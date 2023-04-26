PZ Pro MT4

The expert analyzes 15 indicators in 5 signals. Thanks to this, he trades almost all week round, inside the day.

The adviser can trade both completely independently, and there is an opportunity to open positions
independently, after which the expert will independently bring the matter to its logical end, that is, close
the position or positions in the plus, wherever the price goes.

You can try trading on your own in the strategy tester.

FEATURES:

The Expert does not use MARTINGALE!, but adds a fixed lot, or a percentage of the risk to the positions.

The Expert can trade both ways at the same time, or in turn, if there are no opposite positions.

It is used without Loss, Trailing Stop and Take Profit, taking into account commission and swap.

The Expert uses Stop loss in the deposit currency or as a percentage of the deposit.

It is convenient to work out your strategies when trading independently, originally it was created for this,

after that, signals from other experts were added to trade the expert himself.

TESTING:

The Expert Advisor is written for trading on EURUSD. The period of the H1 chart.

Some signals on AUDCAD, AUDNZD, and NZDCAD pairs showed good results.

All tests were carried out on the quotes of dealing centers

Alpari, ICmarkets, FXOpen, MetaQuotes, Lite Finance, FXChoice, Weltrade.

You can also try trading on your own in the tester.

DEPOSIT:

The recommended deposit for Expert trading was supposed to be at least 1000 units of deposit,

with a fixed lot or minimal risk. Independent trading, at the discretion of the trader.

ACCOUNTS:

I recommend using accounts with five-digit quotes. The leverage I use is 1 to 500.

PARAMETERS:

USING - What we use, risk or lot
  • RISK - The amount of risk
  • LOT - Lot size
PLUS_SIZE_LOT - Increment to lot when using LOT

MULTIPLIER - Lot multiplier when using RISK

TRADE_IN_ONE_POSITION - Trade only one way at a time

DIRECTION_OF_TRADE - Direction of trade
  • ALL - Both ways
  • BUY - To buy
  • SELL - For sale
  • BUTTON - Initial trading with buttons only *
OPEN_POSITION - Opening basket positions
  • CART_ALL - Both ways
  • CART_BUY - For purchase
  • CART_SELL - For sale
  • CART_DISABLED - Nowhere, useful with completely independent trading
THE_NUMBER_OF_BUY_POSITIONS - Maximum number of positions to buy

THE_NUMBER_OF_SELL_POSITIONS - Maximum number of positions for sale

STOP_AFTER_DRAWDOWN - Allows you to stop or continue trading after a drawdown

IN_CURRENCY/IN_CURRENCY - Choosing how to measure drawdown
  • AS_A_PERCENTAG - As a percentage
  • IN_CURRENCY - In the deposit currency
PERMISSIBLE_LOSS - Allowable losses in the currency or percentage of the deposit

MIN_PIPS_STEP - Minimum distance between positions

DELETE_LEVELS - Delete Stop Loss and Take Profit levels on Friday evening **

MAX_SPREAD_OPEN - Maximum spread for opening positions

MAGIC_NUMBER - The magic number of positions

POINT_CURRENCY - Basket profit
  • POINT - In points
  • CURRENCY - In the deposit currency
BASKET_PROFIT_POINT - Profit size

REAL_TAKE_PROFIT - Set real Take Profit levels

BASKET_POSITION_BAR - Basket position opening bar

USE_A_SOUND - Use sound alerts

USE_PRINTING - Printing to a magazine

LOG_ALL_MESSAGES - Log all messages

REMOVE_OBJECTS_OF_TRADE - Remove objects during visual testing to speed up the test

* When using DIRECTION_OF_TRADE=BUTTON, you can open, close, average positions in any direction.

** Delete levels 2 hours before the market closes for the weekend, on Monday they are restored, so as not to get into
possible, unprofitable Gap of Monday.
Also, trading stops because many Brokers can reduce the leverage with an hour before the end of trading

1 to 500 to 1 to 100, which can have a negative impact on trading.

Before buying, I advise you to study the trading conditions on the website of the dealing center where the expert will trade.





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UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
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Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
GoldPro
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Experts
GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
EA Ice Cube Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
4.71 (21)
Experts
Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
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Anatoliy Lukanin
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Written for currency pairs: GBPUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD There is a built-in function to return the stop to its place after slipping, an example of slipping in the last screenshot., in a similar situation, the function tries to return the stop to the place indicated when placing the order. The number of transactions in the strategy tester, demo account, real account is almost the same, the result depends on: the size of the spread, slippage, Stop Level and the speed of execution of the broker. Availab
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Anatoliy Lukanin
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Deposit from $100. BomB is a fully automated Expert Advisor that does not use grid strategies, martingale, averaging positions, waiting out a loss, etc. All positions have a fixed Take Profit and Stop Loss. It is possible to use a dynamic lot to increase the volume of positions with successful trading. Automatic detection of the GMT shift. Automatic Swap filter. Restoring the balance after a drawdown. There is a news filter. The main currency pairs are: AUDCAD, AUDCHF, CADCHF, CHFJPY, EURAU
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Anatoliy Lukanin
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Limit orders are used on signals. Fully automated, which does not use grid strategies, martingale, averaging positions, waiting out a loss, etc. All positions have a fixed Take Profit and Stop Loss. Take Profit is relative, since the expert himself decides when to close or trawl Take Profit positions. Two Stop Losses are set, virtual and real., Virtual is set so that the stop is not knocked down by the dynamic spread., A real one for closing a position on the broker's server in unforeseen ci
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Deposit from $100. The Expert trades during low market volatility, tracking price levels, after that, he opens positions and monitors them until they are closed with a profit or a small loss. You can limit the number of open positions. Does not use martingale strategies, averaging positions, waiting out a loss, etc. It is possible to use a dynamic lot to increase the volume of positions with successful trading. Swap filter. recommendations I strongly advise you to use ECN accounts, ECN.
Dart
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Fully automated, which does not use grid strategies, martingale, averaging positions, waiting out a loss, etc. All positions have a fixed Stop Loss. The expert trades in a calm market, at the end of the American session. Deposit: from 100 units of deposit. Example of currency pairs: EURCHF, AUDCAD, USDCHF, GBPUSD, AUDCHF. Chart period: any. Accounts: You should use ECN-ECN Pro. with five-digit quotes with a moderate size (spread). Testing-optimization: All recommended currency pairs are normally
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3.33 (6)
Experts
Signals of the MT4 and MT5 versions https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/luka-fx   MT5 version signals https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/x5d The Expert Advisor analyzes more than 100 indicators. Thanks to this, it trades almost all week round. The Expert Advisor can trade both completely independently, and there is an opportunity to open the first positions itself, after which the expert will independently bring the matter to its logical end, that is, close the position or positions in pl
Channel Alert Mtf
Anatoliy Lukanin
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The signal indicator WITHOUT REDRAWING gives recommendations for the direction of trading. When the price moves through the internal channel, it gives signals (red and blue arrows), recommending a possible change in the direction of the price movement up or down. When the price crosses the external channel, it gives signals (yellow arrows), warning that a strong price movement is possible, which will not immediately turn the trading direction. When the price crosses the average, it is possibl
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Anatoliy Lukanin
4 (1)
Experts
Real Trading Signals https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/luka-fx There are 10 signals in the Expert that can trade separately, that is, there are 10 Expert Advisors in one Expert! The expert analyzes more than 50 indicators. Thanks to this, he trades inside the day almost all week round. The adviser can trade both completely independently, and there is an opportunity to open the first positions himself, after which the expert will independently bring the matter to its logical end, that is
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Anatoliy Lukanin
Experts
Deposit from $100. Looking is a fully automated Expert Advisor that does not use grid strategies, martingale, averaging positions, waiting out losses, etc. All positions have a fixed Take Profit and Stop Loss. It is possible to use a dynamic lot to increase the volume of positions with successful trading. Automatic Swap filter. Restoring the balance after a drawdown. Major currency pairs: GBPUSD, EURCHF, USDCHF, EURAUD, EURGBP, EURUSD, EURCAD, AUDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, AUDCHF, CHFJPY." Reco
Combine
Anatoliy Lukanin
Experts
Other signals . Deposit: from 50-100 units of deposit. For trading multiple pairs on the same account, it is recommended from 50 units of deposit per currency pair. I recommend currency pairs: EURCHF, USDCHF, EURGBP , EURAUD, EURCAD, NZDCHF, CADCHF, AUDCAD, NZDUSD, GBPCHF. All recommended currency pairs are normally traded with default settings, for individual settings, optimization of the main parameters is possible. Chart period: H4 Accounts: ECN - ECN.Pro accounts with five-digit quotes shoul
Adrenaline EA
Anatoliy Lukanin
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Deposit from $100. The expert trades during a small market volatility, at the end of the American session, tracking price levels, and then opens positions and monitors them until they close with a profit or a small loss. You can limit the number of open positions. Does not use martingale strategies, averaging positions, waiting out a loss, etc. All positions are opened with fixed StopLoss, the profit closes on the market itself. It is possible to use a dynamic lot to increase the volume of
Dracula EA
Anatoliy Lukanin
Experts
Fully automated, which does not use grid strategies, martingale, averaging positions, waiting out a loss, etc. The idea is not complicated, when flat, 2 limit orders are set when using USE_LIMIT_ORDERS = true, otherwise it trades by market. When an order is triggered, the position is closed by TAKE_PROFIT, SIGNAL_TRAILING_TAKE_PROFIT in an unsuccessful situation by STOP_LOSS_VIRTUAL. Or the orders are deleted. After closing a position, the expert looks at how the position closed, with a pr
Prof zone next
Anatoliy Lukanin
Experts
Сигналы версии МТ4 и МТ5   https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/author/luka-fx   Сигналы версии МТ5   https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/author/x5d Эксперт анализируют больше 100 индикаторов. Благодаря этому он торгует практически круглую неделю. Советник может торговать как полностью самостоятельно, так и есть возможность открывать первые позиции самому, после чего эксперт самостоятельно доведет дело до логического конца, то есть закроет позицию или позиции в плюс. ОСОБЕННОСТИ: Эксперт не использует МА
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Anatoliy Lukanin
Experts
MT5-MT4 signals , the Expert Advisor version for MT4 . The expert analyzes 15 indicators in 5 signals. Thanks to this, he trades almost all week round, inside the day. The adviser can trade both completely independently, and there is an opportunity to open positions independently, after which the expert will independently bring the matter to its logical end, that is, close the position or positions in the plus, wherever the price goes. You can try trading on your own in the strategy tester. F
Dracula MT5
Anatoliy Lukanin
Experts
Fully automated, which does not use grid strategies, martingale, averaging positions, waiting out a loss, etc. The idea is not complicated, when flat, 2 limit orders are set when using USE_LIMIT_ORDERS = true, otherwise it trades by market. When an order is triggered, the position is closed by TAKE_PROFIT, SIGNAL_TRAILING_TAKE_PROFIT in an unsuccessful situation by STOP_LOSS_VIRTUAL. Or the orders are deleted. After closing a position, the expert looks at how the position closed, with a pr
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