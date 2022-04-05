Terminator
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 5 April 2022
- Activations: 10
Deposit from $100.
The Expert trades during low market volatility, tracking price levels,
after that, he opens positions and monitors them until they are closed with a profit or a small loss.
You can limit the number of open positions.
Does not use martingale strategies, averaging positions, waiting out a loss, etc.
It is possible to use a dynamic lot to increase the volume of positions with successful trading.
Swap filter.
recommendations
I strongly advise you to use ECN accounts, ECN.Pro .
The time period of the charts is any.
Currency pairs: GBPUSD, EURCHF, EURGBP, USDCHF, CHF JPY