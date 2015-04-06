Combine

Other signals.

Deposit: from 50-100 units of deposit.

For trading multiple pairs on the same account, it is recommended from 50 units of deposit per currency pair.

I recommend currency pairs: EURCHF, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURAUD, EURCAD, NZDCHF, CADCHF, AUDCAD, NZDUSD, GBPCHF.

All recommended currency pairs are normally traded with default settings, for individual settings,

optimization of the main parameters is possible.

Chart period: H4

Accounts: ECN - ECN.Pro accounts with five-digit quotes should be used.

Fully automated, which does not use grid strategies, martingale, averaging positions, waiting out a loss, etc.
It can use 2 signals for trading, together or separately.

All positions have a fixed Take Profit and Stop Loss.

Risk standing by default, only for demonstration performance., initially I advise you to use a fixed lot.

USING - Choice, trading risk or fixed lot
RISK/LOT - The amount of risk or fixed lot
RESTORING_THE_BALANCE - Use balance restoration
LOT+_WITH_A_POSITIVE_SWAP - With a positive (swap), the traded lot is multiplied by 1.5
POSITIVE_SWAP - The size of the positive (swap) for trading with LOT+_WITH_A_POSITIVE_SWA
SHOW_THE_RESET_WINDOW - Reset window of the global balance variable *

STOP_LOSS_VIRTUAL - A virtual stop to be set, by which the position will be closed
STOP_LOSS_FORCE_MAJEURE - Set real stop, for unforeseen circumstances
TAKE_PROFIT_FIRST - Set profit of the FIRST signal
TAKE_PROFIT_SECOND - Set profit of the SECOND
MAX_SPREAD_CLOSE signal - Maximum (spread) for closing positions on the virtual stop

GMT_OFFSET - GMT shift for the Expert

USE_LIMIT_ORDERS - Use limit orders or open market positions
TRAWLING_AT_A_LOSS - Trawl profit at a loss

SIGNALS - Signal selection **
INPUT_SIGNAL_FIRST - Signal to place an order, can be optimized (1.0--0.1--2.0)
A_SIGNAL_TO_CLOSE_PROFIT - Signal to close a position, can be optimized ((-1.0)--0.1--1.5)

FILTER_SWAP - Filter (swap)
DISPLAY_SWAP - Show information about (swap)

TRADE_NEWS - Use a news filter ***
YOUR_TIME_ZONE - GMT shift for the news filter

MAGIC_NUMBER_FIRST - Magic signal number FIRST
MAGIC_NUMBER_SECOND - Magic signal number SECOND

DELETING_OBJECTS - Delete trade objects

SHOW_PROFIT - Show profit

* If RESTORING_THE_BALANCE is used .

SHOW_THE_RESET_WINDOW can be reset once, when installing on a new account or after withdrawing funds from the account, then you can set false.

** Use the SIGNALS variable:
SIGNALS = FIRST - Use only the FIRST signal
SIGNALS = SECOND - Use only the SECOND signal
SIGNALS = BOTH - Use the FIRST and SECOND signal, but without interfering with each other

SIGNALS = CROSS - Use the FIRST and SECOND signal, but trade at the same time

*** In order for the news filter to work correctly, you need the line below:
https:*****//ec.forexprostools.com/?columns=exc_currency,exc_importance&importance=1,2,3&calType=week&timeZone=15&lang=1

in the terminal settings: Service/Settings/Advisors, tick allow WebRequest, add URL and insert line and DELETE!(*****)

Before buying, you should study the trading conditions on the website of the dealing center where the expert will trade.

It is also worth reading about the risks of trading on the forex market.



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Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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Olivier Nomblot
Experts
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Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
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Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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Fan Yang
Experts
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Experts
GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
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Sergey Batudayev
4.71 (21)
Experts
Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
GOLD Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.48 (25)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2353871 GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! You should not be fooled
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