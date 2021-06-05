Ilon Classic

The main goal of the bot is to save your deposit! A deposit of $ 10,000 is recommended for the bot to work and the work will be carried out with drawdowns of no more than a few percent. When working into the future, it can grow several times and amount to several percent. Of course, you can reduce the deposit and thus get the bot more risky, but this is not recommended. Normal rates for a bot are 3-5 percent per year with a drawdown of 0.5%. There is a way to increase the annual percentage! To do this, you must install several bots for different currency pairs, and optimize them accordingly. This method is much better than the method with increased risk for one currency, since it allows diversifying capital by distributing it to a selected portfolio of instruments. Thus, using, for example, 10 currency pairs, the theoretically predicted interest will increase 10 times, but the risks will also increase. Roughly forecasted 30-50%, and 5% drawdown. Immediately, I note that we are talking about projected percentages and the bot in no way promises profit, pay attention to this! This bot was created for those who are not chasing profit but are careful with their capital.





The bot works as follows. The logic of work is divided into two parts, one part is a separate logic for trading a series of orders, the other part is responsible for the input data verifier that forms the trend and the entry point. When the signal to exit is given, the trading system picks it up and accompanies it to the end. Maintenance can use order additions to improve the result of closing the series. There are two possible series at the same time, since the logic of buying and selling is separated.





Key settings in the TakeProfit and GridStep bot. Moreover, they are set for the first position in the series; for the next orders, these values ​​will be adjusted in this way, the more orders in the series, the smaller the TakeProfit and the greater the GridStep. It should also be noted that for the safety of trading in this bot, the StopLoss field is hidden and StopLoss will always be equal to TakeProfit.





Sets of parameters for working with stops. Block (Stops):

TakeProfit - sets the take profit for the first order of the series, also sets the stop loss, which will be equal to the take profit.

GridStep - the minimum step for adding orders to a series. Since the series is supplemented according to the level signal, this parameter simply limits the minimum distance to the next order to add to the series.

LimitTrades - limit on the number of orders in a series.

Parameters for working with trailing stop.

Parameter sets for trend and entry point. Block (Signal Direction):

For trend - based on regression ( iRegr , iRegrReal ) , sets the trading trend for the first order of the series.

iRegr iRegrReal , sets the trading trend for the first order of the series. For the entry point - based on the level indicator ( VPU Levels ) , sets the entry points for the first order of the series and for all subsequent ones.





Service parameter sets. Block (Additional):

Set the ability to adapt to the broker's environment, as well as some others. These parameters do not need to be optimized.





A set of parameters for money management. Block (Money Management):

They allow you to establish the correct risk and accompany it. These parameters do not need to be optimized.





To optimize the bot, use the "Custom Max" target in the terminal, and in the bot settings, set the Ext Statistics parameter to "COMPLEX CRITERION". Since the bot has advanced statistics, this parameter takes into account all the necessary indicators in the total coefficient. Therefore, it is recommended to optimize using exactly as follows. Optimization is also acceptable at the opening prices of the M5, and therefore can be carried out frequently.





The bot has a visual menu. With the help of which you can conveniently monitor your trading performance. You can also see advanced statistics and more.





On screenshots, you can see how the bot works with the default setting, as well as the currency pair and testing time, as well as all other settings of the tester's interface. Pay attention to the red frames in the screenshots that show how when the risk changes, the profit increases as well as the kind of drawdown. The bot is designed for small profits with a small drawdown. All information relates to projected data and does not guarantee profit in any way.