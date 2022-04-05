Terminator

Deposit from $100.





The Expert trades during low market volatility, tracking price levels,





after that, he opens positions and monitors them until they are closed with a profit or a small loss.





You can limit the number of open positions.





Does not use martingale strategies, averaging positions, waiting out a loss, etc.





It is possible to use a dynamic lot to increase the volume of positions with successful trading.





Swap filter.





recommendations





I strongly advise you to use ECN accounts, ECN.Pro .

The time period of the charts is any.





Currency pairs: GBPUSD, EURCHF, EURGBP, USDCHF, CHF JPY