Win rate signal Awesome Oscillator

■ Indicator with Win Rate Calculation System
[Indicator Features]
This indicator allows traders to intuitively and clearly confirm regular technical analysis through sign signals. 
Moreover, it can verify if the current parameters are appropriate by checking the win rate, and it includes an automatic win rate determination system that refrains from generating signals when the win rate is low. 
This reduces unnecessary entries and enables entry only during high win rate periods.

[Important Explanation]
・Does not repaint. Usable on timeframes ranging from 1 minute to weekly.
・No currency restrictions. Can be used with all currency pairs.
・Can calculate the win rate.
・Signals are generated only when the predefined win rate or higher is met.
・Designed with load reduction measures! Suitable for long-term use and simultaneous use with 9 currency pairs.
・As a well-known indicator, it allows studying while observing the signals.
・Debugged and verified by a debugger to address any issues.

[Explanation of Awesome Oscillator Arrow Signal]
The Awesome Oscillator is a technical indicator used to measure market trend conditions and their strength. 
Depending on the strength of the market trend, either positive or negative bars are displayed.

[Advantages]
・Visualizes market volatility and warns of changes in market trends.
・Easy for beginners to understand and has high reliability.

[Characteristics]
・When used in combination with moving average lines, its reliability improves.
・Buy Signal: Triggered when it crosses above the zero line.
・Sell Signal: Triggered when it crosses below the zero line.

By using this advanced trading tool, traders can respond to market fluctuations and achieve profitable trades. 
With the Awesome Oscillator Arrow Signal Indicator, you can grasp market direction and achieve trades like a professional trader.
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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
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Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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