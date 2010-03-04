Inferno Storm AI V271DTPro Hybrid MT5

ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized)

Product Name: Inferno Storm AI Hybrid PRO V2.71

[Subtitle: The Zenith Edition | L1 Matrix (21-Pt) | VWAP & VSA | CoT AI Logic]

Introduction: The Zenith of Cognitive Trading

Welcome to the apex of algorithmic intelligence. Inferno Storm AI Hybrid PRO V2.71 (The Zenith Edition) completely redefines the boundaries between mathematical high-frequency charting and Deep-Reasoning Artificial Intelligence.

Standard EAs trade blindly on lagging crossovers. Inferno Storm is "Self-Aware." It dynamically calculates Market Regimes, tracks Volume anomalies via VSA, maps Anchored Session VWAP deviations, hunts for Nested Fair Value Gaps (SMC), and forces the AI to execute a rigorous Chain-of-Thought (CoT) deduction before risking a single cent of your capital.

🔥 V2.71 Major Breakthroughs: The Institutional Arsenal

This update abandons basic indicators in favor of professional quant-desk mathematics and bifurcated AI logic:

  • The L1 21-Point Hardware Matrix: Triggers are no longer simple "true/false" conditions. The Quant Core evaluates setups on a strict 21-point scale using MACD Acceleration, BBW Expansion, and dynamic safe distances.

  • Kaufman Efficiency Ratio (ER): Replaces traditional noise filters. The ER mathematically distinguishes between random market chop and true directional trends, instantly penalizing signals generated in "garbage" price action.

  • Anchored Session VWAP: The holy grail of institutional trading. V2.71 tracks the daily volume-weighted average price. Trades are rewarded for mean-reversion entries from the VWAP and strictly penalized if they are overextended (preventing late FOMO entries).

  • Tick VSA (Volume Spread Analysis): Breakouts without volume are fakeouts. The EA calculates the live Tick Volume Ratio against the 20-period moving average. Breakouts on >1.5x volume receive massive conviction points.

  • Chain-of-Thought (CoT) AI & Bifurcated Rubrics: The AI now "thinks" step-by-step ( <THOUGHTS> ). Furthermore, if a setup scores moderately (9-12 points), the AI switches to a "Bailout Mission"—ignoring standard trends and scanning purely for Institutional Liquidity Sweeps and Traps to catch massive, early reversals.

The 7-Layer Operating Anatomy

Inferno Storm evaluates the market using a military-grade 7-layer architecture:

LAYER 1: The Dynamic Shields (Market Profiling)

  • Auto-Calibration Regime Engine: Categorizes the market into HYPER (Storm), NORMAL, or SQUEEZE (Freeze), dynamically adjusting ATR multipliers and safe-distance parameters.

  • Rolling Fireshield: Ultimate prop-firm protection. If the EA loses $X within a rolling window of Y minutes, it triggers a mandatory sleep mode to bypass short-term market manipulation.

LAYER 2: The Kinetic Triggers

  • Supertrend & Donchian Radar: Pinpoints exact structural breakouts.

  • TTM Squeeze: Detects volatility compression, firing only when Bollinger Bands break outside Keltner Channels with MACD confluence.

LAYER 3: The 21-Point Quant Heart

  • Raw triggers are X-rayed using VWAP, Kaufman ER, VSA, and MACD. Only setups scoring $\ge 13/21$ points are passed to the AI as "Standard Missions." Setups scoring 9-12 points are passed as "Trap/Sweep" missions.

LAYER 4: Multi-Dimensional Macro System (Dual-MTF & Nested SMC)

  • Dual-MTF Confluence: Synchronizes the Intermediate (M1) and Macro (M2) timeframes (e.g., M15, H1, H4 alignment) before confirming a trend.

  • Fresh Nested SMC Gaps: Scans for Fair Value Gaps across macro charts. The EA dynamically checks if an FVG is "Fresh" or "Mitigated", heavily rewarding localized breakouts nested within massive H4 Smart Money zones.

LAYER 5: Quadratic Dynamic Risk Sizing

  • Forget static lot sizes. The EA calculates a sophisticated risk multiplier (from 0.2x to 2.0x ) based on the L1 Hardware Score. High-conviction setups (20/21 points) get aggressive 2.0x sizing; low-conviction sweeps get minimal 0.5x probe sizing.

LAYER 6: Trade Management (Safe Runners & Momentum Exit)

  • Safe Runners (50% Partial Close): When momentum begins to stall, the EA secures profit by closing 50% of your position, immediately moves the remaining Stop Loss to Break-Even (+10 points), and lets the "runner" fly entirely risk-free.

  • 2-Bar Momentum Decay Exit: Preemptively closes positions if MACD acceleration decays for 2 consecutive bars, saving your profits before the pullback hits your stop loss.

LAYER 7: Zero-Latency Decoupled Dashboard

  • The incredibly rich UI is now decoupled from the trading thread. Meaning 0.00ms execution lag. Monitor live PnL, Market Regimes, VWAP Distances, VSA Ratios, and SMC Context at a glance.

Universal LLM Bridge & Anti-Spam Architecture

Connect your MT5 terminal seamlessly to the titans of Generative AI:

  • Supported Neural Engines: OpenAI (GPT-4o), Google Gemini (1.5 Pro/Flash), Anthropic Claude, Grok, DeepSeek, or Custom APIs.

  • Asymmetric Slippage Control: Slippage tolerance is dynamic (ATR-based) and asymmetric—it blocks trades if slippage is against you, but allows them if slippage is in your favor.

Installation & Crucial Setup

  1. Placement: Download the .ex5 file and place it in your MQL5\Experts folder.

  2. Web Request (CRITICAL): Navigate to Tools > Options > Expert Advisors -> Check "Allow WebRequest for listed URL" and add your AI provider's API URL (e.g., [https://api.openai.com](https://api.openai.com) or [https://generativelanguage.googleapis.com](https://generativelanguage.googleapis.com) ).

  3. Launch: Attach to an M15 chart, input your API key, and ignite the storm.

🛡️ AUTHOR & COPYRIGHT

✍️ Astracodewolf – Algorithmic Trading Systems Developer © 2026.

All algorithms, Deep-Think prompts, and UI designs are the proprietary intellectual property of Astracodewolf & Wingflame Intelligence Lab.


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PivotStorm - Adaptive XAUUSD Market Structure Breakout EA Professional Automated Trading System for MetaTrader 5 PivotStorm is a professional XAUUSD Expert Advisor designed for traders who prefer structured breakout trading based on confirmed market levels. The system combines market structure analysis, intelligent pending-order execution and multi-level risk management to provide a disciplined automated trading approach for the gold market. Unlike simple breakout robots that react to every pri
Stealth 150 DE40
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4 (1)
Experts
Sorry for the excellent 340% p.a. performance! Yes, you read that right: these 340% p.a. backtest results are almost indecently good. But please don’t get me wrong – this is not a marketing trick, but the result of clean programming and honest backtests. Of course, such dream returns are not realistically sustainable forever, since after a few years, any EA in backtesting eventually hits the lot size limits. Still: Stealth 150 DE40 shows what’s possible when you simply let the algorithm d
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Quoc Dung Le
Experts
SPARTAN GOLD SNIPER AI - V7.2 ULTIMATE The All-In-One Gold Solution: Smart Scalping and Professional Swing Trading. Spartan Gold Sniper is not just an EA; it is a complete trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). Version 7.2 introduces the Smart Adaptive Engine, making it the most flexible bot on the market for both small accounts and large Prop Firm capitals. Critical Requirements Latency: You must use a VPS with less than 20ms latency (Recommended: MQL5 Built-in VPS). Account:
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Experts
Launch offer. The price rises step by step as the number of sales grows. Every purchase includes all future updates through MQL5 Market. Mercaria Unicorn is an adaptive grid trading system for Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 5, developed by practicing traders for all experience levels. Overview Mercaria Unicorn is an adaptive trading system for Gold (XAUUSD) and other CFD instruments. Unlike standard grid robots with fixed parameters, it automatically adjusts the number of levels, the lot size, and
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Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
XAU SOVEREIGN QUANTUM AI  God-Tier MTF S/R + Grid Recovery Engine XAU Sovereign Quantum AI  is an entirely new breed of trading engine, born from the fusion of two proven institutional strategies: Multi-Timeframe Support and Resistance Analysis- and Institutional Volume Spike Detection. While the vast majority of Expert Advisors use lagging price indicators to chase entries, Sovereign waits patiently at the exact price zones where the biggest money moves happen, and only strikes when confirmed
Caicai Long and Short Pair Trading
Thiago Lopes
Experts
CaicaiLS Pro - Advanced Pair Trading & Statistical Arbitrage (Version 9.0) The CaicaiLS Pro is a quantitative Expert Advisor designed for Long & Short operations (Pair Trading) using Statistical Arbitrage . Developed for traders seeking precision, it tracks correlation and cointegration anomalies across multiple asset pairs simultaneously, seeking performance in both mean reversion and momentum breakouts. Its advanced architecture features the introduction of Shadow Execution technology. The mat
Neurolite EA gbpusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
Experts
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained using a 10-year history of real tick data. The trading is performed only on GBP/USD. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. Trading Strategy The system does NOT use dangerous strategies such as averaging or martingale, but strictly adheres to the neural network instructions. Stop lo
Neurolite EA eurusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
Experts
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained on 5-years of real tick data. Trading is performed only on the EUR/USD currency pair. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. This Expert Advisor is based on the previously released Neurolite EA gbpusd , which was adjusted for successful trading on the EUR/USD currency pair. Trading
Eagle Scalper MT5
Yang Wu
Experts
A scalper system only work during Asian hours. Several unique indicators to detective the price fluctuation. Dynamic TP/SL level according to market conditions. Fixed stoploss to protect the capital, very low risk of losing a lot of money. No need to obtain SET files. The parameters are the same for each currency pair. It is optimized to work on EURAUD . It is recommended to use Eagle Scalper on M15 chart. It is recommended to run it on a real ECN broker with very low spread . It is recommended
Snake EURUSD
Thurau Baerbel
Experts
Snake EURUSD Real EA is a fully automatic Forex Trading Expert Advisor. The robot can run on any pair, but the results are better on EURUSD M15. The system can run with any broker that also provides Floating Spread. Advantages The EA does not use systems like martingale, hedging, etc. The EA uses SL and Trailing Stop to make a profit. In addition, you can also set TP (EURUSD at 93 for me). Best test results with 99.0% in the backtest. It is not necessary to close the EA during the press release
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