Adrenaline

The expert Advisor trades during a small market volatility, tracking price levels, then opens positions and monitors them until they are closed with a profit or a small loss. You can limit the number of open positions.

Does not use martingale strategies, averaging positions, waiting out a loss, etc.

All positions are opened with fixed TakeProfit and StopLoss.

It is possible to use a dynamic lot to increase the volume of positions with successful trading.

The filter of Trading on news has been added.

The time period of the charts is any.

I strongly advise you to use ECN accounts, ECN.Pro.

STOP_LOSS_VIRTUAL - Virtual Stop

STOP_LOSS_REAL - Real Stop

MAX_SPREAD_OPEN - The maximum possible (spread) for opening positions

MAX_SPREAD_CLOSE - The maximum possible (spread) for closing positions

* The Risk size is set exclusively for demonstration, I advise you to start trading with a small fixed lot

** Initially, GMT_OFFSET=3 should be tested by default, regardless of the broker's offset, if the result is good, then there is nothing to shift.

*** In order for the news filter to work correctly, you need the line below:

http:*//ec.forexprostools.com/?columns=exc_currency,exc_importance&amp;amp;importance=1,2,3&calType=week&timeZone=15&lang=1

In the terminal settings: Service/Settings/Advisors, check the allow WebRequest box, add a URL and insert a line by deleting (*) (http:*//)