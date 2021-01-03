Profit Zone

Signals of the MT4 and MT5 versions https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/luka-fx

MT5 version signals https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/x5d

The Expert Advisor analyzes more than 100 indicators. Thanks to this, it trades almost all week round.

The Expert Advisor can trade both completely independently, and there is an opportunity to open the first positions itself, after which the expert will independently bring the matter to its logical end, that is, close the position or positions in plus.

FEATURES:

The Expert Advisor does not use MARTNGALE!, but adds a fixed lot to the positions.

The expert Advisor can trade both ways at once, or only one way.

It is used without loss, trailing stop and Take Profit, taking into account the commission and swap.

The Expert Advisor uses Stop loss in the deposit currency or as a percentage of the deposit.

Independent trading is possible if the variable DIRECTION_OF_TRADE = BUTTON

TESTING:

The Expert Advisor is written for trading on EURUSD. Any chart period.

All tests were conducted on the quotes of Alpari and ICMarkets dealing centers

DEPOSIT:

But the recommended minimum deposit was supposed to be at least 1000 units of deposit.

Deposit 100$ https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/765367

The RISK variable starts working only with a deposit of 2000 units or more.

ACCOUNTS:

I recommend using accounts with five-digit quotes.

The leverage I use is 1 in 500.

Before buying, I advise you to study the trading conditions on the website of the dealing center on which the expert will trade.

PERIOD AND A COUPLE GRAPHICS:

To only bet on the EURUSD, the Period of the graph of any.

PARAMETERS:

USING - What we use, risk or lot

RISK/LOT - Risk or lot size

PLUS_SIZE_LOT - Increment to lot

TRADE_IN_ONE_POSITION - Trade only one way at a time

DIRECTION_OF_TRADE - direction of the trade

ALL - Both ways

BUY - To buy

SELL - For sale

BUTTON - Trade only with buttons

OPEN_POSITION - Open positions

CART_ALL - Both ways

CART_BUY - For purchase

CART_SELL - For sale

CART_DISABLED - Nowhere

THE_NUMBER_OF_BUY_POSITIONS - the Maximum number of positions on te

THE_NUMBER_OF_SELL_POSITIONS - Maximum number of positions to sell

STOP_AFTER_DRAWDOWN - Allows you to stop or continue trading after a drawdown

IN_CURRENCY/IN_CURRENCY - The choice of what to measure drawdown

AS_A_PERCENTAG - As a percentage

IN_CURRENCY - In the deposit currency

PERMISSIBLE_LOSS - Acceptable losses in the deposit currency

TRADE_ON_NEW_YEAR - Trade in the new year *

MAGIC_NUMBER_BUY - Magic number of the positions on the

MAGIC_NUMBER_SELL - Magic number of selling positions

POINT_CURRENCY - Basket profit

POINT - In points

CURRENCY - In the deposit currency

BASKET_PROFIT_POINT - Profit size

CLOSING_ATR - Close the first position on the ATR channel

TIME_PERIOD_ATR - Time period of the ATR channel

USE_BREAKEVEN - Use breakeven.

USE_A_SOUND - Use sound alerts

LOG_ALL_MESSAGES - Log all messages

USE_LINE_BREAK_EVEN - Show line without loss

MAX_SPREAD_OPEN - Maximum spread for opening positions

TEMPLATE - Templates

FIRST - Grey

SECOND - Light

NONE - Standard

REMOVE_OBJECTS_OF_TRADE - Remove objects during visual testing, to speed up the test

* We do not trade in the new year, from December 15 to January 15.