Risk - calculate the lot from the deposit.

PercentRisk - the deposit against which the lot is calculated.

RiskMM - different levels of risk.

Lot Decimal - the number to which we round the lot.

Stop Loss (in points) - stop loss.

Take Profit (in points) - take profit.

Total Equity Risk (percentage of the deposit) - drawdown limit.

Stop Types - types of stops for a trailing stop.

Start (points / coefficient) - the beginning of the trailing stop.

Stop (points / coefficient) - trailing stop pulling.

Settings of the signal indicator VPU Levels for building levels based on price volumes: