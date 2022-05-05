Consolidation Breakout Indicator

5


The Consolidation Breakout Alerts Indicator will revolutionize your trading strategy.

Our innovative indicator offers unique buy and sell arrows when price breaks out from consolidation, allowing you to get in at the most optimal entry with minimal risk and maximum reward potential.

Never again will you miss out on the lucrative trading opportunities available in volatile markets.

Let the Consolidation Breakout Alerts Indicator do the work for you and reap the rewards!


Buy and Sell Arrows when price breaks out from Consolidation.

It Also Alerts –

  • On MT4
  • To Your Phone
  • To Your Email

  • Does not repaint.

  • Works on any Forex pair/timeframe - Simply adjust the settings for your pair/timeframe.

  • 10 Activations

  • See example of Alerts from today (23 May 22) using this and 2 other of my indicators here.

MT5 Version here


What is Consolidation Breakout & why is it important to you?

As you know, the market goes through phases of trend and consolidation.

Consolidation is a “phase” of price action where price doesn't move much for a some time. Areas of supply & demand/support & resistance, are relatively equal during consolidation.This often comes just before a large breakout & new trend formation (big move).

The Consolidation Breakout Indicator alerts you when the consolidation has finished & price has broken out.


Works very well in conjunction with the Trend Continuation Alerts Indicator.

 

Obviously, this indicator will not predict all breakouts all the time – the markets are unpredictable – otherwise we would all be successful all the time.

This is still Forex and you will not win every trade. Practice on Demo before trading with live money and always use good money management.

Please message me if you have any questions.

 

SETTINGS - Please make sure you input the correct settings for the timeframe/pair you are trading.

See the Video on comment #2


MaxConsolidationPips

Allows you to set the maximum number of pips between the top & bottom of the consolidation. (Fewer pips, fewer signals, but possibly more accurate.) Obviously this amount will depend on the pair & timeframe you are trading at the time.

    MinSignalBreakoutPips

    Minimum number of pips you want the signal candle to breakout of the consolidation.

      TrendEMA

      Indicator uses an Exponential Moving Average (EMA) to help determine trend. You can set this here.

        UpperMeanLevel and LowerMeanLevel

        These levels allow you to set how “still” the market price is during the consolidation. It’s a bit tricky to explain, but at the end, there are example values to use.
        Mean price level is in the middle of the consolidation high & low (the average). The indicator looks at all the candle highs & lows to see how close they are to the mean. The closer, the more “still” the price has been.
        A setting on 0.5 for both the UpperMeanLevel and LowerMeanLevel is exactly in the middle & you will get very few signals.If you want to allow price to be less “still” (ie the candles can move up & down a bit) then increase the UpperMeanLevel and reduce the LowerMeanLevel.
        UpperMeanLevel should be between 0.5 and 1- the closer to 1, more signals, less accurate. LowerMeanLevel should be between 0 and 0.5- the closer to 0, the more signals, less accurate.
        NB. It is a good idea to always make these values add up to 1. Ie if the UpperMeanLevel is 0.6, the LowerMeanLevel should be 0.4 (0.6+0.4=1).

          SignalCandleMaxProportion

          Allows you to set the maximum size of the signal (breakout) candle compared to the size of the Consolidation. A value of 1 means the candle can be as big as the consolidation. Higher than 1 means it can be bigger. Be careful of having this value too high as a very large candle may have been formed by a News event (or Bank Manipulation etc) and a price correction may be coming very soon.

            EMATrendGapPips

            Determines the slope of the EMA which is also an indication of the strength of the trend. The value is the number of pips higher or lower the EMA is at the end of the consolidation compared to the beginning of the consolidation. The higher the value, the stronger the trend, fewer signals & the end of the trend may be coming. 

              TimeOfTheDay(from hour)

              The hour you want the Indicator to start each day.

                TimeOfTheDay(from mins)

                The number of minutes past the hour you want the Indicator to start each day.

                  TimeOfTheDay(to hour)

                  The hour you want the Indicator to stop each day.

                    TimeOfTheDay(to min)

                    The number of minutes past the hour you want the Indicator to stop each day.

                      Send_Email

                      The indicator will send an alert to your email (set this up in MT4).

                        Audible_Alerts

                        The indicator will give a sound alert and pop-up message in MT4.

                          Push_Notifications

                          The indicator will send an alert to your phone (set this up in MT4).
                          Reviews 1
                          Aravind Kolanupaka
                          10329
                          Aravind Kolanupaka 2023.11.13 02:29 
                           

                          Good indicator

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                          Alexey Minkov
                          4.74 (68)
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                          PZ TRADING SLU
                          1 (1)
                          Indicators
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                          Indicators
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                          Bernhard Schweigert
                          4.67 (12)
                          Indicators
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                          Indicators
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                          Oleg Rodin
                          5 (15)
                          Indicators
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                          Mechanism Trend
                          Vitalii Zakharuk
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                          Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
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                          4.43 (7)
                          Indicators
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                          Christopher Graham Parish
                          Indicators
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                          5 (1)
                          Indicators
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                          Christopher Graham Parish
                          5 (1)
                          Indicators
                          !! FLASH SALE !!   Over 80% off !!     For ONE week only. Now only $47 - normally $297! >>>      Ends on 30 June 2023 - Don't miss it! Buy And Sell Signal Arrows On The Chart When The Price Is About To Reverse. Also Sends Alerts – On MT4 To Your Phone To Your Email. Does not repaint. Works on any pair, any timeframe.   (Just ajust the settings for your pair and timeframe.) 10 Activations allowed so you are free from limitations MT5 version here .   Spreads from 0.1pip RAW/ECN Accounts,  
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                          Christopher Graham Parish
                          Indicators
                          Marks Market Imbalance / Fair Value Gaps / Improper Price Action On The Chart . As traders continue to search for the best trading indicators to guide their investments, the   I mbalance   / I mproper   P rice   A ction   / F air   V alue   G ap   I ndicator has become increasingly popular. This indicator helps to identify opportunities   for taking profit . The indicator begins by scanning the markets for imbalance-improper price action events, allowing traders to immediately see when markets
                          Retracement Pip Catcher
                          Christopher Graham Parish
                          Indicators
                          !! FLASH SALE !!   Over 80% off !!     For ONE week only. Now only $47 - normally $297! >>>      Ends on 30 June 2023 - Don't miss it! Buy and Sell Arrows when price is about to retrace. It Also Sends Alerts – On MT4 To Your Phone To Your Email Does not repaint. Works ony any pair, any timeframe. 10 Activations allowed so you are free from limitations See an example of alerts from today (23 May 2020) using this and 2 more of my indicators  here . MT5 Version here . Spreads from 0.1pip RAW
                          Ultimate Trailiang Stop Loss
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                          Experts
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                          Price Action Buy and Sell Signals MT4
                          Christopher Graham Parish
                          Indicators
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                          Christopher Graham Parish
                          Indicators
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                          Christopher Graham Parish
                          5 (1)
                          Indicators
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                          Christopher Graham Parish
                          Indicators
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                          Christopher Graham Parish
                          Indicators
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                          Christopher Graham Parish
                          Indicators
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                          Christopher Graham Parish
                          Indicators
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                          Close Above Below Price MT4
                          Christopher Graham Parish
                          Indicators
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                          Price Rejection Alerts MT4
                          Christopher Graham Parish
                          Indicators
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                          Christopher Graham Parish
                          Utilities
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                          Christopher Graham Parish
                          Utilities
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                          Trend Continuation Alerts Indicator
                          Christopher Graham Parish
                          Indicators
                          !! FLASH SALE !!   Over 80% off !! Now only $47 - normally $297! Buy And Sell Arrows On The Chart When The Trend Is About To Continue. Sends Alerts – On MT5 To Your Phone To Your Email. Does not repaint. Works on any pair, any timeframe.   (Just ajust the settings for your pair and timeframe.) 10 Activations allowed so you are free from limitations See an example of alerts from today (23 May 2020) using this and 2 other indicators  here . MT4 version here. Spreads from 0.1pip RAW/ECN Acco
                          Consolidation Breakout Alerts Indicator
                          Christopher Graham Parish
                          Indicators
                          The Consolidation Breakout Alerts Indicator will revolutionize your trading strategy. Our innovative indicator offers unique buy and sell arrows when price breaks out from consolidation, allowing you to get in at the most optimal entry with minimal risk and maximum reward potential. Never again will you miss out on the lucrative trading opportunities available in volatile markets. Let the Consolidation Breakout Alerts Indicator do the work for you and reap the rewards! Buy and Sell Arrows when
                          Price Rejection and Reversal Signals
                          Christopher Graham Parish
                          Indicators
                          !! FLASH SALE !!   Over 80% off !!     For ONE week only. Now only $47 - normally $297! >>>      Ends on 30 June 2023 - Don't miss it! Buy And Sell Signal Arrows On The Chart When The Price Is About To Reverse. Also Sends Alerts –On MT5 To Your Phone To Your Email. Does not repaint. Works on any pair, any timeframe.   (Just ajust the settings for your pair and timeframe.) 10 Activations allowed so you are free from limitations MT4 version here .   Spreads from 0.1pip RAW/ECN Accounts,   c
                          Imbalance Improper Price Action Fair Value Gap MT5
                          Christopher Graham Parish
                          Indicators
                          Marks Market Imbalance / Improper Price Action / Fair Value Gaps on The Chart As traders continue to search for the best trading indicators to guide their investments, the I mbalance / I mproper P rice A ction / F air V alue G ap I ndicator has become increasingly popular. This indicator helps to identify opportunities for taking profit . The indicator begins by scanning the markets for imbalance-improper price action events, allowing traders to immediately see when markets are not functioning
                          Retracement Pip Catcher MT5
                          Christopher Graham Parish
                          Indicators
                          Buy and Sell Arrows when price is about to retrace. It Also Sends Alerts – On MT5 To Your Phone To Your Email Does not repaint. Works ony any pair, any timeframe. 10 Activations allowed so you are free from limitations See an example of alerts from today (23 May 2020) using this and 2 other indicators  here . MT4 Version here . Spreads from 0.1pip RAW/ECN Accounts,   click here . Check out my Waka Esque EA signal here: >>   High Risk Settings  or  Medium Risk Settings . What is a Retracem
                          Price Action Buy and Sell Signals MT5
                          Christopher Graham Parish
                          Indicators
                          !! FLASH SALE !!   Over 80% off !!     For ONE week only. Now only $47 - normally $297! >>>      Ends on 30 June 2023 - Don't miss it! Buy and Sell Arrows On The Chart According To Price Action Sends Alerts On MT5 To Your Phone To You Email Does NOT repaint. Works on any pair, any timeframe.     10 Activations allowed so you are free from limitations. MT4 Version here . For spreads from a tiny 0.1 pips RAW/ECN Accounts,  click here . Check out my Waka Esque EA signal here: >>   High Risk Se
                          Mean Reversion Breakout MT5
                          Christopher Graham Parish
                          Indicators
                          !! FLASH SALE !!   Over 80% off !!     For ONE week only. Now only $47 - normally $297! >>>      Ends on 30 June 2023 - Don't miss it! Buy and Sell Arrows when price breaks away from mean price. Sends Alerts – On MT5 To Your Phone To Your Email Does not repaint . Works on any Forex pair, any timeframe. 10 Activations allowed so you are free from limitations >> MT4 Version Here For spreads from a tiny 0.1 pips RAW/ECN Accounts,  click here . Check out my Waka Esque EA signal here: >>   High
                          Breakout Entry Signals MT5
                          Christopher Graham Parish
                          Indicators
                          !! FLASH SALE !!   Over 80% off !!     For ONE week only. Now only $47 - normally $297! >>>      Ends on 30 June 2023 - Don't miss it! Buy and Sell Alerts when price breaks out following strict price action. Sends Alerts – #On MT5 To Your Phone To Your Email Does not repaint . Works on any Forex pair, any timeframe. 10 Activations allowed so you are free from limitations >> MT4 Version Here For spreads from a tiny 0.1pip RAW/ECN Accounts,  click here . Check out my Waka Esque EA signal here
                          Order Block Finder MT5
                          Christopher Graham Parish
                          Indicators
                          Order Block Finder Sends Alerts – On MT5 To Your Phone To Your Email Does not repaint . Works on any Forex pair, any timeframe. 10 Activations allowed so you are free from limitations >> MT4 Version Here Spreads from 0.1pip RAW/ECN Accounts,   click here . Check out my Waka Esque EA signal here: >>   High Risk Settings  or  Medium Risk Settings . What Is An Order Block? An Order Block  (or Banker Candle, or Institutional Candle)  is an opportunity to get very high risk to reward trades (o
                          Close All Trades MT5
                          Christopher Graham Parish
                          Utilities
                          *** Introductory Offer!  ***  Ends soon - Price will increase - do not miss it! This EA Closes ALL open trades (with the same magic number on the that pair) at a certain level of profit - either in money or in percentage of balance. So if you have multiple trades open, you can choose to close them all as one "basket" using this EA. For spreads from a tiny 0.1 pips RAW/ECN Accounts,  click here . Check out my Waka Esque EA signal here: >>   High Risk Settings  or  Medium Risk Settings . Setti
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                          Aravind Kolanupaka
                          10329
                          Aravind Kolanupaka 2023.11.13 02:29 
                           

                          Good indicator

                          Christopher Graham Parish
                          2860
                          Reply from developer Christopher Graham Parish 2023.11.13 08:26
                          Thank you Aravind
                          Reply to review