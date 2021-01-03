Profit Zone

3.33

Signals of the MT4 and MT5 versions https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/luka-fx 

MT5 version signals https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/x5d

The Expert Advisor analyzes more than 100 indicators. Thanks to this, it trades almost all week round.

The Expert Advisor can trade both completely independently, and there is an opportunity to open the first positions itself, after which the expert will independently bring the matter to its logical end, that is, close the position or positions in plus.

FEATURES:

The Expert Advisor does not use MARTNGALE!, but adds a fixed lot to the positions.

The expert Advisor can trade both ways at once, or only one way.

It is used without loss, trailing stop and Take Profit, taking into account the commission and swap.

The Expert Advisor uses Stop loss in the deposit currency or as a percentage of the deposit.

Independent trading is possible if the variable DIRECTION_OF_TRADE = BUTTON

TESTING:

The Expert Advisor is written for trading on EURUSD. Any chart period.

All tests were conducted on the quotes of Alpari and ICMarkets dealing centers

DEPOSIT:

But the recommended minimum deposit was supposed to be at least 1000 units of deposit.

Deposit  100$ https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/765367

The RISK variable starts working only with a deposit of 2000 units or more.

ACCOUNTS:

I recommend using accounts with five-digit quotes.

The leverage I use is 1 in 500.

Before buying, I advise you to study the trading conditions on the website of the dealing center on which the expert will trade.

PERIOD AND A COUPLE GRAPHICS:

To only bet on the EURUSD, the Period of the graph of any.

PARAMETERS:

USING - What we use, risk or lot

RISK/LOT - Risk or lot size

PLUS_SIZE_LOT - Increment to lot

TRADE_IN_ONE_POSITION - Trade only one way at a time

DIRECTION_OF_TRADE - direction of the trade

ALL - Both ways

BUY - To buy

SELL - For sale

BUTTON - Trade only with buttons

OPEN_POSITION - Open positions

CART_ALL - Both ways

CART_BUY - For purchase

CART_SELL - For sale

CART_DISABLED - Nowhere

THE_NUMBER_OF_BUY_POSITIONS - the Maximum number of positions on te

THE_NUMBER_OF_SELL_POSITIONS - Maximum number of positions to sell

STOP_AFTER_DRAWDOWN - Allows you to stop or continue trading after a drawdown

IN_CURRENCY/IN_CURRENCY - The choice of what to measure drawdown

AS_A_PERCENTAG - As a percentage

IN_CURRENCY - In the deposit currency

PERMISSIBLE_LOSS - Acceptable losses in the deposit currency

TRADE_ON_NEW_YEAR - Trade in the new year *

MAGIC_NUMBER_BUY - Magic number of the positions on the

MAGIC_NUMBER_SELL - Magic number of selling positions

POINT_CURRENCY - Basket profit

POINT - In points

CURRENCY - In the deposit currency

BASKET_PROFIT_POINT - Profit size

CLOSING_ATR - Close the first position on the ATR channel

TIME_PERIOD_ATR - Time period of the ATR channel

USE_BREAKEVEN - Use breakeven.

USE_A_SOUND - Use sound alerts

LOG_ALL_MESSAGES - Log all messages

USE_LINE_BREAK_EVEN - Show line without loss

MAX_SPREAD_OPEN - Maximum spread for opening positions

TEMPLATE - Templates

FIRST - Grey

SECOND - Light

NONE - Standard

REMOVE_OBJECTS_OF_TRADE - Remove objects during visual testing, to speed up the test

* We do not trade in the new year, from December 15 to January 15.

Reviews 7
Mr David Frederick Roberts
885
Mr David Frederick Roberts 2021.04.21 11:11 
 

Excellent EA so far! Rather than trusting what I'm told, I always do a lot of testing before putting an EA live. That way I know what to expect - what risks I'm taking, what drawdown to expect, what profit to expect etc.. Then I can make my own decision about risk-per-trade. It also enables me to set my drawdown limit to a value where I can accept a few hits and I know the account will never 'blow up'!! I've been running since 2021-03-21 on a 5k account and am averaging 2.1%/wk with no significant drawdown so far. I have my drawdown limit set to 20% and do expect this to be hit sometime - hopefully not too often! The EA does use a grid so is not suitable for low leverage accounts (Ie Eropean and Australian brokers) unless you can accept a very small profit, but it seems a lot more 'intelligent' than normal grid systems by opening hedging trades from time to time. Possibly the 'smartest' grid system I've met. Conclusion: It's going ok for me so far, so five stars.

Po Yuan Chen
1829
Po Yuan Chen 2021.03.03 12:00 
 

Very well done EA! Supportive author! Real profit! As long as you plan out the risk management. This EA will work for a long time!

Andrew
2890
Andrew 2021.01.14 17:49 
 

This review of Anatoliy's EA, Profit Zone, is based on my initial purchase experience of the EA and it's live track record. My plan is to update this review in 30-60 days. Antoliy was extremely responsive to the questions I posed prior to purchasing the EA. The EA has a 8 month record in live trading as a signal (F1-F10) on almost $10,000 (a high balance for metatrader). The risk-adjusted returns are outstanding for a time when the EUR/USD had over a 1000 pip range. There is a Martingale-like (scaled back) lot sizing feature but I don't see this as a negative. Live trading is similar to the back-tested returns. The EA allows you put stop losses on your account. You may contact me for more direct feedback and questions. The strategy has been running on my live account for almost 3 weeks and is up about 10%.

2-17-21 Update: I have edited my review for the 3rd time. This EA has performed as advertised since buying it. In fact, I have purchased it twice in order to get additional service from Anatoliy. I want to give prospective buyers the right expectation. He is very erratic in his customer service. Sometimes he will respond and sometimes not. I have no responses to my private messages over the last several days. So, I think that the EA is good but if you have questions you might have to sort them out on your own.

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Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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Experts
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Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
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Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Experts
GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
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Experts
Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
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4.48 (25)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2353871 GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! You should not be fooled
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Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
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Anatoliy Lukanin
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Written for currency pairs: GBPUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD There is a built-in function to return the stop to its place after slipping, an example of slipping in the last screenshot., in a similar situation, the function tries to return the stop to the place indicated when placing the order. The number of transactions in the strategy tester, demo account, real account is almost the same, the result depends on: the size of the spread, slippage, Stop Level and the speed of execution of the broker. Availab
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Deposit from $100. BomB is a fully automated Expert Advisor that does not use grid strategies, martingale, averaging positions, waiting out a loss, etc. All positions have a fixed Take Profit and Stop Loss. It is possible to use a dynamic lot to increase the volume of positions with successful trading. Automatic detection of the GMT shift. Automatic Swap filter. Restoring the balance after a drawdown. There is a news filter. The main currency pairs are: AUDCAD, AUDCHF, CADCHF, CHFJPY, EURAU
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Experts
Deposit :   from 100 deposit units Trading pairs: I recommend currency pairs: EURAUD, CHFJPY, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUDCHF, CADCHF, USDCHF. Trading period :  Any Account: You should use ECN-ECN.Pro accounts with five-digit quotes with a moderate size (spread). Parameters: USING - Choice, trading risk or fixed lot RISK/LOT - Lot Risk Value RESTORING_THE_BALANCE - Restoring balance* HOW_THE_RESET_WINDOW - Reset the Global Variable TAKE_PROFIT - Set profit STOP_LOSS - Set loss COUNT_BUY - The number of s
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Deposit from $100. The Expert trades during low market volatility, tracking price levels, after that, he opens positions and monitors them until they are closed with a profit or a small loss. You can limit the number of open positions. Does not use martingale strategies, averaging positions, waiting out a loss, etc. It is possible to use a dynamic lot to increase the volume of positions with successful trading. Swap filter. recommendations I strongly advise you to use ECN accounts, ECN.
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Anatoliy Lukanin
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Fully automated, which does not use grid strategies, martingale, averaging positions, waiting out a loss, etc. All positions have a fixed Stop Loss. The expert trades in a calm market, at the end of the American session. Deposit: from 100 units of deposit. Example of currency pairs: EURCHF, AUDCAD, USDCHF, GBPUSD, AUDCHF. Chart period: any. Accounts: You should use ECN-ECN Pro. with five-digit quotes with a moderate size (spread). Testing-optimization: All recommended currency pairs are normally
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Indicators
The signal indicator WITHOUT REDRAWING gives recommendations for the direction of trading. When the price moves through the internal channel, it gives signals (red and blue arrows), recommending a possible change in the direction of the price movement up or down. When the price crosses the external channel, it gives signals (yellow arrows), warning that a strong price movement is possible, which will not immediately turn the trading direction. When the price crosses the average, it is possibl
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Anatoliy Lukanin
4 (1)
Experts
Real Trading Signals https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/luka-fx There are 10 signals in the Expert that can trade separately, that is, there are 10 Expert Advisors in one Expert! The expert analyzes more than 50 indicators. Thanks to this, he trades inside the day almost all week round. The adviser can trade both completely independently, and there is an opportunity to open the first positions himself, after which the expert will independently bring the matter to its logical end, that is
Looking
Anatoliy Lukanin
Experts
Deposit from $100. Looking is a fully automated Expert Advisor that does not use grid strategies, martingale, averaging positions, waiting out losses, etc. All positions have a fixed Take Profit and Stop Loss. It is possible to use a dynamic lot to increase the volume of positions with successful trading. Automatic Swap filter. Restoring the balance after a drawdown. Major currency pairs: GBPUSD, EURCHF, USDCHF, EURAUD, EURGBP, EURUSD, EURCAD, AUDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, AUDCHF, CHFJPY." Reco
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Anatoliy Lukanin
Experts
Other signals . Deposit: from 50-100 units of deposit. For trading multiple pairs on the same account, it is recommended from 50 units of deposit per currency pair. I recommend currency pairs: EURCHF, USDCHF, EURGBP , EURAUD, EURCAD, NZDCHF, CADCHF, AUDCAD, NZDUSD, GBPCHF. All recommended currency pairs are normally traded with default settings, for individual settings, optimization of the main parameters is possible. Chart period: H4 Accounts: ECN - ECN.Pro accounts with five-digit quotes shoul
PZ Pro MT4
Anatoliy Lukanin
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MT4-MT5 signals , the Expert Advisor version for MT5 . The expert analyzes 15 indicators in 5 signals. Thanks to this, he trades almost all week round, inside the day. The adviser can trade both completely independently, and there is an opportunity to open positions independently, after which the expert will independently bring the matter to its logical end, that is, close the position or positions in the plus, wherever the price goes. You can try trading on your own in the strategy tester. F
Adrenaline EA
Anatoliy Lukanin
Experts
Deposit from $100. The expert trades during a small market volatility, at the end of the American session, tracking price levels, and then opens positions and monitors them until they close with a profit or a small loss. You can limit the number of open positions. Does not use martingale strategies, averaging positions, waiting out a loss, etc. All positions are opened with fixed StopLoss, the profit closes on the market itself. It is possible to use a dynamic lot to increase the volume of
Dracula EA
Anatoliy Lukanin
Experts
Fully automated, which does not use grid strategies, martingale, averaging positions, waiting out a loss, etc. The idea is not complicated, when flat, 2 limit orders are set when using USE_LIMIT_ORDERS = true, otherwise it trades by market. When an order is triggered, the position is closed by TAKE_PROFIT, SIGNAL_TRAILING_TAKE_PROFIT in an unsuccessful situation by STOP_LOSS_VIRTUAL. Or the orders are deleted. After closing a position, the expert looks at how the position closed, with a pr
Prof zone next
Anatoliy Lukanin
Experts
Сигналы версии МТ4 и МТ5   https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/author/luka-fx   Сигналы версии МТ5   https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/author/x5d Эксперт анализируют больше 100 индикаторов. Благодаря этому он торгует практически круглую неделю. Советник может торговать как полностью самостоятельно, так и есть возможность открывать первые позиции самому, после чего эксперт самостоятельно доведет дело до логического конца, то есть закроет позицию или позиции в плюс. ОСОБЕННОСТИ: Эксперт не использует МА
PZ Pro MT5
Anatoliy Lukanin
Experts
MT5-MT4 signals , the Expert Advisor version for MT4 . The expert analyzes 15 indicators in 5 signals. Thanks to this, he trades almost all week round, inside the day. The adviser can trade both completely independently, and there is an opportunity to open positions independently, after which the expert will independently bring the matter to its logical end, that is, close the position or positions in the plus, wherever the price goes. You can try trading on your own in the strategy tester. F
Dracula MT5
Anatoliy Lukanin
Experts
Fully automated, which does not use grid strategies, martingale, averaging positions, waiting out a loss, etc. The idea is not complicated, when flat, 2 limit orders are set when using USE_LIMIT_ORDERS = true, otherwise it trades by market. When an order is triggered, the position is closed by TAKE_PROFIT, SIGNAL_TRAILING_TAKE_PROFIT in an unsuccessful situation by STOP_LOSS_VIRTUAL. Or the orders are deleted. After closing a position, the expert looks at how the position closed, with a pr
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ow1977mt5
1349
ow1977mt5 2021.07.16 19:46 
 

It' is based on a grid with increasing lot size, so at some point it will probably fail. But for such systems it is not bad, if used with proper money management it maybe can generate profit even in the long run.

Anatoliy Lukanin
4090
Reply from developer Anatoliy Lukanin 2021.07.17 15:16
It adds the PLUS_SIZE_LOT lot to the previous position, you can put 1 or 0, if 0, the expert will not increase the lot. And it has SL in currency or percentage IN_CURRENCY/AS_A_PERCENTAG, so with the correct settings, it is not a fact that it will fail.
Mr David Frederick Roberts
885
Mr David Frederick Roberts 2021.04.21 11:11 
 

Excellent EA so far! Rather than trusting what I'm told, I always do a lot of testing before putting an EA live. That way I know what to expect - what risks I'm taking, what drawdown to expect, what profit to expect etc.. Then I can make my own decision about risk-per-trade. It also enables me to set my drawdown limit to a value where I can accept a few hits and I know the account will never 'blow up'!! I've been running since 2021-03-21 on a 5k account and am averaging 2.1%/wk with no significant drawdown so far. I have my drawdown limit set to 20% and do expect this to be hit sometime - hopefully not too often! The EA does use a grid so is not suitable for low leverage accounts (Ie Eropean and Australian brokers) unless you can accept a very small profit, but it seems a lot more 'intelligent' than normal grid systems by opening hedging trades from time to time. Possibly the 'smartest' grid system I've met. Conclusion: It's going ok for me so far, so five stars.

Anatoliy Lukanin
4090
Reply from developer Anatoliy Lukanin 2021.05.14 18:26
Thank you for your feedback. It shows that you really think about how everything works. I have long known who understands, for him and the pencil is a weapon, and who does not understand the axe is a piece of iron. Good luck trading!
d1n3kk
66
d1n3kk 2021.03.09 15:42 
 

1000$ account blown

Anatoliy Lukanin
4090
Reply from developer Anatoliy Lukanin 2021.03.17 15:29
So you read the expert's DESCRIPTION! it says minimum account 1000! This I put 100-200-250-300-1000 but it is under my responsibility. I did not tell anyone to bet from$100
Ihar Volkau
409
Ihar Volkau 2021.03.09 13:20 
 

Заранее прошу прощения у автора, но люди должны знать правду!!! Сделки советника на реальном счете не совпадают со сделками в тестере!! Это значит, что даже приблизительную просадку мы знать не можем!!!! Автор говорит: Ihar Volkau Хорошо, и какой депозит тогда по Вашему нужен на 0,01 лота? 16:10 Anatoliy Lukanin Я рекомендую 1000 и PERMISSIBLE_LOSS=500. и в самое хреновое время больше 500 не потеряете. но к с тати у меня просадки более 220 не было 17:07 I Ihar Volkau Ага, а потом цена через 1 пипс развернется и пойдет в нашу сторону.... 17:09 I Ihar Volkau В этом то все и дело, что если бы в тестере сделки совпадали, можно было на истории узнать реальную просадку и сделать запас.... А не на глаз... Так и случилось!!! 08.03.2021 просадка -617 баксов, на -500 сработал стоп лосс А уже сегодня все вышло в профит 100 баксов, но увы - не для нас!!! Советник заслуживает только две звезды - одну за работу над ним, вторую лично автору, что всегда быстро отвечает!!

Anatoliy Lukanin
4090
Reply from developer Anatoliy Lukanin 2021.03.17 15:24
PERMISSIBLE_LOSS is actually 600, this is approximately the calculated stop., and everyone decides to put it more or less, you can not put it at all. In the Expert REVIEW, look at the following picture. So I did not deceive anyone and did not invent anything
Po Yuan Chen
1829
Po Yuan Chen 2021.03.03 12:00 
 

Very well done EA! Supportive author! Real profit! As long as you plan out the risk management. This EA will work for a long time!

Maksym Korsak
1387
Maksym Korsak 2021.02.14 19:15 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Anatoliy Lukanin
4090
Reply from developer Anatoliy Lukanin 2021.02.15 05:22
Thanks! I've been an expert writer since 2015. And constantly improved for real trading and making profits within the day. Inside the day, it is very difficult to make a profit, but the expert advisor written by me can do it!
Andrew
2890
Andrew 2021.01.14 17:49 
 

This review of Anatoliy's EA, Profit Zone, is based on my initial purchase experience of the EA and it's live track record. My plan is to update this review in 30-60 days. Antoliy was extremely responsive to the questions I posed prior to purchasing the EA. The EA has a 8 month record in live trading as a signal (F1-F10) on almost $10,000 (a high balance for metatrader). The risk-adjusted returns are outstanding for a time when the EUR/USD had over a 1000 pip range. There is a Martingale-like (scaled back) lot sizing feature but I don't see this as a negative. Live trading is similar to the back-tested returns. The EA allows you put stop losses on your account. You may contact me for more direct feedback and questions. The strategy has been running on my live account for almost 3 weeks and is up about 10%.

2-17-21 Update: I have edited my review for the 3rd time. This EA has performed as advertised since buying it. In fact, I have purchased it twice in order to get additional service from Anatoliy. I want to give prospective buyers the right expectation. He is very erratic in his customer service. Sometimes he will respond and sometimes not. I have no responses to my private messages over the last several days. So, I think that the EA is good but if you have questions you might have to sort them out on your own.

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