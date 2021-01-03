Profit Zone
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.17
- Updated: 1 August 2021
- Activations: 10
Signals of the MT4 and MT5 versions https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/luka-fx
MT5 version signals https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/x5d
The Expert Advisor analyzes more than 100 indicators. Thanks to this, it trades almost all week round.
The Expert Advisor can trade both completely independently, and there is an opportunity to open the first positions itself, after which the expert will independently bring the matter to its logical end, that is, close the position or positions in plus.
FEATURES:
The Expert Advisor does not use MARTNGALE!, but adds a fixed lot to the positions.
The expert Advisor can trade both ways at once, or only one way.
It is used without loss, trailing stop and Take Profit, taking into account the commission and swap.
The Expert Advisor uses Stop loss in the deposit currency or as a percentage of the deposit.
Independent trading is possible if the variable DIRECTION_OF_TRADE = BUTTON
TESTING:
The Expert Advisor is written for trading on EURUSD. Any chart period.
All tests were conducted on the quotes of Alpari and ICMarkets dealing centers
DEPOSIT:
But the recommended minimum deposit was supposed to be at least 1000 units of deposit.
Deposit 100$ https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/765367
The RISK variable starts working only with a deposit of 2000 units or more.
ACCOUNTS:
I recommend using accounts with five-digit quotes.
The leverage I use is 1 in 500.
Before buying, I advise you to study the trading conditions on the website of the dealing center on which the expert will trade.
PERIOD AND A COUPLE GRAPHICS:
To only bet on the EURUSD, the Period of the graph of any.
PARAMETERS:
USING - What we use, risk or lot
RISK/LOT - Risk or lot size
PLUS_SIZE_LOT - Increment to lot
TRADE_IN_ONE_POSITION - Trade only one way at a time
DIRECTION_OF_TRADE - direction of the trade
ALL - Both ways
BUY - To buy
SELL - For sale
BUTTON - Trade only with buttons
OPEN_POSITION - Open positions
CART_ALL - Both ways
CART_BUY - For purchase
CART_SELL - For sale
CART_DISABLED - Nowhere
THE_NUMBER_OF_BUY_POSITIONS - the Maximum number of positions on te
THE_NUMBER_OF_SELL_POSITIONS - Maximum number of positions to sell
STOP_AFTER_DRAWDOWN - Allows you to stop or continue trading after a drawdown
IN_CURRENCY/IN_CURRENCY - The choice of what to measure drawdown
AS_A_PERCENTAG - As a percentage
IN_CURRENCY - In the deposit currency
PERMISSIBLE_LOSS - Acceptable losses in the deposit currency
TRADE_ON_NEW_YEAR - Trade in the new year *
MAGIC_NUMBER_BUY - Magic number of the positions on the
MAGIC_NUMBER_SELL - Magic number of selling positions
POINT_CURRENCY - Basket profit
POINT - In points
CURRENCY - In the deposit currency
BASKET_PROFIT_POINT - Profit size
CLOSING_ATR - Close the first position on the ATR channel
TIME_PERIOD_ATR - Time period of the ATR channel
USE_BREAKEVEN - Use breakeven.
USE_A_SOUND - Use sound alerts
LOG_ALL_MESSAGES - Log all messages
USE_LINE_BREAK_EVEN - Show line without loss
MAX_SPREAD_OPEN - Maximum spread for opening positions
TEMPLATE - Templates
FIRST - Grey
SECOND - Light
NONE - Standard
REMOVE_OBJECTS_OF_TRADE - Remove objects during visual testing, to speed up the test
* We do not trade in the new year, from December 15 to January 15.
Excellent EA so far! Rather than trusting what I'm told, I always do a lot of testing before putting an EA live. That way I know what to expect - what risks I'm taking, what drawdown to expect, what profit to expect etc.. Then I can make my own decision about risk-per-trade. It also enables me to set my drawdown limit to a value where I can accept a few hits and I know the account will never 'blow up'!! I've been running since 2021-03-21 on a 5k account and am averaging 2.1%/wk with no significant drawdown so far. I have my drawdown limit set to 20% and do expect this to be hit sometime - hopefully not too often! The EA does use a grid so is not suitable for low leverage accounts (Ie Eropean and Australian brokers) unless you can accept a very small profit, but it seems a lot more 'intelligent' than normal grid systems by opening hedging trades from time to time. Possibly the 'smartest' grid system I've met. Conclusion: It's going ok for me so far, so five stars.