Trend Strength MA indicator for MT4

Trend Strength MA indicator

Up extremely strong

Up very strong

Up strong

No trend

Down strong

Down very strong

Down extremely strong

Trend Strength MA is a part of a series of indicators used to characterize market conditions.Almost any strategy only works under certain market conditions.Therefore, it is important to be able to characterize market conditions at any time: trend direction, trend strength, volatility, etc.Trend Strength MA is an indicator to be used to characterize trend strength:

Trend Strength MA is based on a combination of various standard indicators.

Trend Strength MA provides easy to read information about trend direction and strength.

The indicator has no input parameters. It is ready to be used directly in you chart without any optimization.

You can customize color and size of points displayed with the color tab of the indicator.

The indicator can be used with any class of asset: Forex, Stocks, Indices, Futures, Commodities and Cryptos.

The indicator works with any timeframe.

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