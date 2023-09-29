Dracula EA

Fully automated, which does not use grid strategies, martingale, averaging positions, waiting out a loss, etc.





The idea is not complicated, when flat, 2 limit orders are set when using USE_LIMIT_ORDERS = true, otherwise it trades





by market. When an order is triggered, the position is closed by TAKE_PROFIT, SIGNAL_TRAILING_TAKE_PROFIT in an unsuccessful situation





by STOP_LOSS_VIRTUAL.





Or the orders are deleted.





After closing a position, the expert looks at how the position closed, with a profit, it is added to the last lot- RISE_LOT, if





if there is a loss, then the lot remains the one that was last.

All positions have a fixed Stop Loss and a fixed but dynamic Take Profit.





Take Profit is relative, since the expert himself decides when to close or trawl Take Profit positions.

Two Stop Losses are set, virtual and real., Virtual is set so that the stop is not knocked down by the dynamic spread.,

A real one for closing a position on the broker's server in unforeseen circumstances (lost connection, problems with the broker, etc.).









I recommend initially considering currency pairs for trading:





(EURCHF, USDCHF, EURGBP, GBPUSD, EURUSD).





It is possible to try pairs: CADCHF, AUDCAD, EURCAD, GBPCHF, AUDUSD, AUDCHF, NZDCHF.





Testing:





Before the tests, you need to download the history of quotes for currency pairs that will be tested.

The quality of the simulation should be at least 90%





All recommended currency pairs are normally traded with default settings,

for individual settings to your broker, optimization of the main parameters is possible.





Recommendations:





If possible, use a VPS for uninterrupted communication with the broker, or a reliable Internet connection.

Use ECN - ECN accounts.Pro, with moderate size (spread)and commissions.

The time period of the H4 charts.





Minimum deposit:





For trading one pair on one account from 100 units of deposit.

For trading multiple pairs on one account, it is recommended from 50-100 units of deposit per currency pair.





Expert Parameters:





USING - Choice, trading risk or fixed lot *

LOT/RISK - The amount of risk or fixed lot *

STATIC/DYNAMIC - Lot increment method *

RISE_LOT - Increment size, lot/percentage to the original lot *

STOP_LOSS_VIRTUAL - Virtual Stop **

STOP_LOSS_FORCE_MAJEURE - Real stop size **

TAKE_PROFIT - The real size of the profit **

GMT_OFFSET - GMT offset of the broker ***

USE_LIMIT_ORDERS - Use limit orders or trade on the market (I recommend limit orders)

INPUT_SIGNAL - Input signal, optimization- (1.0 --- 0.1 --- 2.0).

SIGNAL_TRAILING_TAKE_PROFIT - Signal for trailing profit, optimization- ((-0.5) --- 0.1 --- 1.0). ****

A_SIGNAL_TO_CLOSE_PROFIT - Profit closing signal, optimization- ((-1.0) --- 0.1 --- 1.0). FILTER_SWAP - Filter (swap) DISPLAY_SWAP - Display of the current (swap)

TRADE_ON_FRIDAY - Trade on Monday morning

TRADE_ON_MONDAY - Trade on Friday evening





MAGIC_NUMBER - Magic number of orders

MAX_SPREAD_CLOSE - Maximum size(s)a, for closing by STOP_LOSS_VIRTUAL





TEMPLATE - Template





USE_A_SOUND - Use soundtrack





PRINTING - Write to the magazine





MASSAGES - Log all messages

* When using USING = LOT, fixed lot = LOT/RISK. When using USING = RISK, dynamic from free margin lot = LOT/RISK. When using STATIC/DYNAMIC = STATIC, fixed increment lot = RISE_LOT. When using STATIC/DYNAMIC = DYNAMIC, dynamic from the percentage of the last position lot = RISE_LOT.

** STOP_LOSS_VIRTUAL - If the price goes against, the loss will close on the virtual stop. STOP_LOSS_FORCE_MAJEURE - The real size of the stop, in case of a communication outage, etc., is placed at the broker. TAKE_PROFIT - The real size of the profit is set at the broker, when trading, the profit is closed dynamically.

*** The GMT offset of the broker, currently costs 3 in summer time, if it is tested normally, there is no need to change it for the winter. If you change the offset for example 2, you can also simply optimize, for example 1--1--4, and leave the best option.

**** Trawls both in profit and at a loss.

Before buying, you should study the trading conditions on the website of the dealing center where the expert will trade. You should also read about the risks of trading on the forex market.















