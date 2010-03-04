Controller VPU

The Controller VPU bot is a trending bot that works by levels.

The work is carried out using the levels that are formed by the price itself and which are fixed by the VPU Levels indicator. Based on these levels, the algorithm generates an entry signal. Thus, a fairly reliable forecasting system is obtained. The example in the screenshots shows optimization in one year and optimistic forecasting for the next few years.

If resources allow, then it is better to carry out optimization at checkpoints. But it is also possible at opening prices in order to save time. Approximately, even the opening prices do not give bad results. You can use absolutely any currency pair for work. Experiment, write reviews. It is recommended to optimize for 1-2 years and work for 3-6 months. This test was carried out on the H1 timeframes and the EURUSD currency pair.

Also, this bot, for better profitability, is recommended to be used on several different charts.

Bot parameters
  • Type Filling - order execution policy (select for your broker).
  • Magic is a magic number.
  • Work TF - the timeframe on which the bot is running.
  • Min Spread (in points) - the maximum allowable spread at which you can still enter the market.
  • Volume - lot size for entering the market.
  • On Risk - calculate the lot from the deposit.
  • PercentRisk - the deposit against which the lot is calculated.
  • RiskMM - different levels of risk.
  • Lot Decimal - the number to which we round the lot.
  • Stop Loss (in points) - stop loss.
  • Take Profit (in points) - take profit.
  • Total Equity Risk (percentage of the deposit) - drawdown limit.
  • Stop Types - types of stops for a trailing stop.
  • Start (points / coefficient) - the beginning of the trailing stop.
  • Stop (points / coefficient) - trailing stop pulling.
Settings of the signal indicator VPU Levels for building levels based on price volumes:
  • BackBars - sets the first bar from the price range that the indicator sees.
  • BackBackBars - sets the number of bars from the price interval that the indicator sees.
  • PeakLevel - helps to adjust the depth of reaction to the peaks of the volume graph.
  • Diffraction - additional setting of the depth of reaction to the peaks of the volume graph.
  • VisibleLevel - show levels graphically (takes a lot of resources).
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4.7 (44)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  --> DOWNLOAD ALL SET FILES WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW (from 399$ only) : Choose 1 EA for Free! (limited to 2 trade accounts numbers, any of my EAs except UBS) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Live Signal 2 !! THE GOLD PHANTOM IS HERE !! After the massive success of The Gold Reaper, I'm extremely proud to introduce its powerful brother: The Gold Phantom , a pure, no-nonsense breako
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
Gold Trade Pro MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.33 (39)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set File JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strate
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A trend indicator that shows the direction of pivot points. It can be used with an optimal risk to reward ratio. The probability of a success trend is very high. The indicator uses arrows to show favorable time to enter the market and market entry directions. Uses only one adjustable parameter (a value from 1 to 3). Take profit is much larger than stop loss! The indicator works on all currency pairs and time frames.
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Andriy Sydoruk
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ComplexPulse - pulse indicator or signal. Sensitive and responsive to price movements. The indicator shows the interdependence of various currency pairs, namely: USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, JPY. Currencies are measured in relative units, so in each unit of time the sum of all currencies will be equal to zero. Hence, one of the main elements of cluster indicators is the zero line, or the balance line (zero line). If a currency is below the balance line, then it is said that the currency is oversold rela
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Indicators
Индикатор RegressionXP рассчитывает два типа регрессии и вычисляет среднеквадратичную девиацию цены на данном диапазоне. Важна прямая золотая линия (регрессия первой степени), показывающая направление и состояние текущего тренда на выбранном таймфрейме. Чем больше угол с горизонталью, тем сильнее тренд. Таким образом, мы имеем возможность делать выводы относительно состояния валютной пары по текущему расположению цены относительно линии регрессии. На расстоянии от золотой линии проходят параллел
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