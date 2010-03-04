Inferno Storm AI V271DTPro Hybrid MT5

Product Name: Inferno Storm AI Hybrid PRO V2.71

ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized)

[Subtitle: The Zenith Edition | L1 Matrix (21-Pt) | VWAP & VSA | CoT AI Logic]

Introduction: The Zenith of Cognitive Trading

Welcome to the apex of algorithmic intelligence. Inferno Storm AI Hybrid PRO V2.71 (The Zenith Edition) completely redefines the boundaries between mathematical high-frequency charting and Deep-Reasoning Artificial Intelligence.

Standard EAs trade blindly on lagging crossovers. Inferno Storm is "Self-Aware." It dynamically calculates Market Regimes, tracks Volume anomalies via VSA, maps Anchored Session VWAP deviations, hunts for Nested Fair Value Gaps (SMC), and forces the AI to execute a rigorous Chain-of-Thought (CoT) deduction before risking a single cent of your capital.

🔥 V2.71 Major Breakthroughs: The Institutional Arsenal

This update abandons basic indicators in favor of professional quant-desk mathematics and bifurcated AI logic:

The L1 21-Point Hardware Matrix: Triggers are no longer simple "true/false" conditions. The Quant Core evaluates setups on a strict 21-point scale using MACD Acceleration, BBW Expansion, and dynamic safe distances.

Kaufman Efficiency Ratio (ER): Replaces traditional noise filters. The ER mathematically distinguishes between random market chop and true directional trends, instantly penalizing signals generated in "garbage" price action.

Anchored Session VWAP: The holy grail of institutional trading. V2.71 tracks the daily volume-weighted average price. Trades are rewarded for mean-reversion entries from the VWAP and strictly penalized if they are overextended (preventing late FOMO entries).

Tick VSA (Volume Spread Analysis): Breakouts without volume are fakeouts. The EA calculates the live Tick Volume Ratio against the 20-period moving average. Breakouts on >1.5x volume receive massive conviction points.

Chain-of-Thought (CoT) AI & Bifurcated Rubrics: The AI now "thinks" step-by-step ( <THOUGHTS> ). Furthermore, if a setup scores moderately (9-12 points), the AI switches to a "Bailout Mission"—ignoring standard trends and scanning purely for Institutional Liquidity Sweeps and Traps to catch massive, early reversals.

The 7-Layer Operating Anatomy

Inferno Storm evaluates the market using a military-grade 7-layer architecture:

LAYER 1: The Dynamic Shields (Market Profiling)

Auto-Calibration Regime Engine: Categorizes the market into HYPER (Storm) , NORMAL , or SQUEEZE (Freeze) , dynamically adjusting ATR multipliers and safe-distance parameters.

Rolling Fireshield: Ultimate prop-firm protection. If the EA loses $X within a rolling window of Y minutes, it triggers a mandatory sleep mode to bypass short-term market manipulation.

LAYER 2: The Kinetic Triggers

Supertrend & Donchian Radar: Pinpoints exact structural breakouts.

TTM Squeeze: Detects volatility compression, firing only when Bollinger Bands break outside Keltner Channels with MACD confluence.

LAYER 3: The 21-Point Quant Heart

Raw triggers are X-rayed using VWAP, Kaufman ER, VSA, and MACD. Only setups scoring $\ge 13/21$ points are passed to the AI as "Standard Missions." Setups scoring 9-12 points are passed as "Trap/Sweep" missions.

LAYER 4: Multi-Dimensional Macro System (Dual-MTF & Nested SMC)

Dual-MTF Confluence: Synchronizes the Intermediate (M1) and Macro (M2) timeframes (e.g., M15, H1, H4 alignment) before confirming a trend.

Fresh Nested SMC Gaps: Scans for Fair Value Gaps across macro charts. The EA dynamically checks if an FVG is "Fresh" or "Mitigated", heavily rewarding localized breakouts nested within massive H4 Smart Money zones.

LAYER 5: Quadratic Dynamic Risk Sizing

Forget static lot sizes. The EA calculates a sophisticated risk multiplier (from 0.2x to 2.0x ) based on the L1 Hardware Score. High-conviction setups (20/21 points) get aggressive 2.0x sizing; low-conviction sweeps get minimal 0.5x probe sizing.

LAYER 6: Trade Management (Safe Runners & Momentum Exit)

Safe Runners (50% Partial Close): When momentum begins to stall, the EA secures profit by closing 50% of your position, immediately moves the remaining Stop Loss to Break-Even (+10 points), and lets the "runner" fly entirely risk-free.

2-Bar Momentum Decay Exit: Preemptively closes positions if MACD acceleration decays for 2 consecutive bars, saving your profits before the pullback hits your stop loss.

LAYER 7: Zero-Latency Decoupled Dashboard

The incredibly rich UI is now decoupled from the trading thread. Meaning 0.00ms execution lag. Monitor live PnL, Market Regimes, VWAP Distances, VSA Ratios, and SMC Context at a glance.

Universal LLM Bridge & Anti-Spam Architecture

Connect your MT5 terminal seamlessly to the titans of Generative AI:

Supported Neural Engines: OpenAI (GPT-4o), Google Gemini (1.5 Pro/Flash), Anthropic Claude, Grok, DeepSeek , or Custom APIs.

Asymmetric Slippage Control: Slippage tolerance is dynamic (ATR-based) and asymmetric—it blocks trades if slippage is against you, but allows them if slippage is in your favor.

Installation & Crucial Setup

Placement: Download the .ex5 file and place it in your MQL5\Experts folder. Web Request (CRITICAL): Navigate to Tools > Options > Expert Advisors -> Check "Allow WebRequest for listed URL" and add your AI provider's API URL (e.g., [https://api.openai.com](https://api.openai.com) or [https://generativelanguage.googleapis.com](https://generativelanguage.googleapis.com) ). Launch: Attach to an M15 chart, input your API key, and ignite the storm.

🛡️ AUTHOR & COPYRIGHT

✍️ Astracodewolf – Algorithmic Trading Systems Developer © 2026.

All algorithms, Deep-Think prompts, and UI designs are the proprietary intellectual property of Astracodewolf & Wingflame Intelligence Lab.