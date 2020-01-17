Adrenaline
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.16
- Updated: 5 April 2022
- Activations: 10
Deposit from 100$.
The expert Advisor trades during a small market volatility, tracking price levels, then opens positions and monitors them until they are closed with a profit or a small loss. You can limit the number of open positions.
Automatic Swap filter.
The filter of Trading on news has been added.
The time period of the charts is any.
Currency pairs: USD CHF, CHFJPY, EURGBP, EURCHF, AUDCHF, CADCHF, GBPUSD, AUDUSD.
Also possible: EURCAD, AUDCAD, EURUSD, USDCAD, EURAUD.
PARAMETERS
RISK/LOT - The amount of risk or fixed lot *
RESTORING_THE_BALANCE - Use balance restoration
TAKE_PROFIT - Set profit
USE_AUTO_SWAP_FILTER - Automatic Swap filter
SHOW_THE_RESET_WINDOW - Reset window of the global balance variable
GMT_OFFSET - Manual GMT offset **
USE_THE_ROLLOVER_FILTER - Stop trading during rollover
TRADE_NEWS - Trading on news ***
TEMPORARY_PROTECTION_1 - Temporary protection
TEMPORARY_PROTECTION_2 - Temporary protection
TRADE_ON_MONDAY - Trading on Monday
TRADE_ON_FRIDAY - Trading on Friday
MAGAZINE_PRINTING - Write to the magazine
LOG_ALL_MESSAGES - Log all messages
MAGIC_NUMBER - The magic number of positions
* The Risk size is set exclusively for demonstration, I advise you to start trading with a small fixed lot
** Initially, GMT_OFFSET=3 should be tested by default, regardless of the broker's offset, if the result is good, then there is nothing to shift.
*** In order for the news filter to work correctly, you need the line below:
In the terminal settings: Service/Settings/Advisors, check the allow WebRequest box, add a URL and insert a line by deleting (*) (http:*//)
Ethical seller. Highly recommended purchase.