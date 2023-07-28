Win rate signal Awesome Oscillator

■ Indicator with Win Rate Calculation System

[Indicator Features]

This indicator allows traders to intuitively and clearly confirm regular technical analysis through sign signals.

Moreover, it can verify if the current parameters are appropriate by checking the win rate, and it includes an automatic win rate determination system that refrains from generating signals when the win rate is low.

This reduces unnecessary entries and enables entry only during high win rate periods.





[Important Explanation]

・Does not repaint. Usable on timeframes ranging from 1 minute to weekly.

・No currency restrictions. Can be used with all currency pairs.

・Can calculate the win rate.

・Signals are generated only when the predefined win rate or higher is met.

・Designed with load reduction measures! Suitable for long-term use and simultaneous use with 9 currency pairs.

・As a well-known indicator, it allows studying while observing the signals.

・Debugged and verified by a debugger to address any issues.





[Explanation of Awesome Oscillator Arrow Signal]

The Awesome Oscillator is a technical indicator used to measure market trend conditions and their strength.

Depending on the strength of the market trend, either positive or negative bars are displayed.





[Advantages]

・Visualizes market volatility and warns of changes in market trends.

・Easy for beginners to understand and has high reliability.





[Characteristics]

・When used in combination with moving average lines, its reliability improves.

・Buy Signal: Triggered when it crosses above the zero line.

・Sell Signal: Triggered when it crosses below the zero line.





By using this advanced trading tool, traders can respond to market fluctuations and achieve profitable trades.

With the Awesome Oscillator Arrow Signal Indicator, you can grasp market direction and achieve trades like a professional trader.