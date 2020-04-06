Adrenaline EA

Deposit from $100.

The expert trades during a small market volatility, at the end of the American session, tracking price levels, and then opens positions

and monitors them until they close with a profit or a small loss. You can limit the number of open positions.

Does not use martingale strategies, averaging positions, waiting out a loss, etc.

All positions are opened with fixed StopLoss, the profit closes on the market itself.

It is possible to use a dynamic lot to increase the volume of positions with successful trading.

RECOMMENDATIONS

I strongly advise you to use ECN accounts only, ECN.Pro .

When the expert is working, a continuous Internet connection is required, or you need to put it on a VPS

The time period of the charts is any.

It works by default settings, you can optimize the main parameters for an accurate fit for pairs.

I don't do Set files, everything needs to be adjusted on the quotes of my broker.

Approximate currency pairs: USDCHF, CHFJPY, EURGBP, EURCHF, AUDCHF, CADCHF, GBPUSD, AUDUSD.

It is also possible to try: EURCAD, AUDCAD, EURUSD, USDCAD, EURAUD.

PARAMETERS

USING - Choice, trading risk or fixed lot

RISK/LOT - The amount of risk or fixed lot *

RESTORING_THE_BALANCE - Use balance restoration

SHOW_THE_RESET_WINDOW - Reset window of the global balance variable **

ORDER_BUY - Possible number of positions opened for purchase ***

ORDER_SELL - Possible number of positions open for sale ***

TAKE_PROFIT - Set profit

STOP_LOSS_VIRTUAL - Virtual Stop, if the price goes against, the loss will close here

STOP_LOSS_REAL - A real Stop, in case of force majeure, it will be at the broker

GMT_OFFSET - Manual GMT offset ****

TEMPORARY_PROTECTION - Temporary protection *****

TRADE_ON_MONDAY - Trading on Monday

TRADE_ON_FRIDAY - Trading on Friday

FILTER_TREND - Trend filter

USE_A_SOUND - Sound

MARKET_WATCH - Opening a position, then installing StopLoss

MAGAZINE_PRINTING - Write to the magazine

LOG_ALL_MESSAGES - Log all messages

MAGIC_NUMBER - The magic number of positions

TEMPLATE - Templates

* The Risk size is set exclusively for demonstration, I advise you to start trading with a small fixed lot

** You can reset it 1 time, at the first installation on the account, or there will be additions or withdrawals from the deposit

*** If ORDER_BUY or ORDER_SELL is greater than 1, then the next ones will open at the next bar M15

**** Initially, GMT_OFFSET =3 should be tested by default, regardless of the broker's offset, if the result is good, then there is nothing to shift.

***** If the position does not close after a certain time, the function will try to close it with a small plus.

Before buying, you should study the trading conditions on the website of the dealing center where the expert will trade.

It is also worth reading about the risks of trading on the forex market.



Recommended products
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (29)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Simple RSI Forex Trading Strategy
Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
4 (1)
Experts
Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades when RSI indicator enter in oversold or overbought areas. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is EURGBP and the recommended timeframe to operate and to do backtests is H4. This Expert Advisor can be profitable in any TimeFrame an
FREE
Trend Analizer Bot
Pavel Predein
4.5 (2)
Experts
Automatic trading Advisor .This is a free version of the expert Advisor "Trend Analyzer Pro" https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/42792.В the robot is based on 2 strategies: at the intersection of moving averages and Bollinger bands indicator .In the paid version, three strategies are available, which increases profitability several times .Designed for the EURUSD H1 currency pair.It is possible to use it on other tools after optimization.Test only on tick data. ** Does not use such dangerous
FREE
Gold Crazy EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA
PZ TRADING SLU
2.73 (41)
Experts
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
Algo Edge MT4
Niklas Templin
3.57 (7)
Experts
Algo Edge EA  Self learning EA just set the EA on the Chart and Start no Settings optimization.  EA work with high and low from Last Candle. AUD/USD, EUR/USD, DE40, US30, Tec100 and much more.  Multifunctional Expert Advisor can trade with every Forex Pair or Indize. EA can Trade with every Broker. M1 high, M30 medium, H1 low Risk. Functions: For other Indize example US30: Change the Robot Worktime in Europe to 16:30-21:30. -inp1_ =Robot Worktime inp_2 and inp_4 VolumePercent = The Robot will i
FREE
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
EA Scalping Expert
Gerard Valldosera Gomez
3 (1)
Experts
This is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using EURUSD currency pair at H1 timeframe. This EA can't run in the same account. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades daily this is not because it requires patience to wait for a few days or weeks on the right opportunity for it to trade. It takes advantage of the volatility of the price movement.
FREE
CCI and ATR Trader
Evgeniia Terekhova
2.33 (3)
Experts
Советник работает на двух индикаторах CCI и ADX. Условия для входа в BUY: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень 100 снизу вверх 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень 100 сверху вниз. Условия для входа в SELL: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень -100 сверху вниз 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень -10
FREE
Magic EA MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3 (1)
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA wo
Set TP and SL by Price
Antonio Franco
Experts
Set TP & SL by Price – Auto Order Modifier for MT4 Automatically set precise TP and SL price levels on any trade ️ Works with all pairs and EAs, filter by symbol or magic number This Expert Advisor lets you define and apply exact Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels to your trades using direct price values (e.g., 1.12345 on EURUSD). No points, no pips. Just clean, accurate trade management across all orders or filtered by chart or magic number. Key Features: Instantly modify TP
Euro Gift EurUsd M15
Marek Kupka
3 (5)
Experts
Euro Gift (EURUSD M15) I am celebrating my birthday, so i will publish some EAs for FREE. This EA has been developed for EURUSD M15.  Strategy is based on ICHIMOKU indicator and has very little parameters - so its VERY ROBUST. It uses Stop pending orders with   ATR   Stop Loss . At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust these times to your broker time. Preset values are for UTC+2 only!!! For every candle the pending orders are modified to adapt the mar
FREE
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Experts
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
Experts
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
Goal Time
Mourad Ezzaki
Experts
GOAL TIME is an expert advisor based on the notion of time, it studies the change of price according to time, and it finally detects the best time to execute a good order. The EA is based on an indicator that draws a price curve in relation to time, this curve is deduced by an algorithm that analyzes old data. Then, the EA exploits the generated curve and executes the correct order. In case of incorrect choice, the EA has the mission to limit the losses. After a thorough study of this strategy o
Correlation Beast EA
Rodrigo Rethka Goncalves
Experts
Correlation Beast V2.05 - Skyrocket Your Forex Trading! Unlock the power of currency correlations with Correlation Beast V2.5 , the ultimate Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4! Designed for traders who crave precision and profitability, this EA leverages advanced correlation strategies to identify high-probability trades. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, this tool is your key to mastering the Forex market! Why Choose Correlation Beast V2.5? Powerful Correlation Trading Trade sma
Proftrader Free
Alexander Nikolaev
4 (3)
Experts
This Expert Advisor analyzes the last candles and determines whether there will be a reversal or a large correction. Also, the readings of some indicators are analyzed (their parameters can be adjusted). Is a free version of Proftrader . Unlike the full version, in the free version of the adviser the initial lot cannot be higher than 0.1, trading pair only EURUSD and also it has fewer configurable parameters. Input parameters Lots - lot size (at 0, the lot will be calculated from the percentage
FREE
Zigzag Extremum points
Oleg Popov
4.81 (32)
Experts
New version 8.00 is available. In this version, I tried to take into account the wishes of the user. Each of you can also take part in the improvement of this advisor. In the default settings, the adviser opens trades when the extremum point is broken       standard indicator       Zigzag. When the upper point of the zigzag extremum is broken, it opens a buy deal, and when the lower point of the zigzag extremum is broken, it opens a sell deal. In addition to the standard ZigZag indicator, which
FREE
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.67 (49)
Indicators
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Alfascal
Vladislav Filippov
1 (1)
Experts
For the expert to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the directory of the agreement (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files) Alfascal is a new model of a fully automated trading neuro-system, working on short timeframes. This system, which is based on a specialized neural network, is able to provide continuous training, transform the chaotic realities of the market into a specific system that can improve the quality of open transactions and absorb most
RahimswingEA
Syed Rahim Uddin Ahmed
1 (1)
Experts
DO NOT TRY THIS, IT IS NOT WORKING. SOON I WILL PUBLISH NEW VERSION ONCE IT IS UPDATED RahimSwingEA - A Powerful and Intelligent Trading Solution for MetaTrader 4 Unlock the potential of your trading with RahimSwingEA , a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor (EA) designed to bring advanced swing trading strategies directly to your MetaTrader 4 platform. Built with precision and optimized for high performance, RahimSwingEA provides a seamless, automated trading experience for both novice and seasone
FREE
Night Scalper EA Lite
Robots4Forex Ltd
2.33 (3)
Experts
The Night Scalper EA Lite is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades at night and relies on price reversion. The EA trades using market orders and has the option to use time averaging to improve performance. This EA works best on EURUSD using the M5 timeframe, but will also work on AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF and likely many more. A VPS is advisable when trading this system and a low spread and commission based broker is best. Check the comments for back test results and optimiz
FREE
EA Gap Catcher
Mikita Kurnevich
5 (3)
Experts
Read more about my products EA Gap Cather - is a fully automated trading algorithm based on the GAP (price gap) trading strategy. This phenomenon does not occur often, but on some currency pairs, such as AUDNZD, it happens more often than others. The strategy is based on the GAP pullback pattern. Recommendations:  AUDNZD  TF M1  leverage 1:100 or higher  minimum deposit 10 USD Parameters:  MinDistancePoints - minimum height of GAP  PercentProfit - percentage of profit relative to GAP level
FREE
Harvest GOLD
Sayan Vandenhout
Experts
Harvest GOLD USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000
BBMA Grid Combination
Kahfi Pangariduwan
5 (1)
Experts
BBMAGC   BBMAGC  is an automatic trading system with a work strategy obtained from famous BBMA indicator combine with advance grid system . This EA use dangerous trading systems like martingale and grid so please understand the risk before using this EA Time Frame: H1 Symbol: best result on EUR/USD, GBPUSD, GBPCAD VPS recommended 4/5 digit broker Min Deposit 1000$ Low spread always better Since you using Grid system, always trade using money that you are willing to lose. When you use an expert a
SR Breakout EA MT4
Timo Roth
Experts
SR Breakout EA MT4 Launch Promo: Depending on the demand, the EA may become a paid product in the future. Presets:  Click Here Key Features: Easy Installation : Ready to go in just a few steps - simply drag the EA onto any chart and load the settings. Safe Risk Management: No martingale, grid, or other high-risk money management techniques. Risk management, stop loss, and take profit levels can be adjusted in the settings. Customizable Parameters: Flexible configuration for individual trading pr
FREE
DrawRectangular
Ivan Zhigalov
Experts
DrawRectangular EA The Expert draws Renko rectangles and the levels of development of the following "bricks" directly on the chart, can be used as an indicator. The order may be opened on or against (sets in the settings) the trend, depending on the size of the shadows of the last two Renko bars. Expert features: No more than one order per symbol; You must set the size of the last two shadows: "from" and "to"; Management of lot size depending on the deposit; Adjustable size Renko bar; Pending
FREE
Free Spike Finder MT4
Pier Gaetano Novara
3 (2)
Experts
Same behavior of https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/25552 but fixed lot 0.01 The EA waits for a spike according to a specific logic and opens a position in spike direction setting stop loss and take profit. When positions are in profit they are managed with smart trailing mechanism based also on elapsed time from opened position. It works with 5-digit and 4-digit broker. Must be used on the M1 chart. Does not need historical data. It does not use Martingale Grid Hedge Parameters spikeFilte
FREE
Long Waiting MT4
Aleksandr Davydov
Experts
Expert description Algorithm optimized for Nasdaq trading The Expert Advisor is based on the constant maintenance of long positions with daily profit taking, if there is any, and temporary interruption of work during the implementation of prolonged corrections The Expert Advisor's trading principle is based on the historical volatility of the traded asset. The values of the Correction Size (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallShort) and Maximum Fall (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallLong) are set manually. Recomme
FREE
Heavy Duty
Elie Almachaalany
5 (1)
Experts
This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor. It can actually outsmart a market by placing BUY and SELL orders when the requirements are met. It uses an advanced technology to place orders in the right time with the right lot. This robot is designed for beginners yet expert traders: Most of the inner parameters are hidden from user so that even a beginner will not mess up. You can download this Ea and back-test. I personally used a 99.9% real tick data for back-testing for an accurate result.  All
Buyers of this product also purchase
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (20)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT5 Versi
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.69 (13)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial i
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (1)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Jesko
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Experts
esko EA –  Low-Risk Trading System Jesko is a special Expert Advisor built on a proven strategy that has been tested and optimized for years. It has been live-tested on real accounts and has consistently shown profitable and low-risk performance . Now we decided to make it available to the public. Signal live    Four months of a live account Easy to install Works on any broker (ECN recommended) Minimum deposit: $100 24/7 support 5 min or 1 min: Gold  For backtesting: Make sure INCORRECT does not
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
Experts
Goldex AI: Today's success will be tomorrow's fruits SUPER DISCOUNT FOR LIMITED TIME! LAST 2 COPIES FOR 299 USD BEFORE PRICE WILL INCREASE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI High risk set Manual and set files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and set files. Price: The starting price is $899 and will increase by $199 after every ten sales. Available copies: 2 Goldex AI - Advanced trading robot with neural networks, trend, and price action. Goldex AI is a high-performance tr
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
5 (2)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Gold Emperor EA
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Gold Emperor EA MT4 Expert Advisor the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller  Gold Emperor EA is an automated trading advisor (expert) designed specifically for gold trading (XAU/USD) on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. It is designed to maximize profits and minimize risks when trading this volatile asset.   Key Features:   Gold Specialization: The EA is designed to take into account the specific characteristics of gold price movement,
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
The Golden Way
Lin Lin Ma
Experts
The Golden Way   The Golden Wayis an automated trading software applied to the MT4 platform. The Golden Way adopts a comprehensive hybrid strategy, and through the coordinated operation of multiple strategies, it can accurately capture long and short opportunities in the Gold (XAUUSD) market, helping you timely grasp trading opportunities under different market conditions. Relying on mature trading logic, it helps you conduct professional and efficient trading operations in the Gold market.   S
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.87 (30)
Experts
Contact me for discount before purchasing! AI-Driven Technology with ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA is an advanced trading Expert Advisor designed for GBPUSD and XAUUSD. It focuses on safety, consistent returns, and infinite profitability. Unlike many other EAs, which rely on high-risk strategies such as martingale or grid trading. Infinity EA employs a disciplined, profitable scalping strategy based on neural network embedded over machine learning, data analytics AI based technology provided by lat
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (3)
Experts
Javier Gold Scalper: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold Available copies: 5 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. The Javier Gold Scalper was developed specifically to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophi
KT Gold Drift EA MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
ICMarkets Live Signal: Click Here The EA is introduced at an early-stage price. The price will increase with every few sales and will never be reduced. Early buyers receive the best available price. What You Need to Do to Succeed with KT Gold Drift EA? Patience. Discipline. Time. KT Gold Drift EA is based on a real-world trading approach used by professional traders and private fund managers. Its strength is not in short-term excitement, but in long-term consistency. This EA is designed to be t
EA Legendary Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advisor does. He does not guess, but acts only when the market gives a clear signal. Breakdown — and go ahead, with a clear plan for the stop and the goal. The usual breakdown advisor may be wrong. And ours thinks. It uses a neural network that analyzes hundreds of parameters before each entry: not just "has t
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
Experts
One of the strongest automated trading systems of 2025 We have transformed one of the most powerful discretionary strategies of 2025 into a fully automated Expert Advisor based on TMA (Triangular Moving Average) with CG logic . Only one more copy is available at $550. After that, the price will increase to $650 and $750, with the final price set at $1200 Signal live >>>>>  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347208 Clic k This EA is designed for precision entries, smart pending orders, and strict
Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (1)
Experts
ADVANCED  MULTI SCALPING EA  - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system -   very safe with steady growth . This profitable  scalping   EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 70-100 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: Additional spread settings. Adjustable Volatility
Gold King AI MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (1)
Experts
Only 1/5 copies left at this price ---> Next price 250$ //  MT5 Version Gold King AI was created using TensorTrade, an open-source Python framework designed specifically for building, training, evaluating, and deploying robust trading algorithms using reinforcement learning. The algorithm operates during the New York trading session. After analysing the market for a couple of hours to identify areas of interest, it places pending orders that are executed when the price reaches them. This quickl
Theranto v3
Hossein Davarynejad
Experts
//////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                         
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
1 (1)
Experts
XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
Golden Scalper PRO
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
3.83 (12)
Experts
Golden Scalper PRO: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files. Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold. Available copies: 3 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. Golden Scalper PRO was developed precisely to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophisticate
ORIX mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
5 (1)
Experts
ORIX System —  is an algorithmic trading system developed and optimized specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe, based on in-depth analysis of market structure and price behavior. The Expert Advisor does not use standard indicator signals and does not trade simplified templates. The system is based on its own logic for determining market context, formed on the principles of impulse, pause, liquidity, and price reaction. The algorithm continuously analyzes the market in real
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
5 (2)
Experts
Live signal   (245% Profit in one month - Deposit 340$ profit 1080$) - Final real price is 999$ - Discount and price is 199$,  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. After purchase, You will receive one more EA for Free! Contact me for this BONUS! (BUY 1, GET 1 FREE) - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold
Ninja Forex EA
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals It works in reverse If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal If the trend is down, buy is entered with a pending deal suspended Watching the video shows you how it works How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on ri
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
Dark Gold
Marco Solito
4.7 (92)
Experts
Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Experts
ULTRA-OPTIMIZED VERSION – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , in its MT4 version, is the most powerful, stable, and refined release to date. HFT is a high-frequency scalper that trades exclusively on Gold (XAUUSD) on TF: M1, executing a large number of trades daily. It supports leverage up to 1:500 and operates with very reasonable lot sizes for a true scalping strategy. Because of this, it requires dedicated scalping accounts (RAW or ECN). ICMarkets is the recommended broker, especially its RAW
Gold Medalist
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Gold Medalist is an intelligent system focused on volatile trading on the XAUUSD market. It aims to identify and effectively exploit short-term price impulses, providing traders with new profit opportunities. Special offer for the first 10 buyers! Next price: $1,495 The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The Gold Medalist's key advantage lies in its unique price action analysis system. By accurately measuring price movement, it can id
More from author
BomB
Anatoliy Lukanin
Experts
Deposit from $100. BomB is a fully automated Expert Advisor that does not use grid strategies, martingale, averaging positions, waiting out a loss, etc. All positions have a fixed Take Profit and Stop Loss. It is possible to use a dynamic lot to increase the volume of positions with successful trading. Automatic detection of the GMT shift. Automatic Swap filter. Restoring the balance after a drawdown. There is a news filter. The main currency pairs are: AUDCAD, AUDCHF, CADCHF, CHFJPY, EURAU
NewsSpeed
Anatoliy Lukanin
Experts
Written for currency pairs: GBPUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD There is a built-in function to return the stop to its place after slipping, an example of slipping in the last screenshot., in a similar situation, the function tries to return the stop to the place indicated when placing the order. The number of transactions in the strategy tester, demo account, real account is almost the same, the result depends on: the size of the spread, slippage, Stop Level and the speed of execution of the broker. Availab
Corsair
Anatoliy Lukanin
Experts
Limit orders are used on signals. Fully automated, which does not use grid strategies, martingale, averaging positions, waiting out a loss, etc. All positions have a fixed Take Profit and Stop Loss. Take Profit is relative, since the expert himself decides when to close or trawl Take Profit positions. Two Stop Losses are set, virtual and real., Virtual is set so that the stop is not knocked down by the dynamic spread., A real one for closing a position on the broker's server in unforeseen ci
Adrenaline
Anatoliy Lukanin
4 (2)
Experts
Deposit from 100$. The expert Advisor trades during a small market volatility, tracking price levels, then opens positions and monitors them until they are closed with a profit or a small loss. You can limit the number of open positions. Does not use martingale strategies, averaging positions, waiting out a loss, etc. All positions are opened with fixed TakeProfit and StopLoss. It is possible to use a dynamic lot to increase the volume of positions with successful trading. Automatic Swap fil
Pirate
Anatoliy Lukanin
3.9 (20)
Experts
Deposit :   from 100 deposit units Trading pairs: I recommend currency pairs: EURAUD, CHFJPY, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUDCHF, CADCHF, USDCHF. Trading period :  Any Account: You should use ECN-ECN.Pro accounts with five-digit quotes with a moderate size (spread). Parameters: USING - Choice, trading risk or fixed lot RISK/LOT - Lot Risk Value RESTORING_THE_BALANCE - Restoring balance* HOW_THE_RESET_WINDOW - Reset the Global Variable TAKE_PROFIT - Set profit STOP_LOSS - Set loss COUNT_BUY - The number of s
Terminator
Anatoliy Lukanin
Experts
Deposit from $100. The Expert trades during low market volatility, tracking price levels, after that, he opens positions and monitors them until they are closed with a profit or a small loss. You can limit the number of open positions. Does not use martingale strategies, averaging positions, waiting out a loss, etc. It is possible to use a dynamic lot to increase the volume of positions with successful trading. Swap filter. recommendations I strongly advise you to use ECN accounts, ECN.
Dart
Anatoliy Lukanin
Experts
Fully automated, which does not use grid strategies, martingale, averaging positions, waiting out a loss, etc. All positions have a fixed Stop Loss. The expert trades in a calm market, at the end of the American session. Deposit: from 100 units of deposit. Example of currency pairs: EURCHF, AUDCAD, USDCHF, GBPUSD, AUDCHF. Chart period: any. Accounts: You should use ECN-ECN Pro. with five-digit quotes with a moderate size (spread). Testing-optimization: All recommended currency pairs are normally
Profit Zone
Anatoliy Lukanin
3.33 (6)
Experts
Signals of the MT4 and MT5 versions https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/luka-fx   MT5 version signals https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/x5d The Expert Advisor analyzes more than 100 indicators. Thanks to this, it trades almost all week round. The Expert Advisor can trade both completely independently, and there is an opportunity to open the first positions itself, after which the expert will independently bring the matter to its logical end, that is, close the position or positions in pl
Channel Alert Mtf
Anatoliy Lukanin
Indicators
The signal indicator WITHOUT REDRAWING gives recommendations for the direction of trading. When the price moves through the internal channel, it gives signals (red and blue arrows), recommending a possible change in the direction of the price movement up or down. When the price crosses the external channel, it gives signals (yellow arrows), warning that a strong price movement is possible, which will not immediately turn the trading direction. When the price crosses the average, it is possibl
Zone Two
Anatoliy Lukanin
4 (1)
Experts
Real Trading Signals https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/luka-fx There are 10 signals in the Expert that can trade separately, that is, there are 10 Expert Advisors in one Expert! The expert analyzes more than 50 indicators. Thanks to this, he trades inside the day almost all week round. The adviser can trade both completely independently, and there is an opportunity to open the first positions himself, after which the expert will independently bring the matter to its logical end, that is
Looking
Anatoliy Lukanin
Experts
Deposit from $100. Looking is a fully automated Expert Advisor that does not use grid strategies, martingale, averaging positions, waiting out losses, etc. All positions have a fixed Take Profit and Stop Loss. It is possible to use a dynamic lot to increase the volume of positions with successful trading. Automatic Swap filter. Restoring the balance after a drawdown. Major currency pairs: GBPUSD, EURCHF, USDCHF, EURAUD, EURGBP, EURUSD, EURCAD, AUDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, AUDCHF, CHFJPY." Reco
Combine
Anatoliy Lukanin
Experts
Other signals . Deposit: from 50-100 units of deposit. For trading multiple pairs on the same account, it is recommended from 50 units of deposit per currency pair. I recommend currency pairs: EURCHF, USDCHF, EURGBP , EURAUD, EURCAD, NZDCHF, CADCHF, AUDCAD, NZDUSD, GBPCHF. All recommended currency pairs are normally traded with default settings, for individual settings, optimization of the main parameters is possible. Chart period: H4 Accounts: ECN - ECN.Pro accounts with five-digit quotes shoul
PZ Pro MT4
Anatoliy Lukanin
Experts
MT4-MT5 signals , the Expert Advisor version for MT5 . The expert analyzes 15 indicators in 5 signals. Thanks to this, he trades almost all week round, inside the day. The adviser can trade both completely independently, and there is an opportunity to open positions independently, after which the expert will independently bring the matter to its logical end, that is, close the position or positions in the plus, wherever the price goes. You can try trading on your own in the strategy tester. F
Dracula EA
Anatoliy Lukanin
Experts
Fully automated, which does not use grid strategies, martingale, averaging positions, waiting out a loss, etc. The idea is not complicated, when flat, 2 limit orders are set when using USE_LIMIT_ORDERS = true, otherwise it trades by market. When an order is triggered, the position is closed by TAKE_PROFIT, SIGNAL_TRAILING_TAKE_PROFIT in an unsuccessful situation by STOP_LOSS_VIRTUAL. Or the orders are deleted. After closing a position, the expert looks at how the position closed, with a pr
Prof zone next
Anatoliy Lukanin
Experts
Сигналы версии МТ4 и МТ5   https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/author/luka-fx   Сигналы версии МТ5   https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/author/x5d Эксперт анализируют больше 100 индикаторов. Благодаря этому он торгует практически круглую неделю. Советник может торговать как полностью самостоятельно, так и есть возможность открывать первые позиции самому, после чего эксперт самостоятельно доведет дело до логического конца, то есть закроет позицию или позиции в плюс. ОСОБЕННОСТИ: Эксперт не использует МА
PZ Pro MT5
Anatoliy Lukanin
Experts
MT5-MT4 signals , the Expert Advisor version for MT4 . The expert analyzes 15 indicators in 5 signals. Thanks to this, he trades almost all week round, inside the day. The adviser can trade both completely independently, and there is an opportunity to open positions independently, after which the expert will independently bring the matter to its logical end, that is, close the position or positions in the plus, wherever the price goes. You can try trading on your own in the strategy tester. F
Dracula MT5
Anatoliy Lukanin
Experts
Fully automated, which does not use grid strategies, martingale, averaging positions, waiting out a loss, etc. The idea is not complicated, when flat, 2 limit orders are set when using USE_LIMIT_ORDERS = true, otherwise it trades by market. When an order is triggered, the position is closed by TAKE_PROFIT, SIGNAL_TRAILING_TAKE_PROFIT in an unsuccessful situation by STOP_LOSS_VIRTUAL. Or the orders are deleted. After closing a position, the expert looks at how the position closed, with a pr
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review